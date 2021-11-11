"Bin einer, der lacht": Rossi glaubt nicht an MotoGP-Abschied mit Tränen
Valentino Rossi zeigt in Valencia vor seinem letzten MotoGP-Rennen seine neun Titel-Motorräder und spricht über seine Rivalitäten und seine Gefühle zum Abschied
Für Valentino Rossis letztes Rennen in der Motorrad-WM, das am Sonntag in Form des Grand Prix von Valencia 2021 über die Bühne geht, haben sich der MotoGP-Superstar und sein persönliches wie berufliches Umfeld noch einmal etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen.
Bevor Rossi am Sonntag, 14. November 2021, seine insgesamt 26-jährige WM-Karriere auf zwei Rädern ausklingen lässt, gab es am Donnerstag in Valencia einen Sondertermin, um Rossis lange und erfolgreiche Karriere zu würdigen. Schließlich hat es "The Doctor" seit seinem WM-Debüt beim Rennen der 125er-Klasse am 31. März 1996 in Shah Alam (Malaysia) auf jede Menge eindrucksvolle Zahlen und einige Rekorde gebracht.
Am Donnerstag enthüllte Rossi im Fahrerlager der Rennstrecke in Valencia noch einmal jene neun Motorräder, mit den er seine neun WM-Titel errungen hat: angefangen mit der Aprilia RS125 aus der 125er-Saison 1997 bis hin zur Yamaha M1 aus der MotoGP-Saison 2009.
FOTOS: Valentino Rossi bei seinem MotoGP-Abschied in Valencia 2021
Die Enthüllung der erfolgreichsten Bikes seiner Karriere tätigte Rossi inklusive Sitzproben vor den Augen einiger Fahrerkollegen und Teamchefs sowie seiner schwangeren Freundin Francesca Sofia Novello, seines langjährigen Kumpels Alessio "Uccio" Salucci und des Dorna-Chefs Carmelo Ezpeleta.
"All die Bikes zusammen zu sehen und auch all die MotoGP-Piloten zu sehen, das waren schon große Emotionen", gesteht Rossi und verrät mit einem Grinsen: "Außer den Honda-Bikes habe ich all diese Bikes zu Hause stehen, also die Yamahas und die Aprilias. Die Yamaha von 2004 steht in meinem Badezimmer, ach Quatsch, in meinem Schlafzimmer.
Zum Thema Honda sagt Rossi: "Ich werde noch einmal mit Alberto [Puig] sprechen, ob ich nicht zumindest die 500er noch haben kann." Jene gelbe Honda NSR500 im Nastro-Azzurro-Design aus der MotoGP-Saison 2001 bedeutet Rossi sehr viel. Schließlich hat er auf ihr seinen ersten WM-Titel in der Königsklasse errungen.
Fotostrecke: Die Karriere von Valentino Rossi in der Motorrad-WM:
Auf Nachfrage, ob er an seiner langen und erfolgreichen Karriere in der Motorrad-WM etwas bereut, nennt Rossi drei Tage vor seinem letzten Rennen auf dieser Bühne noch einmal das, was er schon im August auf seiner Rücktritts-PK in Spielberg gesagt hatte.
"Den zehnten WM-Titel hätte ich natürlich gerne gehabt", sagt Rossi in Valencia und fügt hinzu: "Mein letzter Titel war 2009 und das liegt ja vom Gefühl her schon ein ganzes Leben zurück. Der zehnte Titel wäre ein schöner runder Abschluss gewesen, aber ich kann mich nicht beklagen."
Gibt es eine Rivalität mit einem Fahrer, die Rossi rückblickend bereut? "Ich hatte großartige Rivalitäten, die ich sehr genossen habe. Vor allem im ersten Teil meiner Karriere habe ich öfter gewonnen. Im zweiten Teil meiner Karriere habe ich öfter verloren. Ich habe es aber immer genossen."
"Meine beste Rivalität", so Rossi weiter, "war vielleicht die mit Biaggi, einfach weil es eine war mit zwei Italienern mit großem Gefolge. Aber auch mit Stoner, Lorenzo und am Schluss mit Marquez habe ich das immer genossen. Das ist etwas, an das man sich später immer erinnern wird, weil es etwas Besonderes war."
Die Rivalität mit Max Biaggi hat Rossi am meisten genossen, aber nicht nur die
Foto: Motorsport Images
"Mit den Ergebnissen bin ich sehr zufrieden. Und dass MotoGP größer, besser und weltweit berühmter geworden ist, freut mich natürlich auch. Schließlich ist dieser Sport meine Leidenschaft und daher freut mich das natürlich sehr", so Rossi.
Wird Rossi nach dem Rennen am Sonntag - die Zahlen des Datums 14.11.21 ergeben in Summe passenderweise 46 - die eine oder andere Träne vergießen?" Ich weiß noch nicht, was da passieren wird. Ich bin aber eigentlich keiner, der viel heult. Ich bin eher einer, der lacht. Das ist nun mal mein Charakter", grinst der Italiener.
Den Helm komplett an den Nagel hängen wird Rossi nach dem Grand Prix von Valencia aber nicht. Für 2022 und gegebenenfalls darüber hinaus hat der Italiener bereits eine zweite Karriere angekündigt, dann allerdings auf vier statt auf zwei Rädern.
Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.
