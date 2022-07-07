Fotostrecke: Der Leidensweg von MotoGP-Star Marc Marquez

Der Leidensweg von Marc Marquez seit 2020: 1 / 28 Sechs WM-Titel in sieben Jahren allein in der Königsklasse MotoGP, aber seit 2020 auch jede Menge schwere Rückschläge. In unserer Fotostrecke beleuchten wir den Leidensweg von Marc Marquez im Anschluss an seinen bisher letzten WM-Titel: Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2 / 28 Die mit Abstand schwierigste Phase in Marc Marquez' professioneller Rennfahrerkarriere beginnt am 19. Juli 2020 beim coronabedingt verschobenen MotoGP-Saisonauftakt, dem Grand Prix von Spanien in Jerez. Alles beginnt mit einem harmlosen Ausrutscher. In der fünften Runde … Foto: Repsol Media

3 / 28 … kommt Marquez in Führung liegend in Kurve 4 von der Piste ab und rodelt mit seiner Honda RC213V durchs Kiesbett. Als 16. reiht er sich wieder ins Feld ein und startet von dort eine furiose Aufholjagd. Die aber nimmt ein böses Ende. In der 22. Runde … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

4 / 28 … liegt Marquez schon wieder an dritter Stelle und macht sich Hoffnungen, auch Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) und Spitzenreiter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) noch zu überholen. Doch in Kurve 4, wo er zuvor ausgeritten war, kommt es zum Unglück. Marquez stürzt per Highsider und verletzt sich am rechten Arm. Wie sich herausstellt, ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

5 / 28 ... ist der Oberarmknochen gebrochen. Am Dienstag (21. Juli) wird Marquez in Barcelona operiert. Er bekommt eine Titanplatte eingesetzt. Damit nimmt das Drama seinen Lauf. Nur eine Woche nach dem Spanien-GP findet in Jerez der Andalusien-GP statt. Für den erhält Marquez nur zwei Tage nach der OP die Starterlaubnis von den MotoGP-Ärzten. Foto: MotoGP

6 / 28 Am Freitag setzt Marquez noch aus, aber am Samstag (25. Juli) sitzt er tatsächlich wieder auf seiner Werks-Honda. Doch nach 28 Runden in zwei Trainings (FT3 und FT4) zieht er die Reißleine. Die Schmerzen im frisch operierten Arm sind beim Fahren zu stark. Marquez gibt das Wochenende unmittelbar vor dem Qualifying auf. Damit … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

7 / 28 … ist nicht nur das zweite Jerez-Wochenende für Marquez gelaufen, sondern sogar die komplette Saison 2020. Am 3. August, knapp zwei Wochen nach der ersten OP, wird Marquez in Barcelona ein zweites Mal am rechten Oberarm operiert. Grund: Die eingesetzte Titanplatte ist durch Belastung beschädigt worden. Foto: Honda Racing

8 / 28 In der offiziellen Erklärung von Honda heißt es, Marquez habe sich die Titanplatte beim Öffnen einer großen Glastür (Französisches Fenster) in seinem Haus beschädigt. Im Fahrerlager aber gibt es Vermutungen, dass die Belastungen vom Fahren am Samstag des zweiten Jerez-Wochenendes kamen. Fakt ist: Die zweite OP bleibt nicht die letzte. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

9 / 28 Die Genesung des Oberarms schreitet im Sommer und Herbst 2020 langsamer voran als erwartet. Ende September besucht Marquez den Grand Prix von Katalonien in Barcelona, fahren aber kann er nicht. Am 3. Dezember, genau vier Monate nach der zweiten OP, wird der Honda-Werkspilot ein drittes Mal operiert. Diese dritte OP … Foto: Repsol Media

10 / 28 … findet in Madrid statt und wird von einem anderen Ärzteteam durchgeführt. Die ursprünglich eingesetzte Titanplatte wird entfernt und durch eine neue ersetzt. Außerdem wird Knochenmark aus der Hüfte in den Arm transplantiert. Aufgrund des Zeitpunkts Dezember steht fest, dass Marquez auch den MotoGP-Saisonauftakt 2021 verpasst. Foto: Repsol Media

11 / 28 Sein Comeback nach drei Operationen gibt Marquez beim dritten Rennen der Saison 2021, dem Grand Prix von Portugal in Portimao. Abgesehen von ein paar Testfahrten mit einer Honda RC213V-S (Replika des MotoGP-Bikes für die Straße) ist … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

12 / 28 … der Freitag in Portimao (16. April 2021) Marquez' erster Einsatztag auf einem Motorrad seit dem vorzeitig abgebrochenen Samstag des zweiten Jerez-Wochenendes (25. Juli 2020). Bei seinem Comeback nach fast neun Monaten Pause fährt Marquez am Freitag auf P6. Tags darauf im Qualifying … Foto: MotoGP

13 / 28 … wird Marquez ebenfalls Sechster und startet sein Comeback-Rennen somit aus der zweiten Reihe. Im Rennen am Sonntag absolviert er alle 25 Runden und belegt den siebten Platz. Diese Zielankunft am 18. April 2021 ist Marquez' erste seit seinem Sieg vom 17. November 2019 in Valencia, dem damaligen Saisonfinale. Foto: Honda Racing

14 / 28 Im weiteren Verlauf der Saison 2021 stellt sich heraus, dass Marquez mit dem dreimal operierten rechten Oberarm vor allem die Rechtskurven noch Probleme bereiten. Er kann die Honda RC213V nicht so fahren wie er das zu seinen besten Zeiten gewohnt war. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

15 / 28 Bei drei aufeinanderfolgenden Rennen - Le Mans, Mugello, Barcelona - scheidet Marquez mit Sturz aus. Doch es gibt für den Honda-Werkspiloten inmitten der schwierigsten Phase seiner Karriere auch Lichtblicke. Denn bei seinem sechsten Rennen nach dem Comeback, … Foto: Dorna Sports

16 / 28 … dem Grand Prix von Deutschland auf dem Sachsenring, erringt Marquez am 20. Juni 2021 einen triumphalen Sieg. Es ist sein erster seit Valencia 2019. Auf dem Sachsenring baut er seine Erfolgsserie auf insgesamt elf aufeinanderfolgende Siege (inklusive 125er- und Moto2-Klasse) aus. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

17 / 28 Dass es auf dem Sachsenring überwiegend Linkskurven gibt, kommt Marquez entgegen. Die folgenden Rennen gestalten sich wieder deutlich schwieriger. Als es im September auf die nächste Strecke geht, die links herum gefahren wird, nämlich Aragon, unterliegt Marquez im Kampf um den Sieg nur ganz knapp gegen Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). Foto: Dorna Sports

18 / 28 Und zwei Rennen später erzielt Marquez auf dem ebenfalls gegen den Uhrzeigersinn befahrenen Circuit of The Americas in Austin seinen zweiten Saisonsieg 2021. Es kommt noch besser, denn beim nächsten Rennen gewinnt Marquez auch auf einer Strecke, die rechts herum gefahren wird. Beim … Foto: Dorna Sports

19 / 28 … Grand Prix der Emilia-Romagna in Misano am 24. Oktober 2021 siegt Marquez erstmals seit zwei Jahren auf einer im Uhrzeigersinn befahrenen Strecke. Sein zuvor letzter diesbezüglicher Sieg gelang beim Grand Prix von Japan in Motegi am 20. Oktober 2019. Doch nach dem Misano-Triumph gibt es direkt wieder einen schweren Rückschlag, denn … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

20 / 28 … am 30. Oktober 2021, nur sechs Tage nach dem Sieg in Misano, stürzt Marquez ganz in der Nähe seines Hauses beim Offroad-Training mit einer Motocross-Maschine. In der ersten Mitteilung des Honda-Teams, die drei Tage später versendet wird, ist zunächst nur von einer leichten Gehirnerschütterung die Rede. Aber wie sich herausstellt, … Foto: Honda Racing

21 / 28 … leidet Marquez infolge des Sturzes auch an Sehstörungen. Er sieht auf dem rechten Auge doppelt (Diplopie). Genau dieses Problem hatte Marquez zehn Jahre zuvor schon einmal gehabt. Damals war ein Sturz am Moto2-Wochenende des Grand Prix von Malaysia 2011 in Sepang der Grund gewesen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

22 / 28 Marquez hatte damals die letzten beiden Rennen der Moto2-Saison 2011 (Sepang und Valencia) verpasst. Weltmeister wurde nicht der Spanier, sondern Stefan Bradl (im Hintergrund). Der Deutsche wiederum springt seit 2020 im MotoGP-Werksteam von Honda regelmäßig als Ersatzpilot für Marquez ein, wenn dieser mal wieder verletzt ist. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

23 / 28 Infolge der erneuten Sehstörungen nach dem Motocross-Sturz verpasst Marquez die letzten beiden Rennen der MotoGP-Saison 2021 (Portimao 2 und Valencia). Somit verpasst er in jener Saison vier Rennen, weil er die ersten beiden (Losail 1 und Losail 2) infolge seiner dritten Armoperation verpasst hatte. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

24 / 28 Beim Saisonauftakt 2022, dem Grand Prix von Katar in Losail, gibt Marquez sein Comeback. Mit der brandneuen Honda RC213V belegt er den fünften Platz. Aber der nächste schwere Rückschlag kommt direkt am zweiten Rennwochenende der Saison. Denn … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

25 / 28 … im Warm-Up zum Grand Prix von Indonesien in Mandalika hat Marquez einen heftigen Highsider. Bei diesem Sturz zieht er sich abermals eine Gehirnerschütterung zu. Er verpasst sowohl das Rennen in Mandalika als auch das darauffolgende, den Grand Prix von Argentinien in Termas de Rio Hondo. Immerhin: Die Sorge, … Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

26 / 28 … dass es auch nach dem Mandalika-Sturz wieder zu Sehstörungen kommen könnte, bewahrheitet sich nicht. Sein erneutes Comeback gibt Marquez beim Grand Prix von Amerika in Austin. Dort und bei den vier folgenden Rennen kommt er ins Ziel, kann aber nicht ganz vorne mitkämpfen. Der rechte Arm ist noch immer nicht stark genug. Und so treffen ... Foto: MotoGP

27 / 28 … Marquez und Honda mitten am laufenden Mugello-Wochenende die Entscheidung für eine vierte Operation am rechten Arm. Der Eingriff erfolgt am 2. Juni 2022 in Rochester (Minnesota) in den USA. Es wird eine Osteotomie durchgeführt. Der Oberarmknochen wird durchtrennt, rotiert und in etwas anderer Lage mit einer neuen Platte fixiert. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images