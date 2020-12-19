Flavio Briatore: "Valentino Rossi sollte aufhören"
Ex-Formel-1-Teamchef Flavio Briatore legt seinem italienischen Landsmann Valentino Rossi den Rücktritt nahe - Ab einem gewissen Punkt wirkt sich das Alter aus
Valentino Rossi wird 2021 seine 26. Saison in der Motorrad-Weltmeisterschaft in Angriff nehmen. Dann wird der neunmalige Weltmeister 42 Jahre alt sein. Seinen letzten Sieg feierte Rossi im Juni 2017 in Assen. Seither stand er noch zehnmal auf dem Podest.
Ob das nächste Jahr tatsächlich seine Abschiedstournee werden wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es steht im Raum, dass er sich zurückzieht und ab 2022 Teammanager ist. VR46 könnte beide Startplätze von Esponsorama-Racing übernehmen, wo bereits 2021 Luca Marini in VR46-Farben fährt.
Einen Rücktritt legt ihm sein italienischer Landsmann Flavio Briatore nahe. In der Formel 1 gewann der ehemalige Teamchef mit Michael Schumacher und Fernando Alonso vier Weltmeistertitel.
"Valentino Rossi sollte aufhören. Wir wollen ihn als großen Champion in Erinnerung behalten", sagt Briatore in einem Interview bei 'RadioRadio'. "Ich würde ihm raten, aufzuhören. Man kann ohne konkurrenzfähiges Motorrad nicht vorne dabei sein."
"Ab einem gewissen Punkt wirkt sich das Alter aus", meint Briatore. Abgesehen von Rossi gibt es auch andere Athleten, die in einem "höheren Sportalter" noch aktiv sind. Die Formel-1-Fahrer Kimi Räikkönen und Fernando Alonso sind 41 beziehungsweise 39 Jahre alt.
Fotostrecke: Die MotoGP-Karriere von Valentino Rossi:
1996: WM-Debüt in der 125er-Klasse mit Scuderia AGV Aprilia
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brünn 1996: Der 1. Sieg
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1997: Neuer Hauptsponsor Nastro Azzurro
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brünn 1997: 125er-Weltmeister ein Jahr nach dem 1. Sieg
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1998: Aufstieg in die 250er-Klasse
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
5 Siege in erster 250er-Saison
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Imola 1998: Sieg mit Italo-Design
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Vizeweltmeister hinter Loris Capirossi
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
1999: 9 Siege in letzter Saison mit der Aprilia RS250
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello 1999: Sieg mit Peace-Design
Foto: Aprilia Racing
Rio 1999: 250er-Weltmeister und erneuter Klassenwechsel
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2000: Debüt in der Königsklasse
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Donington 2000: 1. Sieg in der Königsklasse
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Den späteren Weltmeister gleich mal geschlagen
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Erste Duelle mit Max Biaggi
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2001: Letzte Saison als Satellitenfahrer
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Max Biaggi wird zum Erzrivalen
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello 2001: Podestplatz mit Flower-Power-Design weggeworfen
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Barcelona 2001: Handgreiflichkeiten vor der Siegerehrung
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brünn 2001: Biaggis Sturz ist bezeichnend
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Phillip Island 2001: 500er-Weltmeister mit Satelliten-Bike
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2002: Neue Ära MotoGP und Aufstieg ins Honda-Werksteam
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Erstmals in der Königsklasse mit Teamkollege
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Erneuter Titelkampf gegen Max Biaggi
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Gute Stimmung fällt schwer
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Gute Stimmung ist nicht unmöglich
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Donington 2002: Sieg Nummer 46
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Rio 2002: MotoGP-Weltmeister
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2003: Nicky Hayden als neuer Teamkollege
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Neuer Look
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sete Gibernau erwächst zum stärksten Gegner
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sepang 2003: WM-Titel Nummer 5
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valencia 2003: Letzter Sieg auf Honda
Foto: Richard Sloop
Honda-Abschied mit Perücke
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2004: Wechsel zu Yamaha
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Welkom 2004: Sieg beim 1. Start für Yamaha
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Der beste Sieg
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Harte Bandagen im Titelkampf
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Phillip Island 2004: WM-Titel Nummer 6 - "Che Spettacolo"
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Weltmeister auch mit Yamaha
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha zurück in der Erfolgsspur
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Titeljubel mit Dani Pedrosa und Andrea Dovizioso
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
2005: Colin Edwards als neuer Teamkollege
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Gedanken eines Weltmeisters
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Jerez 2005: Sete Gibernau muss einstecken
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Max Biaggis letzte MotoGP-Saison
Foto: Repsol Media
Laguna Seca 2005: Platz 3 mit Yamaha-Sonderdesign
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Marco Melandri wird zum Verfolger Nummer 1
Foto: Gresini Racing
Sepang 2005: Titel Nummer 7 mit P2 hinter Loris Capirossi
Foto: Ducati Corse
Auf Titel Nummer 7 folgt Vorgeschmack auf 2006
Foto: Gresini Racing
Valencia 2005: Platz 3 mit Yamaha-Sonderdesign
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
2006: Neue Farben für "The Doctor"
Foto: Camel Media Service
Gelbsucht bei Yamaha
Foto: Camel Media Service
WM-Kampf gegen Nicky Hayden
Foto: Repsol Media
Höhen und Tiefen
Foto: Camel Media Service
Estoril 2006: "Folgenschweres" Fotofinish mit Toni Elias
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valencia 2006: Erste Niederlage im Titelkampf seit 2000
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2007: Schon wieder ein neuer Hauptsponsor bei Yamaha
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
800er-Ära: Casey Stoner übernimmt das Kommando
Foto: Ducati Corse
Assen 2007: Sieg mit Fiat-Sonderdesign
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Phillip Island 2007: Platz 3 mit Fiat-Sonderdesign
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Keine Chance gegen Casey Stoner
Foto: Ducati Corse
Denkbar knapp vorbei am Vizetitel
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2008: Jorge Lorenzo als neuer Teamkollege
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Le Mans 2008: 90 Siege wie Angel Nieto
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Barcelona 2008: Platz 2 mit Azzurri-Design
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Casey Stoner verliert den Anschluss
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Motegi 2008: Titel Nummer 8 -"Scusate il ritardo"
Foto: Ducati Corse
Titeljubel mit Marco Simoncelli und Mike di Meglio
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2009: Enge Duelle im Yamaha-Team
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Barcelona 2009: Die große Show
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Assen 2009: Der 100. Sieg
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Zwangspause für Casey Stoner
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Jorge Lorenzo mit Fehlern im Titelkampf
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Estoril 2009: Platz 4 mit Fiat-Sonderdesign
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Sepang 2009: Titel Nummer 9 - "Gallina vecchia fa buon brodo"
Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
2010: Trennwand in der Yamaha-Box
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Verheißungsvoller Saisonstart
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Mugello 2010: Beinbruch bei schwerem Sturz
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Aufmunterung für die Fans - "Torno subito"
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Sachsenring 2010: Platz 4 beim Comeback
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Laguna Seca 2010: Der erste Podestplatz nach Beinbruch
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Motegi 2010: Erneutes denkwürdiges Duell mit Jorge Lorenzo
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Sepang 2010: Der erste Sieg nach Beinbruch
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Valencia 2010: "Bye Bye Baby"
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
2011: Das Abenteuer Ducati beginnt
Foto: Ducati Corse
Gutes Verhältnis mit Nicky Hayden
Foto: Ducati Corse
Die GP11 ist keine M1
Foto: Ducati Corse
Le Mans 2011: Einziger Podestplatz im ersten Ducati-Jahr
Foto: Ducati Corse
Nicht einmal Jeremy Burgess hat eine Antwort
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Nichts zu holen in Rot
Foto: Ducati Corse
Wie 2007 keine Chance gegen Casey Stoner
Foto: Repsol Media
Sepang 2011: Tragödie um Marco Simoncelli
Foto: Team Gresini
Valencia 2011: Helmdesign in Gedenken an Simoncelli
Foto: Ducati Corse
2012: Beginn der 1.000er-Ära und neuer Versuch mit Ducati
Foto: Ducati Corse
Le Mans 2012: Platz 2 im Regen
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Misano 2012: Platz 2 vor der Haustür
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Schatten vergangener Tage
Foto: Ducati Corse
Valencia 2012: Abschied von Ducati
Foto: Ducati Corse
2013: Rückkehr zu Yamaha
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Plötzlich läuft es mit Jorge Lorenzo
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Wieder Spaß am Fahren
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Assen 2013: Ende der Durststrecke von 44 Rennen ohne Sieg
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Marc Marquez rüttelt gewaltig am Thron
Foto: Repsol Media
Was war nochmal 2011 und 2012?
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2014: Yamaha-Titelrechnung geht nicht auf
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Marc Marquez wird zum Vorbild
Foto: Repsol Media
Neuer Crewchief Silvano Galbusera
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Noch lange kein altes Eisen
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2015: Angriff auf Titel Nummer 10
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Losail 2015: Erstmals seit 5 Jahren Sieger beim Saisonauftakt
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Termas de Rio Hondo 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 1
Foto: Repsol Media
Assen 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 2
Foto: Repsol Media
Phillip Island 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 3
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Sepang 2015: Aus Clinch wird Clash
Foto: Bridgestone
Valencia 2015: WM-Titel im letzten Moment verloren
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Frust über kontroverses Saisonende
Foto: Mirco Lazzari
2016: Auf ein Neues
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Jerez 2016: Erster Start-Ziel-Sieg seit Jerez 2007
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello 2016: Spaß mit der Ex-Frau von Max Biaggi
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Spanische Zwillinge?
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Barcelona 2016: Versöhnung mit Marc Marquez
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Misano 2016: Streit mit Jorge Lorenzo
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Zum 3. Mal in 3 Jahren Vizeweltmeister
Foto: Repsol Media
2017: Maverick Vinales als neuer Teamkollege
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Im Schatten von Vinales
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Termas de Rio Hondo 2017: 350. Rennen in der Motorrad-WM
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Le Mans 2017: Yamaha-Duell und Sturz in letzter Runde
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello 2017: 69 Schweigesekunden für Nicky Hayden
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Assen 2017: Knapper Sieg vor Danilo Petrucci
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Der einzige Saisonsieg 2017
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Silverstone 2017: 300. Rennen in der Königsklasse
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sieg beim Jubiläum knapp verfehlt
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Beinbruch beim Motorcross-Fahren
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Misano 2017: Beim Heimrennen nur Zuschauer
Foto: Miquel Liso
Alcaniz 2017: Comeback nach nur einem Rennen Pause
Foto: Miquel Liso
Rückfall in schwierige Zeiten
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2018: Voll genesen in die neue Saison
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Saisonstart mit früher Vertragsverlängerung
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Termas de Rio Hondo 2018: Fehde mit Marc Marquez neu entfacht
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jerez 2018: Distanz-Weltrekord auf dem Renn-Motorrad
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello 2018: Platz 3 im Heimatland
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha verliert den Anschluss
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sachsenring 2018: Platz 2 bleibt bestes Saisonergebnis
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Misano 2018: Kein Handschlag mit Marc Marquez
Foto: MotoGP
Buriram 2018: Yamaha-Aufschwung beginnt
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sepang 2018: Ersten Sieg seit eineinhalb Jahren weggeworfen
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valencia 2018: Sturz beim verregneten Saisonfinale
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2019: Saison Nummer 20 in der Königsklasse
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Losail 2019: Top 5 beim Saisonauftakt
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Termas de Rio Hondo und Austin 2019: 2 Mal P2 als Highlights
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mugello, Barcelona, Assen 2019: 3 Stürze in Folge
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2. Saisonhälfte 2019: 4 Mal P4 aber...
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Phillip Island 2019: Führungsrunden beim 400. WM-Rennen
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valencia 2019: P8 beim Saisonfinale und schlechteste Bilanz seit 2011
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ab 2021: Fabio Quartararo als Nachfolger im Yamaha-Werksteam
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Wechsel zu Petronas-Yamaha oder Rücktritt?
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2020: Letztes Jahr im Yamaha-Werksteam mit neuem Crewchief
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jerez I 2020: Ausfall beim Auftakt in die 25. WM-Saison
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jerez II 2020: Gemeinsam mit Quartararo auf dem Podium
Foto: MotoGP
Über 20 Jahre nach erstem Königsklassen-Podest wieder eins
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Spielberg 2020: Haarscharf an der Katastrophe vorbei
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Misano 2020: Bei Heimspiel knapp am 200. MotoGP-Podest vorbei
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Vertrag für 2021 bei Petronas-Yamaha mit Franco Morbidelli
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Barcelona 2020: "Nur" einfaches statt doppeltes Jubiläum
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Le Mans 2020: 3. Sturz in Folge
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Oktober 2020: Zwangspause nach Coronavirus-Infektion
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valencia 2020: Ausfallserie geht nach 2 verpassten Rennen weiter
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Portimao 2020: Abschied vom Yamaha-Werksteam nach 15 Jahren
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Fußballstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic ist 39 Jahre alt und zählt beim AC Milan immer noch zu den besten Stürmern. Diesen Vergleich will Briatore aber nicht gelten lassen: "Ibrahimovic ist speziell, weil er sein ganzes Leben dem Sport verschrieben hat."
"Es ist eine Sache, wenn man einen Tritt gegen die Knöchel bekommt und eine andere, wenn man mit 300 km/h auf eine Kurve zurast, einen Fehler macht und einen Unfall auslöst", spricht der 70-Jährige die Gefahr im Motorsport an.
In der abgelaufenen Saison hatte Rossi beim schweren Unfall in Spielberg Glück, dass er nicht von einem herumfliegenden Motorrad getroffen wurde. Dieser gefährliche Moment änderte aber nichts an seiner Einstellung.
"Nein", hielt Rossi im August fest. "Wenn ich mit der MotoGP aufhöre, würde ich etwas anderes machen, das gefährlich ist. Ich will Autorennen fahren und an den 24 Stunden teilnehmen. Auch das ist gefährlich. Wenn man ein Fahrer ist, dann ist es eben riskant. Deswegen ändert sich meine Einstellung nicht und ich werde im nächsten Jahr weitermachen."
Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|MotoGP
|Fahrer
|Valentino Rossi
|Tags
|flavio briatore
|Urheber
|Gerald Dirnbeck