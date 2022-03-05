Tickets
Vorheriges / Krieg in der Ukraine: FIM sperrt alle russischen Fahrer und Funktionäre!
MotoGP Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Was hinter den Startnummern der MotoGP-Piloten steckt

Die Startnummer auf einem MotoGP-Bike ist weit mehr als nur eine Zahl: Oft verbirgt sich hinter dem Markenzeichen des jeweiligen Fahrers eine persönliche Geschichte

Fotostrecke: Was hinter den Startnummern der MotoGP-Piloten steckt
Carlos Guil Iglesias
Autor:
Co-Autor:
Mario Fritzsche
Audio-Player laden

Valentino Rossi hat es einst vorgemacht und mittlerweile hat "The Doctor" jede Menge Nachahmer gefunden. Die Rede ist von der persönlichen Startnummer, mit der ein MotoGP-Pilot den Großteil seiner Karriere, wenn nicht sogar seine komplette Karriere, in der Königsklasse bestreitet.

Rossi hatte als 500er-Weltmeister der Saison 2001 für die Folgesaison das Recht, die Startnummer 1 zu wählen. Stattdessen aber hielt der Italiener für die erste Saison der MotoGP-Ära an seiner Startnummer 46 fest. Und daran hat sich bis zum Ende seiner Karriere, das 20 Jahre später erfolgte, nichts geändert.

Der bislang letzte MotoGP-Weltmeister, der im Jahr als Titelverteidiger mit der Startnummer 1 antrat, war Casey Stoner 2012. In allen anderen Fällen seither hat sich der Weltmeister jeweils zum Festhalten an seiner persönlichen Startnummer entschieden. Und auch in Reihen derjenigen, die noch nicht Weltmeister waren, gibt es oftmals den Wunsch, die persönliche Startnummer möglichst bis zum Karriereende zu behalten.

Unsere Fotostrecke verrät, was sich für die 24 Piloten im MotoGP-Feld 2022 hinter ihrer jeweiligen Startnummer verbirgt:

Die Geschichten hinter den Startnummern auf den MotoGP-Bikes 2022:
Die Geschichten hinter den Startnummern auf den MotoGP-Bikes 2022:
1/25

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#04: Andrea Dovizioso (RNF-Yamaha)
#04: Andrea Dovizioso (RNF-Yamaha)
2/25
Dovizioso begann mit der #34. Mit dieser wurde er 125er-Weltmeister 2004. Als die #34 zu Ehren von Kevin Schwantz zurückgezogen wurde, musste sich "Dovi" eine andere Nummer suchen. Er wählte die #4. Als er 2013 zu Ducati wechselte, setzte er die 0 voran, um wieder eine zweistellige Nummer zu haben.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#5: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati)
#5: Johann Zarco (Pramac-Ducati)
3/25
Zarco entschied sich zu Ehren seines ehemaligen Managers Laurent Fellon für die #5. Fellon war mit dieser Nummer in den 1980er-Jahren aktiv. Zarco selbst begann in der Motorrad-WM mit der #14, wechselte aber zurück auf die #5, als diese verfügbar wurde.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#10: Luca Marini (VR46-Ducati)
#10: Luca Marini (VR46-Ducati)
4/25
Der Halbbruder von Valentino Rossi begann mit der #97 in Anlehnung an sein Geburtsjahr 1997. Als er in die Moto2-Klasse aufstieg, war Xavi Vierge mit dieser Nummer am Start. Marini hat sich daher für die #10 in Anlehnung an seinen Geburtstag (10. August) entschieden.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12: Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)
#12: Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)
5/25
Vinales fuhr zunächst mit der #25, in der Moto2-Klasse aus Sponsorgründen mit der #40, bevor er für sein MotoGP-Debüt mit Suzuki zur #25 zurückkehrte. Nach zwei Jahren, inzwischen bei Yamaha, wechselte er auf die #12. Warum? Mit dieser Nummer hatte er als Kind einst Marc Marquez besiegt.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#20: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
#20: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
6/25
Quartararo fährt seit Beginn seiner Karriere mit der #20 in Anlehnung an seinen Geburtstag (20. April). Auch als MotoGP-Weltmeister hält er an der #20 fest und hat bereits verkündet, dass er diese Nummer bis zum Ende seiner Karriere tragen will.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#21: Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)
#21: Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)
7/25
Morbidelli begann seine Karriere mit der #12, weil die 1 und die 2 seine Lieblingsziffern sind. Als er 2013 in der Moto2-Klasse sein WM-Debüt gab, war Tom Lüthi mit der #12 am Start. Morbidelli drehte die Reihenfolge seiner Lieblingsziffern um fährt seither mit der #21.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#23: Enea Bastianini (Gresini-Ducati)
#23: Enea Bastianini (Gresini-Ducati)
8/25
Bastianini wurde Moto2-Weltmeister 2020 mit der #33. Für 2021 stieg er in die MotoGP-Klasse auf, aber dort hatte sich ein Jahr zuvor bereits Brad Binder auf die #33 festgelegt. So hat sich sich Bastianini für die #23 entschieden.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#25: Raul Fernandez (Tech-3-KTM)
#25: Raul Fernandez (Tech-3-KTM)
9/25
Fernandez tritt seit 2018 mit der #25 an und fährt mit dieser Nummer im Jahr 2022 seine Rookie-Saison in der Königsklasse MotoGP.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#30: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda)
#30: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR-Honda)
10/25
Nakagami stieg 2007 in der 125er-Klasse in die WM ein und fuhr mit der #73. Später aber wechselte er zurück auf die #30, die ihm zuvor im Rookies-Cup zugewiesen worden war und mit der er erfolgreich war.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#33: Brad Binder (KTM)
#33: Brad Binder (KTM)
11/25
Der ältere der beiden Binder-Brüder war in den kleinen Klassen mit der #41 erfolgreich, musste diese aber 2020 beim Aufstieg in die MotoGP-Klasse ablegen, weil sie von Aleix Espargaro verwendet wird. Für die #33 hat sich Binder entschieden, weil sie vom Styling her an seine Initialen BB erinnert.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#36: Joan Mir (Suzuki)
#36: Joan Mir (Suzuki)
12/25
Mir entschied sich bereits zu Beginn seiner Karriere für die #36, weil sein Cousin Joan Perello einst mit dieser Nummer in der 125er-Klasse antrat. Wie Mir erst später herausgefunden hat, ist die #36 auch die Lieblingsnummer von Francesco Carchedi, seinem aktuellen Crewchief bei Suzuki.

Foto: MotoGP

#40: Darryn Binder (RNF-Yamaha)
#40: Darryn Binder (RNF-Yamaha)
13/25
Der jüngere der beiden Binder-Brüder fährt seit Beginn seiner Karriere mit der #40. Während Bruder Brad Binder für die MotoGP-Klasse auf die #33 umgestiegen ist, weil seine ursprüngliche Nummer, die #41, besetzt war, nutzt Darryn Binder seine #40 auch 2022 als Rookie in der MotoGP-Klasse.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#41: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
#41: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
14/25
Der ältere der beiden Espargaro-Brüder fuhr erst mit der #41, weil es die Nummer ist, mit der sein Idol Youichi Ui erfolgreich war. In der 250er-/Moto2-Klasse fuhr Espargaro kurzzeitig mit der #42 und der #40, in der MotoGP-Klasse kurzzeitig mit der #44 seines Bruders Pol, bevor er zur #41 zurückkehrte.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#42: Alex Rins (Suzuki)
#42: Alex Rins (Suzuki)
15/25
Rins begann seine Karriere mit der #14 und wechselte dann zur #24. Als diese vergeben war, änderte er die Reihenfolge der Ziffern und fuhr mit der #42. Dieser Nummer ist er seither treu geblieben, abgesehen von seinen beiden Moto2-Jahren (2015, 2016), als er aus Sponsorgründen mit der #40 fuhr.

Foto: MotoGP

#43: Jack Miller (Ducati)
#43: Jack Miller (Ducati)
16/25
Miller fuhr Motocross mit der #543. Weil in der Motorrad-WM keine dreistelligen Nummern erlaubt sind, legte er die 5 ab. Mit der #43 wurde er IDM-Champion 2011. Als es in die WM ging, war die #43 besetzt. Er wechselte zur #8, die in der Königsklasse aber Hector Barbera fuhr. So kehrte Miller zur #43 zurück.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#44: Pol Espargaro (Honda)
#44: Pol Espargaro (Honda)
17/25
Der jüngere der beiden Espargaro-Brüder begann seine Karriere mit der #4, in Anlehnung an sein Idol Alex Barros. Als Espargaro in die WM einstieg, war die #4 besetzt. Er entschied sich dazu, einfach zweimal die Ziffer 4 zu nehmen und tritt seither mit der #44 an.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#49: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini-Ducati)
#49: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini-Ducati)
18/25
Di Giannantonios Lieblingsnummern sind #21 und #4. Mit beiden war er in den Anfangsjahren seiner WM-Karriere unterwegs. Für sein MotoGP-Debüt 2022 musste er umdenken, weil beide besetzt sind (Morbidelli und Dovizioso). Di Giannantonio hat die #49 gewählt, weil die nie zuvor genutzt wurde.

Foto: MotoGP

#63: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
#63: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
19/25
Bagnaia fuhr Moto3 mit der #21. In der Moto2-Klasse fuhr Franco Morbidelli damit. Bagnaia verdoppelte auf die #42 und wurde damit Moto2-Weltmeister 2018. Beim MotoGP-Aufstieg 2019 war die #42 (Rins) und auch die #21 (Morbidelli) vergeben. Bagnaia verdreifachte die 21 und fährt seither mit der #63.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#72: Marco Bezzecchi (VR46-Ducati)
#72: Marco Bezzecchi (VR46-Ducati)
20/25
Bezzecchi begann seine WM-Karriere mit der #12, musste die aber beim Moto2-Aufstieg 2019 ablegen, weil besetzt (Lüthi). Bezzecchi hat sich für die #72 entschieden, weil sie vom Styling her der #12 nahe kommt. Die 12 hat er sogar in sein 72-Design eingearbeitet, mit dem er 2022 MotoGP-Rookie ist.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#73: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda)
#73: Alex Marquez (LCR-Honda)
21/25
Der jüngere der beiden Marquez-Brüder liebt die #23. Mit der fing er an, begann in der WM aber mit #12, weil die #23 besetzt war (Antonelli). In der Moto2-Klasse waren beide Nummern besetzt (Lüthi und Schrötter). Marquez zog die 23 von seinem Geburtsjahr (96) ab und fährt seither mit der #73.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#87: Remy Gardner (Tech-3-KTM)
#87: Remy Gardner (Tech-3-KTM)
22/25
Gardner fährt seit 2016, seinem Debüt in der Moto2-WM, mit der #87. Die Nummer hat er gewählt in Anlehnung an 1987 - das Jahr, in dem sein Vater Wayne Gardner 500er-Weltmeister wurde. Mit der #87 fährt Remy Gardner 2022 als Rookie in der MotoGP-Klasse.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#88: Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
#88: Miguel Oliveira (KTM)
23/25
Oliveiras Lieblingsnummer ist die #41, die er als Kind nutzte. Als es bei einem Rennen keine Ziffer 1 gab, fuhr er mit der #44. Die aber wurde bei seinem MotoGP-Debüt 2019 von Pol Espargaro genutzt. Oliveira verdoppelte und fährt seither mit der #88.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#89: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati)
#89: Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati)
24/25
Martin war in den kleinen WM-Klassen mit der #88 erfolgreich, wurde damit Moto3-Weltmeister 2018. Als er 2021 in die MotoGP-Klasse kam, war die #88 besetzt (Oliveira). Martin überlegte nicht lange und erhöhte einfach um 1 auf die #89.

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#93: Marc Marquez (Honda)
#93: Marc Marquez (Honda)
25/25
Der ältere der beiden Marquez-Brüder fährt seit Beginn seiner Karriere mit der #93 in Anlehnung an sein Geburtsjahr 1993. An dieser Nummer hat er auch nach Titelgewinnen in allen drei WM-Klassen jeweils festgehalten, wobei er nach dem Moto3- und Moto2-Titel jeweils direkt die Klasse wechselte.

Foto: MotoGP

