Die letzten 20 MotoGP-Rennsieger

In unserer Fotostrecke blicken wir auf die letzten 20 Piloten, die in der MotoGP-Klasse der Motorrad-WM siegreich waren. Dabei müssen wir in der Zeit teilweise ziemlich weit zurückgehen ...

Denn sonderlich viele unterschiedliche Sieger gab es in den vergangenen MotoGP-Jahren nicht. So konnte sich etwa in den Jahren 2013 bis einschließlich 2015 kein einziger neuer Fahrer in die Siegerlisten der Königsklasse eintragen. Position 20 der Liste stammt sogar noch aus der Saison 2005.