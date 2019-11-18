Die letzten 20 MotoGP-Rennsieger
2019 gehen in der MotoGP-WM 22 Stammpiloten an den Start. Immerhin zehn von ihnen konnten in der Königsklasse schon einmal ein Rennen gewinnen ...
In unserer Fotostrecke blicken wir auf die letzten 20 Piloten, die in der MotoGP-Klasse der Motorrad-WM siegreich waren. Dabei müssen wir in der Zeit teilweise ziemlich weit zurückgehen ...
Denn sonderlich viele unterschiedliche Sieger gab es in den vergangenen MotoGP-Jahren nicht. So konnte sich etwa in den Jahren 2013 bis einschließlich 2015 kein einziger neuer Fahrer in die Siegerlisten der Königsklasse eintragen. Position 20 der Liste stammt sogar noch aus der Saison 2005.
Marc Marquez
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Valencia 2019 (Honda)
Maverick Vinales
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Sepang 2019 (Yamaha)
Alex Rins
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Silverstone 2019 (Suzuki)
Andrea Dovizioso
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2019 (Ducati)
Danilo Petrucci
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Mugello 2019 (Ducati)
Jorge Lorenzo
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2018 (Ducati)
Cal Crutchlow
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Termas de Rio Hondo 2018 (LCR-Honda)
Dani Pedrosa
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Valencia 2017 (Honda)
Valentino Rossi
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Assen 2017 (Yamaha)
Andrea Iannone
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Spielberg 2016 (Ducati)
Jack Miller
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Assen 2016 (Marc-VDS-Honda)
Casey Stoner
Foto: Repsol Media
Letzter Sieg: Phillip Island 2012 (Honda)
Ben Spies
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Letzter Sieg: Assen 2011 (Yamaha)
Loris Capirossi
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Letzter Sieg: Motegi 2007 (Ducati)
Chris Vermeulen
Foto: Ducati Corse
Letzter Sieg: Le Mans 2007 (Suzuki)
Troy Bayliss
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Valencia: 2006 (Ducati)
Toni Elias
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Letzter Sieg: Estoril 2006 (Gresini-Honda)
Marco Melandri
Foto: Team Gresini
Letzter Sieg: Phillip Island 2006 (Gresini-Honda)
Nicky Hayden
Foto: Todd Corzett
Letzter Sieg: Laguna Seca 2006 (Honda)
Alex Barros
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Letzter Sieg: Estoril 2005 (Pons-Honda)
Vorheriger Artikel
Rossi in Valencia Achter: "Bedingungen für ein MotoGP-Rennen am Limit"
Nächster Artikel
Valencia: Wer letzte Nacht am schlechtesten geschlafen hat
Artikel-Info
Die letzten 20 MotoGP-Rennsieger
Renn-Center
Angesagt
Kalender
- WEC
- Formel 1
Angetrieben von