Geschichte der YZR-M1: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Yamaha seit 2002
Seit Beginn der MotoGP-Ära im Jahr 2002 setzt Yamaha auf die YZR-M1 und hat mit seinem Werksteam zahlreiche Rennen und Titel gewonnen.
2002
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Max Biaggi, Carlos Checa
2002
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 2 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller und Fahrer-WM (Biaggi)
2003
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri, Norifumi Abe (Ersatz)
2003
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 0 Siege, 0 Podestplätze, 0 Poles
2004
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Piloten: Carlos Checa, Valentino Rossi
2004
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 9 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2005
Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing
Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi
2005
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 11 Siege, 19 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2006
Foto: Camel Media Service
Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi
2006
Foto: Camel Media Service
Bilanz: 5 Siege, 11 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2007
Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi
2007
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 10 Podestplätze, 6 Poles
2008
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2008
Foto: Toni Börner
Bilanz: 10 Siege, 22 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2009
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2009
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Bilanz: 10 Siege, 25 Podestplätze, 12 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2010
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Wataru Yoshikawa (Ersatz)
2010
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Bilanz: 11 Siege, 26 Podestplätze, 8 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)
2011
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Piloten: Ben Spies, Jorge Lorenzo, Ben Spies, Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Ersatz)
2011
Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 14 Podestplätze, 2 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)
2012
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Piloten: Ben Spies, Jorge Lorenzo, Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Ersatz)
2012
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Bilanz: 6 Siege, 17 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Titel in Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)
2013
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2013
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Bilanz: 9 Siege, 20 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)
2014
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2014
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 1 Pole, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2015
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2015
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Bilanz: 11 Siege, 27 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)
2016
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo
2016
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 6 Siege, 20 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)
2017
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi
2017
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 4 Siege, 13 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller-WM
2018
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi
2018
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 1 Sieg, 10 Podestplätze, 2 Poles
2019
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi
2019
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bilanz: 2 Siege, 9 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in der Hersteller-WM
