Fotostrecke: Was hinter den Startnummern der MotoGP-Piloten steckt

Die Geschichten hinter den Startnummern auf den MotoGP-Bikes 2022: 1 / 25 Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#04: Andrea Dovizioso (RNF-Yamaha) 2 / 25 Dovizioso begann mit der #34. Mit dieser wurde er 125er-Weltmeister 2004. Als die #34 zu Ehren von Kevin Schwantz zurückgezogen wurde, musste sich "Dovi" eine andere Nummer suchen. Er wählte die #4. Als er 2013 zu Ducati wechselte, setzte er die 0 voran, um wieder eine zweistellige Nummer zu haben. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#5: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati) 3 / 25 Zarco entschied sich zu Ehren seines ehemaligen Managers Laurent Fellon für die #5. Fellon war mit dieser Nummer in den 1980er-Jahren aktiv. Zarco selbst begann in der Motorrad-WM mit der #14, wechselte aber zurück auf die #5, als diese verfügbar wurde. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#10: Luca Marini (VR46-Ducati) 4 / 25 Der Halbbruder von Valentino Rossi begann mit der #97 in Anlehnung an sein Geburtsjahr 1997. Als er in die Moto2-Klasse aufstieg, war Xavi Vierge mit dieser Nummer am Start. Marini hat sich daher für die #10 in Anlehnung an seinen Geburtstag (10. August) entschieden. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12: Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 5 / 25 Vinales fuhr zunächst mit der #25, in der Moto2-Klasse aus Sponsorgründen mit der #40, bevor er für sein MotoGP-Debüt mit Suzuki zur #25 zurückkehrte. Nach zwei Jahren, inzwischen bei Yamaha, wechselte er auf die #12. Warum? Mit dieser Nummer hatte er als Kind einst Marc Marquez besiegt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#20: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 6 / 25 Quartararo fährt seit Beginn seiner Karriere mit der #20 in Anlehnung an seinen Geburtstag (20. April). Auch als MotoGP-Weltmeister hält er an der #20 fest und hat bereits verkündet, dass er diese Nummer bis zum Ende seiner Karriere tragen will. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#21: Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 7 / 25 Morbidelli begann seine Karriere mit der #12, weil die 1 und die 2 seine Lieblingsziffern sind. Als er 2013 in der Moto2-Klasse sein WM-Debüt gab, war Tom Lüthi mit der #12 am Start. Morbidelli drehte die Reihenfolge seiner Lieblingsziffern um fährt seither mit der #21. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#23: Enea Bastianini (Gresini-Ducati) 8 / 25 Bastianini wurde Moto2-Weltmeister 2020 mit der #33. Für 2021 stieg er in die MotoGP-Klasse auf, aber dort hatte sich ein Jahr zuvor bereits Brad Binder auf die #33 festgelegt. So hat sich sich Bastianini für die #23 entschieden. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#25: Raul Fernandez (Tech-3-KTM) 9 / 25 Fernandez tritt seit 2018 mit der #25 an und fährt mit dieser Nummer im Jahr 2022 seine Rookie-Saison in der Königsklasse MotoGP. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#30: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda) 10 / 25 Nakagami stieg 2007 in der 125er-Klasse in die WM ein und fuhr mit der #73. Später aber wechselte er zurück auf die #30, die ihm zuvor im Rookies-Cup zugewiesen worden war und mit der er erfolgreich war. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#33: Brad Binder (KTM) 11 / 25 Der ältere der beiden Binder-Brüder war in den kleinen Klassen mit der #41 erfolgreich, musste diese aber 2020 beim Aufstieg in die MotoGP-Klasse ablegen, weil sie von Aleix Espargaro verwendet wird. Für die #33 hat sich Binder entschieden, weil sie vom Styling her an seine Initialen BB erinnert. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#36: Joan Mir (Suzuki) 12 / 25 Mir entschied sich bereits zu Beginn seiner Karriere für die #36, weil sein Cousin Joan Perello einst mit dieser Nummer in der 125er-Klasse antrat. Wie Mir erst später herausgefunden hat, ist die #36 auch die Lieblingsnummer von Francesco Carchedi, seinem aktuellen Crewchief bei Suzuki. Foto: MotoGP

#40: Darryn Binder (RNF-Yamaha) 13 / 25 Der jüngere der beiden Binder-Brüder fährt seit Beginn seiner Karriere mit der #40. Während Bruder Brad Binder für die MotoGP-Klasse auf die #33 umgestiegen ist, weil seine ursprüngliche Nummer, die #41, besetzt war, nutzt Darryn Binder seine #40 auch 2022 als Rookie in der MotoGP-Klasse. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#41: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 14 / 25 Der ältere der beiden Espargaro-Brüder fuhr erst mit der #41, weil es die Nummer ist, mit der sein Idol Youichi Ui erfolgreich war. In der 250er-/Moto2-Klasse fuhr Espargaro kurzzeitig mit der #42 und der #40, in der MotoGP-Klasse kurzzeitig mit der #44 seines Bruders Pol, bevor er zur #41 zurückkehrte. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#42: Alex Rins (Suzuki) 15 / 25 Rins begann seine Karriere mit der #14 und wechselte dann zur #24. Als diese vergeben war, änderte er die Reihenfolge der Ziffern und fuhr mit der #42. Dieser Nummer ist er seither treu geblieben, abgesehen von seinen beiden Moto2-Jahren (2015, 2016), als er aus Sponsorgründen mit der #40 fuhr. Foto: MotoGP

#43: Jack Miller (Ducati) 16 / 25 Miller fuhr Motocross mit der #543. Weil in der Motorrad-WM keine dreistelligen Nummern erlaubt sind, legte er die 5 ab. Mit der #43 wurde er IDM-Champion 2011. Als es in die WM ging, war die #43 besetzt. Er wechselte zur #8, die in der Königsklasse aber Hector Barbera fuhr. So kehrte Miller zur #43 zurück. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#44: Pol Espargaro (Honda) 17 / 25 Der jüngere der beiden Espargaro-Brüder begann seine Karriere mit der #4, in Anlehnung an sein Idol Alex Barros. Als Espargaro in die WM einstieg, war die #4 besetzt. Er entschied sich dazu, einfach zweimal die Ziffer 4 zu nehmen und tritt seither mit der #44 an. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#49: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini-Ducati) 18 / 25 Di Giannantonios Lieblingsnummern sind #21 und #4. Mit beiden war er in den Anfangsjahren seiner WM-Karriere unterwegs. Für sein MotoGP-Debüt 2022 musste er umdenken, weil beide besetzt sind (Morbidelli und Dovizioso). Di Giannantonio hat die #49 gewählt, weil die nie zuvor genutzt wurde. Foto: MotoGP

#63: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 19 / 25 Bagnaia fuhr Moto3 mit der #21. In der Moto2-Klasse fuhr Franco Morbidelli damit. Bagnaia verdoppelte auf die #42 und wurde damit Moto2-Weltmeister 2018. Beim MotoGP-Aufstieg 2019 war die #42 (Rins) und auch die #21 (Morbidelli) vergeben. Bagnaia verdreifachte die 21 und fährt seither mit der #63. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#72: Marco Bezzecchi (VR46-Ducati) 20 / 25 Bezzecchi begann seine WM-Karriere mit der #12, musste die aber beim Moto2-Aufstieg 2019 ablegen, weil besetzt (Lüthi). Bezzecchi hat sich für die #72 entschieden, weil sie vom Styling her der #12 nahe kommt. Die 12 hat er sogar in sein 72-Design eingearbeitet, mit dem er 2022 MotoGP-Rookie ist. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#73: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda) 21 / 25 Der jüngere der beiden Marquez-Brüder liebt die #23. Mit der fing er an, begann in der WM aber mit #12, weil die #23 besetzt war (Antonelli). In der Moto2-Klasse waren beide Nummern besetzt (Lüthi und Schrötter). Marquez zog die 23 von seinem Geburtsjahr (96) ab und fährt seither mit der #73. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#87: Remy Gardner (Tech-3-KTM) 22 / 25 Gardner fährt seit 2016, seinem Debüt in der Moto2-WM, mit der #87. Die Nummer hat er gewählt in Anlehnung an 1987 - das Jahr, in dem sein Vater Wayne Gardner 500er-Weltmeister wurde. Mit der #87 fährt Remy Gardner 2022 als Rookie in der MotoGP-Klasse. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#88: Miguel Oliveira (KTM) 23 / 25 Oliveiras Lieblingsnummer ist die #41, die er als Kind nutzte. Als es bei einem Rennen keine Ziffer 1 gab, fuhr er mit der #44. Die aber wurde bei seinem MotoGP-Debüt 2019 von Pol Espargaro genutzt. Oliveira verdoppelte und fährt seither mit der #88. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#89: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati) 24 / 25 Martin war in den kleinen WM-Klassen mit der #88 erfolgreich, wurde damit Moto3-Weltmeister 2018. Als er 2021 in die MotoGP-Klasse kam, war die #88 besetzt (Oliveira). Martin überlegte nicht lange und erhöhte einfach um 1 auf die #89. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images