Fotostrecke: Der Leidensweg von MotoGP-Star Marc Marquez
Detaillierter Überblick der schwierigsten Phase in Marc Marquez' Karriere: Vom schweren Sturz in Jerez 2020 bis zur vierten Operation in weniger als zwei Jahren
Die Karriere von Marc Marquez in der Motorrad-Weltmeisterschaft weist jede Menge Höhen, aber auch Tiefen auf. In der 125er-Klasse wurde der Spanier im Jahr 2010 Weltmeister. Zwei Jahre später wurde er Weltmeister in der Moto2-Klasse und stieg in die Königsklasse MotoGP auf.
In der MotoGP-Klasse sind Marquez allein im Zeitraum von 2013 bis 2019 sage und schreibe sechs WM-Titel, 56 Rennsiege, 95 Podestplätze und 62 Poles gelungen. Seit 2020 aber überwiegen die Tiefen.
In unserer Fotostrecke "Der Leidensweg von Marc Marquez" geben wir einen detaillierten Überblick über die schwierigste Phase in der Karriere des zuvor so erfolgreichen MotoGP-Stars aus Spanien:
