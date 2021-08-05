Es ist offiziell: Valentino Rossi beendet seine MotoGP-Karriere Ende 2021
Nach 26 Jahren in der Motorrad-WM wird Valentino Rossi seinen Helm an den Nagel hängen - Der Italiener erklärt in Spielberg seinen Rücktritt am Saisonende 2021
Die außergewöhnliche MotoGP-Karriere von Valentino Rossi wird im Herbst 2021 zu Ende gehen. Am Donnerstag vor dem Grand Prix der Steiermark erklärte der 42-Jährige seinen Rücktritt mit Saisonende. Er wird 2022 nicht in seinem neuen VR46-Ducati-Team an den Start gehen.
In den vergangenen Wochen zeichnete sich ab, dass Rossi entweder noch eine Saison in seinem eigenen Team anhängen, oder seine Karriere beenden wird. Schließlich hat sich der Italiener in der fünfwöchigen Sommerpause zum Rücktritt entschlossen.
"Ich habe mich während der Sommerpause entschieden, meine Karriere in der MotoGP zu beenden", sagt Rossi bei einer speziell für ihn einberufenen Pressekonferenz in Spielberg. "Es wird also meine letzte zweite Saisonhälfte in dieser Klasse sein."
"Natürlich ist das ein trauriger Moment, denn ich werde nächstes Jahr nicht mehr mit einem Motorrad antreten."
"Es war eine tolle und lange Zeit. Ich habe unvergessliche Momente mit meinem Team hier erlebt. In jedem Sport sind die Ergebnisse am Ende ausschlaggebend. Insofern denke ich, es ist der richtige Schritt."
In Zukunft will Rossi Automobilrennen bestreiten
Dem Motorsport will Rossi dennoch treu bleiben. Er hat bereits mehrfach Interesse bekundet, nach seiner MotoGP-Karriere GT3-Rennen bestreiten zu wollen. Ob es dazu kommt und wie dieses Programm in Zukunft aussehen wird, ist derzeit noch offen.
In der zweiten Saisonhälfte will sich Rossi mit Petronas-Yamaha darauf konzentrieren, bessere Ergebnisse einzufahren. In den ersten neun Rennen 2021 war ein zehnter Platz in Mugello sein bestes Resultat. Mit 17 WM-Punkten hält Rossi bei Saisonhalbzeit WM-Rang 19.
Zum bisher letzten Mal stand der Yamaha-Fahrer im Juli 2020 beim zweiten Jerez-Rennen als Dritter auf dem Podest. Seinen letzten Sieg feierte Rossi bis dato im Jahr 2017 in Assen. In den vergangenen Jahren konnte er nicht an seine erfolgreichsten Zeiten anknüpfen.
Im Jahr 1996 begann seine Karriere in der Motorrad-Weltmeisterschaft. 1997 wurde Rossi überlegen Weltmeister der 125er-Klasse. 1998 und 1999 fuhr er in der 250er-Klasse und sicherte sich in seiner zweiten Saison den WM-Titel.
Seit 2000 geht Rossi in der Königsklasse an den Start. 2001 gewann er den letzten WM-Titel mit den 500er-Zweitaktern. 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008 und 2009 wurde er MotoGP-Weltmeister. Rossi zählt nicht nur zu den populärsten Fahrern, sondern auch zu den erfolgreichsten.
Klassenübergreifend hat Rossi 115 seiner bisher 423 Grands Prix gewonnen. Damit steht er in der ewigen Bestenliste hinter Giacomo Agostini (122 Siege) auf dem zweiten Platz. Mit 89 Siegen in der Königsklasse hält Rossi in dieser Statistik Platz eins.
