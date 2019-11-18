MotoGP
Die letzten 20 MotoGP-Rennsieger

Die letzten 20 MotoGP-Rennsieger
18.11.2019, 06:19

2019 gehen in der MotoGP-WM 22 Stammpiloten an den Start. Immerhin zehn von ihnen konnten in der Königsklasse schon einmal ein Rennen gewinnen ...

In unserer Fotostrecke blicken wir auf die letzten 20 Piloten, die in der MotoGP-Klasse der Motorrad-WM siegreich waren. Dabei müssen wir in der Zeit teilweise ziemlich weit zurückgehen ...

Denn sonderlich viele unterschiedliche Sieger gab es in den vergangenen MotoGP-Jahren nicht. So konnte sich etwa in den Jahren 2013 bis einschließlich 2015 kein einziger neuer Fahrer in die Siegerlisten der Königsklasse eintragen. Position 20 der Liste stammt sogar noch aus der Saison 2005.

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez
1/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Valencia 2019 (Honda)

Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales
2/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Sepang 2019 (Yamaha)

Alex Rins

Alex Rins
3/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Silverstone 2019 (Suzuki)

Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso
4/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2019 (Ducati)

Danilo Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci
5/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Mugello 2019 (Ducati)

Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo
6/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2018 (Ducati)

Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow
7/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Termas de Rio Hondo 2018 (LCR-Honda)

Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa
8/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Valencia 2017 (Honda)

Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi
9/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Assen 2017 (Yamaha)

Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone
10/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2016 (Ducati)

Jack Miller

Jack Miller
11/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Assen 2016 (Marc-VDS-Honda)

Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner
12/20

Foto: Repsol Media

Letzter Sieg: Phillip Island 2012 (Honda)

Ben Spies

Ben Spies
13/20

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Letzter Sieg: Assen 2011 (Yamaha)

Loris Capirossi

Loris Capirossi
14/20

Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Letzter Sieg: Motegi 2007 (Ducati)

Chris Vermeulen

Chris Vermeulen
15/20

Foto: Ducati Corse

Letzter Sieg: Le Mans 2007 (Suzuki)

Troy Bayliss

Troy Bayliss
16/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Valencia: 2006 (Ducati)

Toni Elias

Toni Elias
17/20

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Letzter Sieg: Estoril 2006 (Gresini-Honda)

Marco Melandri

Marco Melandri
18/20

Foto: Team Gresini

Letzter Sieg: Phillip Island 2006 (Gresini-Honda)

Nicky Hayden

Nicky Hayden
19/20

Foto: Todd Corzett

Letzter Sieg: Laguna Seca 2006 (Honda)

Alex Barros

Alex Barros
20/20

Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Letzter Sieg: Estoril 2005 (Pons-Honda)

Rossi in Valencia Achter: "Bedingungen für ein MotoGP-Rennen am Limit"

Vorheriger Artikel

Rossi in Valencia Achter: "Bedingungen für ein MotoGP-Rennen am Limit"

Nächster Artikel

Valencia: Wer letzte Nacht am schlechtesten geschlafen hat

Valencia: Wer letzte Nacht am schlechtesten geschlafen hat
MotoGP
