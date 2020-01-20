MotoGP
MotoGP / Fotostrecke

HRC-Power: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Honda seit 2002

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
HRC-Power: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Honda seit 2002
20.01.2020, 16:43

Von der RC211V zur RC213V: In der seit 2002 laufenden MotoGP-Ära hat Honda mit seinem HRC-Werksteam zahlreiche Rennsiege und WM-Titel errungen.

Fotostrecke
Liste

2002 (RC211V)

2002 (RC211V)
1/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Valentino Rossi, Tohru Ukawa, Shinichi Ito (Testpilot)

2002 (RC211V)

2002 (RC211V)
2/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 12 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2003 (RC211V)

2003 (RC211V)
3/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Valentino Rossi

2003 (RC211V)

2003 (RC211V)
4/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 9 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 9 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2004 (RC211V)

2004 (RC211V)
5/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Alex Barros

2004 (RC211V)

2004 (RC211V)
6/36

Foto: Fabrice Crosnier

Bilanz: 0 Siege, 6 Podestplätze, 0 Poles, Titel in Hersteller-WM

2005 (RC211V)

2005 (RC211V)
7/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Max Biaggi

2005 (RC211V)

2005 (RC211V)
8/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 1 Sieg, 10 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller-WM

2006 (RC211V)

2006 (RC211V)
9/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa

2006 (RC211V)

2006 (RC211V)
10/36

Foto: Todd Corzett

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Hayden)

2007 (RC212V)

2007 (RC212V)
11/36

Foto: Honda Racing

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa

2007 (RC212V)

2007 (RC212V)
12/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 2 Siege, 11 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)

2008 (RC212V)

2008 (RC212V)
13/36

Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa, Tadayuki Okada (Testpilot)

2008 (RC212V)

2008 (RC212V)
14/36

Foto: Honda Racing

Bilanz: 2 Siege, 10 Podestplätze, 2 Poles

2009 (RC212V)

2009 (RC212V)
15/36

Foto: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa

2009 (RC212V)

2009 (RC212V)
16/36

Foto: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Bilanz: 3 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 2 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller-WM

2010 (RC212V)

2010 (RC212V)
17/36

Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa

2010 (RC212V)

2010 (RC212V)
18/36

Foto: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 16 Podestplätze, 4 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)

2011 (RC212V)

2011 (RC212V)
19/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz), Shinichi Ito (Testpilot)

2011 (RC212V)

2011 (RC212V)
20/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 13 Siege, 32 Podestplätze, 14 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Stoner)

2012 (RC213V)

2012 (RC213V)
21/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Jonathan Rea (Ersatz)

2012 (RC213V)

2012 (RC213V)
22/36

Foto: Red Bull GmbH and GEPA pictures GmbH

Bilanz: 12 Siege, 25 Podestplätze, 10 Poles, Titel in Hersteller-WM, Viizetitel in Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)

2013 (RC213V)

2013 (RC213V)
23/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez

2013 (RC213V)

2013 (RC213V)
24/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 9 Siege, 29 Podestplätze, 11 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

2014 (RC213V)

2014 (RC213V)
25/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez

2014 (RC213V)

2014 (RC213V)
26/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 14 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 14 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

2015 (RC213V)

2015 (RC213V)
27/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz)

2015 (RC213V)

2015 (RC213V)
28/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 7 Siege, 15 Podestplätze, 9 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller-WM

2016 (RC213V)

2016 (RC213V)
29/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz), Nicky Hayden (Ersatz)

2016 (RC213V)

2016 (RC213V)
30/36

Foto: Repsol Media

Bilanz: 6 Siege, 15 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

2017 (RC213V)

2017 (RC213V)
31/36

Foto: Toni Börner

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez

2017 (RC213V)

2017 (RC213V)
32/36

Foto: Miquel Liso

Bilanz: 8 Siege, 21 Podestplätze, 11 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

2018 (RC213V)

2018 (RC213V)
33/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez

2018 (RC213V)

2018 (RC213V)
34/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 9 Siege, 14 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

2019 (RC213V)

2019 (RC213V)
35/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Stefan Bradl (Ersatz)

2019 (RC213V)

2019 (RC213V)
36/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 12 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 10 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)

