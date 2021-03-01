26 Jahre in der WM: Alle Motorräder von Valentino Rossi
Für Valentino Rossi ist das Jahr 2021 seine bereits 26. Saison in der Motorrad-WM - Ein Überblick über alle Bikes seit seinem Debüt im Jahr 1996
1996 - Aprilia RS125
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1997 - Aprilia RS125
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1998 - Aprilia RS250
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1999 - Aprilia RS250
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2000 - Honda NSR500
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2001 - Honda NSR500
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2002 - Honda RC211V
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2003 - Honda RC211V
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2004 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2005 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
2006 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2007 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2008 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2009 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2010 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2011 - Ducati Desmosedici GP11
Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
2012 - Ducati Desmosedici GP12
Foto: Ducati Corse
2013 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2014 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2015 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2016 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2017 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2018 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Valentino Rossi
2019 - Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2020: Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2021 - Petronas-Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Petronas Yamaha SRT
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|MotoGP
|Fahrer
|Valentino Rossi
|Urheber
|Redaktion Motorsport.com
26 Jahre in der WM: Alle Motorräder von Valentino Rossi
Renn-Center
Angesagt
MotoGP 2021: Ducati-Launch re-live
Brad Binder, KTMs erster MotoGP-Sieger
MotoGP 2020: Startaufstellung Brünn
Tickets
- MotoGP
- Formel 1
Angetrieben von
|
26 Aug. - 29 Aug.Tickets