Vorheriges / MotoGP 2021: Petronas zeigt die Yamahas von Rossi und Morbidelli
MotoGP / Fotostrecke

26 Jahre in der WM: Alle Motorräder von Valentino Rossi

Autor:

Für Valentino Rossi ist das Jahr 2021 seine bereits 26. Saison in der Motorrad-WM - Ein Überblick über alle Bikes seit seinem Debüt im Jahr 1996

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
26 Jahre in der WM: Alle Motorräder von Valentino Rossi

1996 - Aprilia RS125

1996 - Aprilia RS125
1/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 15 Rennen, 1 Sieg, 1 Pole, WM-Rang 9

1997 - Aprilia RS125

1997 - Aprilia RS125
2/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 15 Rennen, 11 Siege, 4 Poles, 125er-Weltmeister

1998 - Aprilia RS250

1998 - Aprilia RS250
3/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 14 Rennen, 5 Siege, 250er-Vizeweltmeister

1999 - Aprilia RS250

1999 - Aprilia RS250
4/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 9 Siege, 5 Poles, 250er-Weltmeister

2000 - Honda NSR500

2000 - Honda NSR500
5/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 2 Siege, 500er-Vizeweltmeister

2001 - Honda NSR500

2001 - Honda NSR500
6/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 11 Siege, 4 Poles, 500er-Weltmeister

2002 - Honda RC211V

2002 - Honda RC211V
7/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 11 Siege, 7 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2003 - Honda RC211V

2003 - Honda RC211V
8/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 9 Siege, 9 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2004 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2004 - Yamaha YZR-M1
9/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 16 Rennen, 9 Siege, 5 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2005 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2005 - Yamaha YZR-M1
10/26

Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Bilanz: 17 Rennen, 11 Siege, 5 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2006 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2006 - Yamaha YZR-M1
11/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 17 Rennen, 5 Siege, 5 Poles, MotoGP-Vizeweltmeister

2007 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2007 - Yamaha YZR-M1
12/26

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 4 Siege, 4 Poles, WM-Rang 3

2008 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2008 - Yamaha YZR-M1
13/26

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 9 Siege, 2 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2009 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2009 - Yamaha YZR-M1
14/26

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 17 Rennen, 6 Siege, 7 Poles, MotoGP-Weltmeister

2010 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2010 - Yamaha YZR-M1
15/26

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 14 Rennen, 2 Siege, 1 Pole, WM-Rang 3

2011 - Ducati Desmosedici GP11

2011 - Ducati Desmosedici GP11
16/26

Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Bilanz: 17 Rennen, 1 Podestplatz, WM-Rang 7

2012 - Ducati Desmosedici GP12

2012 - Ducati Desmosedici GP12
17/26

Foto: Ducati Corse

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 2 Podestplätze, WM-Rang 6

2013 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2013 - Yamaha YZR-M1
18/26

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 1 Sieg, WM-Rang 4

2014 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2014 - Yamaha YZR-M1
19/26

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 2 Siege, 1 Pole, MotoGP-Vizeweltmeister

2015 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2015 - Yamaha YZR-M1
20/26

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 4 Siege, 1 Pole, MotoGP-Vizeweltmeister

2016 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2016 - Yamaha YZR-M1
21/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 2 Siege, 3 Poles, MotoGP-Vizeweltmeister

2017 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2017 - Yamaha YZR-M1
22/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 17 Rennen, 1 Sieg, WM-Rang 5

2018 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2018 - Yamaha YZR-M1
23/26

Foto: Valentino Rossi

Bilanz: 18 Rennen, 5 Podestplätze, 1 Pole, WM-Rang 3

2019 - Yamaha YZR-M1

2019 - Yamaha YZR-M1
24/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 19 Rennen, 2 Podestplätze, WM-Rang 7

2020: Yamaha YZR-M1

2020: Yamaha YZR-M1
25/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 12 Rennen, 1 Podestplatz; WM-Rang 15

2021 - Petronas-Yamaha YZR-M1

2021 - Petronas-Yamaha YZR-M1
26/26

Foto: Petronas Yamaha SRT

Bilanz: tbd
