MotoGP / Fotostrecke

Geschichte der YZR-M1: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Yamaha seit 2002

Geschichte der YZR-M1: Alle MotoGP-Bikes von Yamaha seit 2002
31.12.2019, 11:20

Seit Beginn der MotoGP-Ära im Jahr 2002 setzt Yamaha auf die YZR-M1 und hat mit seinem Werksteam zahlreiche Rennen und Titel gewonnen.

Fotostrecke
Liste

2002

2002
1/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Max Biaggi, Carlos Checa

2002

2002
2/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 2 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller und Fahrer-WM (Biaggi)

2003

2003
3/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri, Norifumi Abe (Ersatz)

2003

2003
4/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 0 Siege, 0 Podestplätze, 0 Poles

2004

2004
5/36

Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Piloten: Carlos Checa, Valentino Rossi

2004

2004
6/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 9 Siege, 12 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2005

2005
7/36

Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi

2005

2005
8/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 11 Siege, 19 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2006

2006
9/36

Foto: Camel Media Service

Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi

2006

2006
10/36

Foto: Camel Media Service

Bilanz: 5 Siege, 11 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2007

2007
11/36

Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Piloten: Colin Edwards, Valentino Rossi

2007

2007
12/36

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 10 Podestplätze, 6 Poles

2008

2008
13/36

Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2008

2008
14/36

Foto: Toni Börner

Bilanz: 10 Siege, 22 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2009

2009
15/36

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2009

2009
16/36

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 10 Siege, 25 Podestplätze, 12 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2010

2010
17/36

Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Wataru Yoshikawa (Ersatz)

2010

2010
18/36

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 11 Siege, 26 Podestplätze, 8 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)

2011

2011
19/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Piloten: Ben Spies, Jorge Lorenzo, Ben Spies, Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Ersatz)

2011

2011
20/36

Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 14 Podestplätze, 2 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)

2012

2012
21/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Piloten: Ben Spies, Jorge Lorenzo, Katsuyuki Nakasuga (Ersatz)

2012

2012
22/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 6 Siege, 17 Podestplätze, 7 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Titel in Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)

2013

2013
23/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2013

2013
24/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 9 Siege, 20 Podestplätze, 5 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)

2014

2014
25/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2014

2014
26/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, 1 Pole, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2015

2015
27/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2015

2015
28/36

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Bilanz: 11 Siege, 27 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Titel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Lorenzo)

2016

2016
29/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo

2016

2016
30/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 6 Siege, 20 Podestplätze, 6 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller- und Fahrer-WM (Rossi)

2017

2017
31/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi

2017

2017
32/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 4 Siege, 13 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in Hersteller-WM

2018

2018
33/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi

2018

2018
34/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 1 Sieg, 10 Podestplätze, 2 Poles

2019

2019
35/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Piloten: Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi

2019

2019
36/36

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bilanz: 2 Siege, 9 Podestplätze, 3 Poles, Vizetitel in der Hersteller-WM

Rennserie MotoGP

Rennserie MotoGP
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing

