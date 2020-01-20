HRC-Power: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Honda seit 2002
Von der RC211V zur RC213V: In der seit 2002 laufenden MotoGP-Ära hat Honda mit seinem HRC-Werksteam zahlreiche Rennsiege und WM-Titel errungen.
2002 (RC211V)
Fahrer: Valentino Rossi, Tohru Ukawa, Shinichi Ito (Testpilot)
2002 (RC211V)
Bilanz: 12 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2003 (RC211V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Valentino Rossi
2003 (RC211V)
Bilanz: 9 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 9 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2004 (RC211V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Alex Barros
2004 (RC211V)
Bilanz: 0 Siege, 6 Podestplätze, 0 Poles, Titel in Hersteller-WM
2005 (RC211V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Max Biaggi
2005 (RC211V)
Bilanz: 1 Sieg, 10 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller-WM
2006 (RC211V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa
2006 (RC211V)
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Hayden)
2007 (RC212V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa
2007 (RC212V)
Bilanz: 2 Siege, 11 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)
2008 (RC212V)
Fahrer: Nicky Hayden, Dani Pedrosa, Tadayuki Okada (Testpilot)
2008 (RC212V)
Bilanz: 2 Siege, 10 Podestplätze, 2 Poles
2009 (RC212V)
Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa
2009 (RC212V)
Bilanz: 3 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 2 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller-WM
2010 (RC212V)
Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa
2010 (RC212V)
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 16 Podestplätze, 4 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)
2011 (RC212V)
Fahrer: Andrea Dovizioso, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz), Shinichi Ito (Testpilot)
2011 (RC212V)
Bilanz: 13 Siege, 32 Podestplätze, 14 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Stoner)
2012 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Jonathan Rea (Ersatz)
2012 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 12 Siege, 25 Podestplätze, 10 Poles, Titel in Hersteller-WM, Viizetitel in Fahrer-WM (Pedrosa)
2013 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez
2013 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 9 Siege, 29 Podestplätze, 11 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
2014 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez
2014 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 14 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 14 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
2015 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz)
2015 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 7 Siege, 15 Podestplätze, 9 Poles, Viztitel in Hersteller-WM
2016 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, Hiroshi Aoyama (Ersatz), Nicky Hayden (Ersatz)
2016 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 6 Siege, 15 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
2017 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez
2017 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 8 Siege, 21 Podestplätze, 11 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
2018 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez
2018 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 9 Siege, 14 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
2019 (RC213V)
Fahrer: Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Stefan Bradl (Ersatz)
2019 (RC213V)
Bilanz: 12 Siege, 18 Podestplätze, 10 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Marquez)
