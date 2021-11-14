"Ganz ganz besonders": Valentino Rossi beim MotoGP-Abschied in den Top 10
MotoGP-Superstar Valentino Rossi beendet sein letztes Rennen nach 26 Jahren Motorrad-WM in den Top 10: Emotionale Szenen und Worte in Valencia
Am Sonntagnachmittag ist auf dem Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia bei strahlendem Sonnenschein mehr als nur eine MotoGP-Saison zu Ende gegangen.
Das Finalrennen der Saison 2021 war das 432. und letzte Rennen in der legendären Karriere von Valentino Rossi in der Motorrad-WM. Es war ein würdiger Abschied, den "The Doctor" nach 26 Jahren gezeigt hat und ein mindestens genauso emotionaler, der dem MotoGP-Botschafter schlechthin bereitet wurde. Ein passenderes Datum hätte es nicht geben können. Die Summe der Zahlen des Datums 14.11.21 ergibt 46.
Am Tag nach der Schützenhilfe seines einstigen VR46-Lehrlings Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia im Qualifying, die Rossi für sein Abschiedsrennen auf den zehnten Startplatz brachte, hat der neunmalige Weltmeister auch das Rennen auf dem zehnten Platz abgeschlossen.
FOTOS: Valentino Rossis MotoGP-Abschied
Nach einem guten Start fuhr Rossi zunächst drei Runden lang an neunter Stelle. Anschließend wurde er von Johann Zarco und etwas später von Enea Bastianini überholt und lag kurzzeitig außerhalb der Top 10. Weil aber Alex Rins in der elften der 27 Runden an dritter Stelle liegend stürzte, rückte Rossi wieder auf P10 vor. Diesen Platz hat er schließlich mit 13 Sekunden Rückstand auf den Sieger ins Ziel gebracht.
"Es war ein ganz ganz besonderes Wochenende. Ich muss sagen, das hatte ich so nicht erwartet", gesteht Rossi in seiner Medienrunde nach dem Rennen, die aufgrund der Feierlichkeiten um ihn und mit ihm um eine Stunde verschoben wurde.
"Ich hatte mir schon ein bisschen Sorgen gemacht um das letzte Wochenende meiner Karriere. Denn natürlich denkst du an diesen Moment schon lange vorher, weißt aber nicht, wie du dich fühlen wirst. Wirst du dich überhaupt auf das Rennen konzentrieren können? Wirst du sehr traurig sein? Das sind Fragen, die mir durch den Kopf gingen. Letzten Endes aber war alles großartig", so Rossi.
Unmittelbar nach der Zieldurchfahrt ließ sich Rossi auf der Auslaufrunde vor den vollbesetzten Zuschauerrängen feiern. Als er dazu in Kurve 2 anhielt, gab es Umarmungen mit den MotoGP-Kollegen, die an dieser Stelle ebenfalls anhielten und sich die Gelegenheit nicht nehmen ließen.
Und nachdem Rossi einige Minuten später, im Anschluss an die letzte Ehrenrunde seiner Motorrad-Karriere, in die Box zurückkehrte, gab es kein Halten mehr. "The Doctor" wurde nicht nur sprichwörtlich, sondern buchstäblich von der Welle der Begeisterung getragen.
In der Box von Petronas-Yamaha, seines letzten MotoGP-Arbeitgebers, gingen die Feierlichkeiten um und mit Rossi weiter. "Nach dem Rennen haben wir es richtig krachen lachen", grinst Rossi. Dabei lässt sich sein im Original aus Englisch und Italienisch gebrauchter Satz allerdings nur bedingt übersetzen. In seiner unnachahmlichen Art sagt der Italiener wörtlich: "After the race we did some serious casino."
"Wir haben es genossen als hätten wir den WM-Titel gewonnen. Das ist etwas, was ich niemals vergessen werde", so Rossi, um mit einem Grinsen hinzuzufügen: "Tränen gab es aber keine." Damit hat der MotoGP-Superstar zumindest am Sonntag unmittelbar nach dem Rennen das eingehalten, was er am Donnerstag angekündigt hatte.
In aller Ernsthaftigkeit fügt Rossi nach seinem bewegenden Abschied vom aktiven Motorradrennsport hinzu: "Ich muss mich bei allen im Fahrerlager und auch bei allen MotoGP-Piloten bedanken für den großen Respekt, der mir entgegen gebracht wurde. Ich denke, das ist nicht unbedingt normal."
Gewonnen wurde Rossis letztes Rennen passenderweise von "Pecco" Bagnaia, der genau wie Franco Morbidelli (11.) und Luca Marini (17.) auf dem Weg in die Königsklasse MotoGP einst die VR46-Akademie durchlaufen hat. Alle drei fuhren am Sonntag mit einem Helmdesign aus Rossis Karriere. Bagnaia hatte den WM-Helm von 2004 auf dem Kopf. Und mit diesem fuhr der Ducati-Pilot zum Sieg.
Was Rossi neben dem großen Respekt noch ganz besonders freut: "Ich habe das letzte Rennen meiner Karriere inmitten der Top 10 Rennfahrer der Welt beendet. Das ist mir ganz wichtig und bedeutet mir sehr viel. Jetzt kann ich für eine ganz lange Zeit sagen, dass ich mein letztes Rennen in den Top 10 beendet habe."
Auf Nachfrage, mit welchen drei Worten er seine lange und erfolgreiche Karriere beschreiben würde, muss Rossi nicht lange überlegen: "Lustig, atemberaubend und sehr konkurrenzfähig."
Dem ist nichts hinzuzufügen, außer #GrazieVale
46 Karat Gold: Die MotoGP-Karriere von Valentino Rossi:
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Aprilia Racing
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Richard Sloop
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Gresini Racing
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Gresini Racing
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Foto: Camel Media Service
Foto: Camel Media Service
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Camel Media Service
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Team Gresini
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Ducati Corse
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Foto: Bridgestone
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Mirco Lazzari
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Repsol Media
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Miquel Liso
Foto: Miquel Liso
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: MotoGP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Foto: Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Dorna Sports
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.
46 Karat Gold: Die MotoGP-Karriere von Valentino Rossi
Enttäuschung bei Suzuki in Valencia: Mir verpasst das Podest, Rins stürzt