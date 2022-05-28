"Habe gemischte Gefühle": Valentino Rossi zum Rückzug der #46

1996: WM-Debüt in der 125er-Klasse mit Scuderia AGV Aprilia 1 / 179 Sein Debüt in der Motorrad-WM gibt Valentino Rossi (geboren am 16. Februar 1979 in Urbino) beim Grand Prix von Malaysia am 31. März 1996 in Shah Alam. In der 125er-Klasse fährt der gerade 17-jährige Italiener eine Aprilia mit Hauptsponsor AGV. Von Beginn an ist Rossi mit der Startnummer 46 unterwegs. Sein 1. Rennen beendet er auf dem starken 6. Platz. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brünn 1996: Der 1. Sieg 2 / 179 Keine 5 Monate nach seinem Debüt gelingt Rossi schon am 18. August 1996 der 1. Sieg. Er gewinnt den Grand Prix von Tschechien in Brünn vor Jorge Martinez und Tomomi Manako und feiert seinen Debütsieg sichtlich zufrieden auf dem Podium. Seine 1. WM-Saison schließt Rossi auf P9 der Gesamtwertung ab. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1997: Neuer Hauptsponsor Nastro Azzurro 3 / 179 Auch in der Saison 1997 fährt Rossi in der 125er-Klasse eine Aprilia. Der Hauptsponsor aber wechselt. Statt des Helmherstellers AGV wird auf Rossis RS125 nun hauptsächlich die Biermarke Nastro Azzurro beworben. Nach 11 Saisonsiegen (6 davon in Folge) wird der Italiener ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brünn 1997: 125er-Weltmeister ein Jahr nach dem 1. Sieg 4 / 179 ... schon am 29. August 1997 beim Grand Prix von Tschechien erstmals Weltmeister. Seinen 1. WM-Titel feiert Rossi damit nur ein Jahr nach seinem 1. Sieg - wie damals in Brünn. Am Saisonende hat er 83 Punkte Vorsprung auf den WM-Zweiten, den Japaner Noboru Ueda (Honda). Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1998: Aufstieg in die 250er-Klasse 5 / 179 Als 125er-Weltmeister vollzieht Rossi im Winter 1997/98 den Klassenwechsel und steigt in die leistungsstärkere 250er-Klasse auf. Dem von der italienischen Biermarke Nastro Azzurro gesponserten Aprilia-Team bleibt er treu, fährt statt einer Aprilia RS125 aber nun eine ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

5 Siege in erster 250er-Saison 6 / 179 ... Aprilia RS250. Natürlich trägt auch diese die Startnummer 46. In seiner ersten 250er-Saison holt Rossi 5 Siege, wobei er die letzten 4 Saisonrennen en suite gewinnt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Imola 1998: Sieg mit Italo-Design 7 / 179 Beim Grand Prix von Imola tritt Rossi mit einer Sonderlackierung an seiner Aprilia an. Mit den italienischen Nationalfarben Grün, Weiß und Rot gelingt ihm dabei auf italienischem Boden der Auftakt seiner herbstlichen Serie von 4 Siegen in Folge. Am Saisonende ist Rossi ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vizeweltmeister hinter Loris Capirossi 8 / 179 ... Vizeweltmeister hinter Aprilia-Kollege und Landsmann Loris Capirossi, der auf diesem Foto aus Assen direkt hinter Rossi fährt. Aprilia-Pilot Nummer 3, der Japaner Tetsuya Harada, beendet die WM auf Gesamtrang 3, nachdem er beim Finale in Buenos Aires von Capirossi von der Piste gedrückt wird. Das Manöver bringt Capirossi den Titel und Rossi den Vizetitel. Die beiden Italiener trennen am Saisonende nur 23 Punkte. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1999: 9 Siege in letzter Saison mit der Aprilia RS250 9 / 179 1999, in seinem zweiten 250er-Jahr, verdoppelt Rossi die Anzahl seiner Saisonsiege beinahe. Auf der Nastro-Azzurro-Aprilia gewinnt er 9 Rennen, unter anderem ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello 1999: Sieg mit Peace-Design 10 / 179 ... den Grand Prix von Italien in Mugello, den er mit seiner Sonderlackierung bestreitet. Auf dem Weg zum Heimsieg ziert die RS250 ein spezielles Peace-Design, das von Rossis Lieblingsfarbe Gelb dominiert wird. Foto: Aprilia Racing

Rio 1999: 250er-Weltmeister und erneuter Klassenwechsel 11 / 179 Am 24. Oktober 1999 stellt Rossi in Rio de Janeiro beim vorletzten Saisonrennen den WM-Titel sicher. Wie schon in der 125er-Klasse, so braucht er auch in der 250er-Klasse gerade mal 2 Jahre, um es zu Weltmeisterehren zu bringen. Vizeweltmeister wird der Japaner Tohru Ukawa (Honda) mit am Ende 38 Punkten Rückstand. Rossis 2. Titel ebnet den Weg zum Aufstieg in die Königsklasse. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2000: Debüt in der Königsklasse 12 / 179 Den Hauptsponsor nimmt Rossi beim Wechsel in die 500er-Klasse mit, die Motorradmarke aber wechselt er. Der Italiener sitzt nun im Sattel einer Honda, die jedoch nicht von einem Werksteam gestellt wird. Bei seinem 500er-Debüt, dem GP Südafrika 2000 in Welkom, holt er sich als Einzelkämpfer bei Nastro Azzurro Honda mit der gelben NSR500 den 5. Startplatz. Im Rennen fällt er auf der 6. Position liegend mit Sturz aus. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Donington 2000: 1. Sieg in der Königsklasse 13 / 179 Seinen 1. Sieg in der 500er-Klasse erringt Rossi schon bei seinem 9. Rennen, dem Grand Prix von Großbritannien am 9. Juli 2000 in Donington. Er gewinnt vor Kenny Roberts Jr. (Suzuki) und Jeremy McWilliams (Aprilia). Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Den späteren Weltmeister gleich mal geschlagen 14 / 179 Auf dem Donington-Podium duscht Sieger Rossi den Zweitplatzierten Roberts Jr. ab. Die Saison 2000 beendet der Rookie nach einem weiteren Sieg (Rio) schließlich als Vize-Champion hinter dem US-amerikanischen Suzuki-Piloten, der seinen einzigen WM-Titel erringt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Erste Duelle mit Max Biaggi 15 / 179 Ein weiterer starker Gegner erwächst Rossi direkt in seiner Debütsaison in der Königsklasse in Person seines italienischen Landsmanns Max Biaggi. Der 4-malige 250er-Weltmeister absolviert bereits seine dritte 500er-Saison, muss sich in dieser aber im Kampf um den Vizetitel gegen Rookie Rossi geschlagen geben. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2001: Letzte Saison als Satellitenfahrer 16 / 179 2001 ist für Rossi die 2. und gleichzeitig letzte Saison in einem Satellitenteam. Wieder fährt er für Nastro Azzurro Honda, diesmal aber noch erfolgreicher als in seiner Rookie-Saison 2000. Mit 11 Saisonsiegen weist er allen voran ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Max Biaggi wird zum Erzrivalen 17 / 179 ... Max Biaggi auf der von Marlboro gesponserten Werks-Yamaha in die Schranken. Die beiden Italiener werden im Saisonverlauf zu echten Erzrivalen. Sie bekämpfen sich nicht nur auf der Strecke, wie etwa beim Saisonauftakt, GP Japan in Suzuka, wo Biaggi Rossi erst von der Piste drückt dann von diesem in voller Fahrt den gestreckten Mittelfinger gezeigt bekommt. Auch neben der Strecke geht es zwischen den beiden brisant zu. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello 2001: Podestplatz mit Flower-Power-Design weggeworfen 18 / 179 Beim GP Italien in Mugello tritt Rossi mit einer Sonderlackierung an seiner Nastro-Azzurro-Honda an. Mit dem weiß/blauen Flower-Power-Design liegt er bei Regen auf Podestkurs, stürzt aber weniger als einen Kilometer vor dem Ziel in der Biondetti-Schikane. Während es so ausgerechnet Biaggi mit P3 doch noch auf das Podium schafft, verbucht Rossi seine einzige Nullnummer der Saison 2001. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barcelona 2001: Handgreiflichkeiten vor der Siegerehrung 19 / 179 Der Kampf Rossi vs. Biaggi wird jedoch nicht nur auf der Strecke ausgetragen. Und auch beim Kampf neben der Strecke bleibt es nicht allein bei Worten. Nur 2 Wochen nach Mugello gewinnt Rossi den GP Katalonien in Barcelona vor Biaggi. Noch vor der Siegerehrung kommt es zu Handgreiflichkeiten zwischen den beiden. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brünn 2001: Biaggis Sturz ist bezeichnend 20 / 179 Im Duell Rossi vs. Biaggi auf der Strecke ist es meist Biaggi, der das Nachsehen hat. Während Rossi 11 Rennen gewinnt, siegt Biaggi 3 Mal. Der beim GP Tschechien in Brünn direkt vor seinem Rivalen in Führung liegend passierte Sturz ist bezeichnend. Biaggi rappelt sich wieder auf, belegt im Rennergebnis aber nur P10, während Rossi gewinnt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Phillip Island 2001: 500er-Weltmeister mit Satelliten-Bike 21 / 179 Beim drittletzten Saisonrennen, GP Australien am 14. Oktober 2001 auf Phillip Island, schlägt Rossi Biaggi im Kampf um den Sieg um 0,013 Sekunden. Mit diesem Fotofinish stellt "The Doctor" den WM-Titel sicher. Historisch ist nicht der satte Vorsprung von 106 Punkten auf Biaggi. Vielmehr ist Rossi der erste Fahrer eines Satellitenteams, der Weltmeister der Königsklasse wird. Bis heute ist er der einzige, dem dies gelungen ist. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2002: Neue Ära MotoGP und Aufstieg ins Honda-Werksteam 22 / 179 2002 wird die 500er-Klasse von der MotoGP-Klasse abgelöst. Die Motoren haben 990 statt 500 Kubikzentimeter Hubraum und sind Viertakter statt Zweitakter. Rossis 46 prangt nun auf einer Honda RC211V und erstrahlt in Gelb. Im Verlauf seiner Karriere macht der Italiener das Gelb sprichwörtlich zu Gold, denn mit dem Wechsel in das von Repsol gesponserte Honda-Werksteam nimmt Rossis Dominanz erst so richtig Fahrt auf. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Erstmals in der Königsklasse mit Teamkollege 23 / 179 2002 ist Rossis erste Königsklassen-Saison, die er nicht als alleiniger Fahrer für ein Team bestreitet. Im Honda-Werksteam hat er Tohru Ukawa an seiner Seite, den er 1999 im Kampf um den 250er-Titel geschlagen hatte. Die MotoGP-Saison 2002 beendet der Japaner auf P3 der Gesamtwertung. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Erneuter Titelkampf gegen Max Biaggi 24 / 179 Rossis schärfster Rivale in der 1. MotoGP-Saison ist jedoch wie schon in der letzten 500er-Saison sein Landsmann Max Biaggi. Dieser fährt weiterhin für das von Marlboro gesponserte Yamaha-Werksteam, hat mit 2 Saisonsiegen aber einmal mehr deutlich das Nachsehen gegenüber Rossi. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gute Stimmung fällt schwer 25 / 179 Wie schon 2001, so gewinnt Rossi im Saisonverlauf 2002 abermals 11 Mal. Biaggi wird, wie hier beim GP Italien in Mugello, 4 Mal Zweiter hinter seinem Erzrivalen. Dass sich die beiden dabei keines Blickes würdigen ist eher die Regel als die Ausnahme... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gute Stimmung ist nicht unmöglich 26 / 179 Indes können die Fans von Max Biaggi und Valentino Rossi durchaus miteinander, wie hier zu sehen beim Grand Prix von Tschechien 2002 in Brünn. Rossi verbucht bei diesem Rennen den einzigen Ausfall in seiner ersten Saison als Honda-Werkspilot. Abgesehen davon läuft alles nach seinem Geschmack. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Donington 2002: Sieg Nummer 46 27 / 179 Der 7. Saisonsieg 2002 ist für Rossi Sieg Nummer 46 seiner Karriere. Diesen erzielt er beim Grand Prix von Großbritannien in Donington, wo er 2 Jahre zuvor seinen 1. Sieg in der Königsklasse eingefahren hatte. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rio 2002: MotoGP-Weltmeister 28 / 179 Mit dem 10. seiner 11 Saisonsiege 2002 stellt Rossi beim Rio-GP in Brasilien schon 4 Rennen vor Schluss der Saison den WM-Titel sicher. Diesmal hat er unterm Strich sogar 140 Punkte Vorsprung auf Max Biaggi und krönt sich überlegen zum 1. Weltmeister in der Geschichte der MotoGP-Klasse. Damit hat es Rossi in der 125er-, der 250er, der 500er- und der MotoGP-Klasse zum WM-Titel gebracht. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2003: Nicky Hayden als neuer Teamkollege 29 / 179 2003 erhält Rossi im Honda-Werksteam einen neuen Teamkollegen. Nicky Hayden ersetzt Tohru Ukawa, der ins Satellitenteam von Sito Pons wechselt und auf den von Yamaha kommenden Max Biaggi trifft. Hayden fährt als AMA-Superbike-Champion seine MotoGP-Rookie-Saison und beendet die Gesamtwertung auf P5. Links im Bild Rossis ehemaliger Aprilia-Kollege aus 250er-Zeiten: Loris Capirossi, der nun Ducati fährt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Neuer Look 30 / 179 Rossi selbst unterzieht sich lediglich einer optischen Veränderung. Während sein Bike weiterhin in den typischen Repsol-Farben daherkommt, legt "The Doctor" im Saisonverlauf 2003 mal eben eine neue Farbe auf, die eigentlich besser zu Ducati passen würde. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sete Gibernau erwächst zum stärksten Gegner 31 / 179 Auf der Strecke ist nach Max Biaggis Wechsel zu Pons-Honda der Spanier Sete Gibernau (Gresini-Honda) Rossis stärkster Gegner. Die beiden liefern sich das eine oder andere enge Rennen, wie etwa beim GP Deutschland auf dem Sachsenring, wo Gibernau mit 0,060 Sekunden Vorsprung auf Rossi gewinnt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sepang 2003: WM-Titel Nummer 5 32 / 179 Letzten Endes muss sich Gibernau im WM-Kampf aber doch geschlagen geben. Nach 4 Saisonsiegen wird der Spanier mit 80 Punkten Rückstand auf Rossi Vize-Champion hinter dem Italiener und vor dessen Landsmann Biaggi. Rossi fixiert den insgesamt 5. WM-Titel seiner Karriere beim drittletzten Rennen, dem GP Malaysia in Sepang, den er vor seinen beiden größten Konkurrenten gewinnt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valencia 2003: Letzter Sieg auf Honda 33 / 179 Beim Saisonfinale 2003 in Valencia tritt Rossi mit einer Sonderlackierung an seiner Werks-Honda an und fährt damit seinen 9. Saisonsieg ein. Für den Italiener markiert das Rennen den Abschied von Honda, nachdem er für die japanische Marke zunächst 2 Jahre Satellitenfahrer und anschließend 2 Jahre Werksfahrer war. Foto: Richard Sloop

Honda-Abschied mit Perücke 34 / 179 Rossi ist längst bekannt dafür, dass er die Show ebenso kann wie das Fahren selbst. Seinen letzten Honda-Sieg, den er knapp vor Sete Gibernau einfährt, zelebriert er auf dem Valencia-Podium mit Perücke. Bemerkenswert: Rossi hat damit jedes einzelne der 16 Saisonrennen 2003 auf dem Podium beendet. Gibernau gratuliert anständig. Zu dieser Zeit herrscht zwischen dem Italiener und dem Spanier noch Respekt... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2004: Wechsel zu Yamaha 35 / 179 Apropos Spanier: Zur Saison 2004 wechselt Rossi vom Honda- ins Yamaha-Werksteam und hat dort einen spanischen Teamkollegen: Carlos Checa. Die Bikes der beiden sind allerdings unterschiedlich lackiert. Während Checas M1 überwiegend rot ist und von der Zigarettenmarke Fortuna gesponsert wird, erstrahlt die von Rossi im Blau der zum selben Konzern (Imperial Tobacco) gehörenden Marke Gauloises. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Welkom 2004: Sieg beim 1. Start für Yamaha 36 / 179 Rossi und Yamaha, das ist Liebe auf den ersten Blick. Denn bei seinem Yamaha-Debüt, dem GP Südafrika 2004 in Welkom, ringt Rossi nach hartem Kampf seinen Erzrivalen Max Biaggi nieder und siegt auf Anhieb. Doch wie schon 2003 wird nicht Biaggi auf der von Camel gesponserten Pons-Honda, sondern Sete Gibernau auf der von Telefonica Movistar gesponserten Gresini-Honda der größte Gegner Rossis im Titelkampf. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Der beste Sieg 37 / 179 Beim Gedanken an den denkwürdigen GP Südafrika 2004 in Welkom spricht Rossi noch heute von seinem persönlich besten Sieg. Die blaue Yamaha M1, die er an jenem Wochenende erstmals im Renneinsatz pilotierte, steht heute übrigens in Rossis Schlafzimmer im heimischen Tavullia. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Harte Bandagen im Titelkampf 38 / 179 Mit 4 Siegen für Gibernau und 9 Siegen für Rossi ist 2004 auf dem Papier ein Abziehbild von 2003. Doch der Titelkampf wird mit härteren Bandagen ausgetragen. Im Zuge der Startplatzaffäre von Katar muss Rossi im Oktober in Losail genau wie Max Biaggi von hinten starten, weil ihre Teams am Abend vor dem Rennen die Startplätze sauber gekehrt haben. Bei der Aufholjagd stürzt Rossi, Titelkonkurrent Gibernau fährt zum Sieg. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Phillip Island 2004: WM-Titel Nummer 6 - "Che Spettacolo" 39 / 179 Doch nur 2 Wochen nach dem skandalbehafteten Grand Prix von Katar krönt sich Rossi beim GP Australien auf Phillip Island erneut zum Weltmeister. "Che Spettacolo" steht auf seinem WM-T-Shirt geschrieben. "Welch ein Spektakel", in dem sich Rossi letztlich gegenüber Gibernau durchsetzte und am Ende 47 Punkte vorn liegt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Weltmeister auch mit Yamaha 40 / 179 Den insgesamt 6. WM-Titel seiner Karriere und seinen ersten als Yamaha-Pilot feiert Rossi auf dem Phillip-Island-Podium ausgelassen. Knapp ein Jahr zuvor hatte ihm diesen Triumph kaum einer zugetraut, denn 2003 gab es für das Yamaha-Werksteam mit Carlos Checa, Marco Melandri und Norrik Abe nicht mal einen Podestplatz. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha zurück in der Erfolgsspur 41 / 179 Doch mit Rossi kehrt für Yamaha der Erfolg zurück. Der WM-Titel 2004 ist für den japanischen Hersteller der erste seit Wayne Rainey in der 500er-Saison 1992 den letzten seiner 3 WM-Titel errungen hatte. Für Rossi ist es zusammen mit dem 500er-Titel von 2001 der bereits 4. WM-Titel in Folge in der Königsklasse, der insgesamt 6. seiner Karriere und noch lange nicht der letzte. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Titeljubel mit Dani Pedrosa und Andrea Dovizioso 42 / 179 Übrigens: In den kleinen Klassen gehen die WM-Titel 2004 an Dani Pedrosa (250er-Klasse) und an Andrea Dovizioso (125er-Klasse). Diese beiden Fahrer werden Rossi wenig später in der Königsklasse MotoGP Gesellschaft leisten. Doch bis es soweit ist, ... Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

2005: Colin Edwards als neuer Teamkollege 43 / 179 ... erhält Rossi erst einmal Gesellschaft durch einen neuen Teamkollegen. Sete Gibernaus 2004er Gresini-Honda-Teamkollege Colin Edwards wird für 2005 vom Yamaha-Werksteam unter Vertrag genommen. Nun sind beide Yamaha-Bikes im Blau von Gauloises lackiert. In Ländern, wo Tabakwerbung verboten ist, wird der Markenname durch Go!!!!!!! ersetzt. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Gedanken eines Weltmeisters 44 / 179 Die Frage, wer wohl Rossis stärkster Gegner in der Saison 2005 werden könnte, wird erst im Laufe des Jahres beantwortet. Zunächst kämpft ... Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Jerez 2005: Sete Gibernau muss einstecken 45 / 179 ... weiterhin Sete Gibernau auf seiner Gresini-Honda verbissen gegen die Vormachtstellung von Rossi auf der Yamaha. Beim Saisonauftakt, dem GP Spanien in Jerez, kommt es im Kampf um den Sieg in der letzten Kurve der letzten Runde zur denkwürdigen Kollision. Rossi setzt sich knallhart durch und gewinnt. Gibernau belegt wieder einmal nur P2. Ein Sieg gelingt dem Spanier 2005 gar nicht. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Max Biaggis letzte MotoGP-Saison 46 / 179 Nicht nur Gibernau bleibt 2005 sieglos. Auch Rossis Erzrivale Max Biaggi, der nach 2 Jahren bei Pons-Honda zum Honda-Werksteam gewechselt hat, schafft keinen Saisonsieg. So bleibt Biaggi nur ein Jahr lang Honda-Werksfahrer. Am Saisonende zieht er sich mangels guter Alternativen aus der MotoGP-Szene zurück und macht ein Jahr Pause vom Rennsport, bevor er in der Superbike-WM mit Erfolg neu durchstartet. Foto: Repsol Media

Laguna Seca 2005: Platz 3 mit Yamaha-Sonderdesign 47 / 179 Indes sorgt Rossi weiter für Aufmerksamkeit in der MotoGP-Szene. Beim GP USA in Laguna Seca tritt Yamaha mit einer Sonderlackierung an. Grund ist das 50-jährige Bestehen der Marke. Rossi beendet das Rennen - es ist die Rückkehr der Motorrad-WM in die USA nach 10 Jahren Pause - auf P3 hinter 2 US-Amerikanern: seinem ehemaligen Teamkollegen Nicky Hayden und seinem aktuellen Teamkollegen Colin Edwards. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

Marco Melandri wird zum Verfolger Nummer 1 48 / 179 Im weiteren Verlauf der Saison 2005 sind aber weder Hayden noch Edwards und auch nicht Gibernau oder Biaggi die Hauptgegner Rossis. Stattdessen ist es Gibernaus Gresini-Honda-Teamkollege Marco Melandri, der dem Titelverteidiger am nächsten kommt. Mit 11 Saisonsiegen, darunter im Regen von Donington, drückt Rossi der Saison zwar einmal mehr den Stempel auf, aber auch Melandri wird noch von sich reden machen. Foto: Gresini Racing

Sepang 2005: Titel Nummer 7 mit P2 hinter Loris Capirossi 49 / 179 Den WM-Titel 2005 stellt Rossi bereits 4 Rennen vor Schluss der Saison, beim GP Malaysia in Sepang, sicher. Diesmal gelingt ihm das aber nicht mit einem Sieg, sondern mit P2 hinter Ducati-Pilot Loris Capirossi, der ihn 7 Jahre zuvor in der 250er-Klasse geschlagen hatte. P3 in Sepang geht an Carlos Checa, der inzwischen ebenfalls für Ducati fährt, nachdem er bei Yamaha im Winter durch Colin Edwards ersetzt wurde. Foto: Ducati Corse

Auf Titel Nummer 7 folgt Vorgeschmack auf 2006 50 / 179 Am Saisonende hat Rossi als Weltmeister 2005 unglaubliche 147 Punkte Vorsprung - so viele wie kein anderer MotoGP-Weltmeister. Den stärksten Schlussspurt der Saison zeigt trotzdem Marco Melandri. Mit Siegen in Istanbul und Valencia sichert sich der Italiener als Honda-Satellitenfahrer den Vizetitel vor Honda-Werkspilot Nicky Hayden. Der US-Amerikaner wiederum wird in der folgenden Saison Rossis stärkster Gegner sein. Foto: Gresini Racing

Valencia 2005: Platz 3 mit Yamaha-Sonderdesign 51 / 179 Bevor es soweit ist, tritt Rossi beim Saisonfinale 2005 in Valencia mit einer Sonderlackierung an seiner Yamaha an. Es sind die typischen Yamaha-Farben Weiß und Rot. Sie lösen beim letzten Rennen im 50. Yamaha-Jahr das Blau von Hauptsponsor Gauloises ab. Mit diesem Look beendet Rossi das Rennen vom 15. Startplatz kommend auf P3 hinter dem Fotofinish zwischen Melandri und Hayden. Foto: Gauloises Fortuna Racing

2006: Neue Farben für "The Doctor" 52 / 179 Mit einem ganz neuen Look beginnt für Rossi die Saison 2006. Das Yamaha-Werksteam hat über den Winter die Zigarettenmarke Gauloises gegen die aus derselben Branche kommende Marke Camel getauscht. Die M1 von Rossi erstrahlt ebenso in Gelb wie .... Foto: Camel Media Service

Gelbsucht bei Yamaha 53 / 179 ... die M1 von Rossis Teamkollege Colin Edwards. Bei der offiziellen Teamvorstellung im Frühjahr 2006 sind es nicht nur die beiden Motorräder, die sich strahlend in Gelb präsentieren. Foto: Camel Media Service

WM-Kampf gegen Nicky Hayden 54 / 179 Auf der Strecke wird die Saison 2006 von Rossi und Nicky Hayden bestimmt. Während der Italiener im Sattel seiner gelben Yamaha mit 5 Siegen den Großteil seiner Punkte einfährt, punktet Hayden über die Konstanz. Der Honda-Pilot gewinnt 2 Rennen und fährt 8 weitere Male auf das Podium. Foto: Repsol Media

Höhen und Tiefen 55 / 179 Für Rossi schlagen indes nicht nur 5 Siege, unter anderem auf dem Sachsenring, sondern auch 3 Ausfälle zu Buche. Dennoch wird der Italiener als WM-Spitzenreiter zum Saisonfinale reisen, weil er beim vorletzten Saisonrennen, dem ... Foto: Camel Media Service

Estoril 2006: "Folgenschweres" Fotofinish mit Toni Elias 56 / 179 ... GP Portugal in Estoril, P2 belegt, während Nicky Hayden vom eigenen Honda-Teamkollegen Dani Pedrosa abgeräumt wird und die WM-Führung damit verliert. Derweil verliert Rossi den Sieg im Fotofinish gegen Toni Elias (Gresini-Honda) um winzige 0,002 Sekunden. Genau die 5 damit verpassten Punkte werden ihm unterm Strich zum WM-Titel fehlen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valencia 2006: Erste Niederlage im Titelkampf seit 2000 57 / 179 Beim Saisonfinale in Valencia geht Rossi in der Anfangsphase des Rennens zu Boden und kommt, nachdem er sich wieder aufgerappelt hat, nur als 13. ins Ziel. Nicky Hayden belegt P3 und wird damit nach dem Estoril-Drama doch noch Weltmeister. "Kentucky Kid" ist damit der erste Fahrer seit US-Landsmann Kenny Roberts Jr. 6 Jahre zuvor, dem es gelingt, Rossi im Titelkampf zu bezwingen. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

2007: Schon wieder ein neuer Hauptsponsor bei Yamaha 58 / 179 Die Saison 2007 beginnt für Rossi wieder einmal in neuen Farben. Das Yamaha-Werksteam und Hauptsponsor Camel gehen nach nur einem Jahr wieder getrennte Wege. Nachfolger der Zigarettenmarke ist der Automobilhersteller Fiat. Die beiden M1 von Rossi und Colin Edwards kommen nun in Blau/Weiß daher. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

800er-Ära: Casey Stoner übernimmt das Kommando 59 / 179 Auf der Strecke ist es von Beginn an Ducati-Neuzugang Casey Stoner, der das Zepter in die Hand nimmt. Gegen die Kombination Stoner/Ducati/Bridgestone tut sich Rossi im 1. Jahr der 800er-Ära mit seiner Michelin-bereiften Yamaha wiederholt schwer. Während Stoner 10 Saisonsiege holt, darunter gleich beim Auftaktrennen in Losail, das 2007 noch bei Tageslicht ausgetragen wird, ... Foto: Ducati Corse

Assen 2007: Sieg mit Fiat-Sonderdesign 60 / 179 ... schafft Rossi "nur" 4 Saisonsiege, darunter bei der Dutch TT in Assen, wo er mit einer Sonderlackierung an seiner Yamaha antritt. Das ungewohnte Hellblau geht auf das 50-jährige Jubiläum des ersten Fiat 500 zurück. Es ist jedoch nicht das einzige Sonderdesign, das Rossi in der Saison 2007 fährt. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Phillip Island 2007: Platz 3 mit Fiat-Sonderdesign 61 / 179 Beim GP Australien auf Phillip Island nämlich belegt Rossi mit einer Sonderlackierung, die das Revival der Fiat-Submarke Abarth anpreist, den 3. Platz hinter dem bereits als Weltmeister feststehenden Casey Stoner und dessen Ducati-Teamkollege Loris Capirossi. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Keine Chance gegen Casey Stoner 62 / 179 Überhaupt bleibt Rossi in der Saison 2007 oft nur die Rolle des Gratulanten für Casey Stoner. Der Australier beendet die Saison nach seinen 10 Siegen unterm Strich mit 126 Punkten Vorsprung auf Rossi, der sich am Ende gar nur ... Foto: Ducati Corse

Denkbar knapp vorbei am Vizetitel 63 / 179 ... mit P3 in der Gesamtwertung begnügen muss, weil er beim Finale in Valencia punktelos bleibt. Honda-Pilot Dani Pedrosa, der das Rennen gewinnt, fängt den Yamaha-Piloten um einen Punkt ab. Doch Rossi schöpft nach nun 2 verlorenen Titelschlachten nur noch mehr Motivation für einen erneuten Angriff auf die Krone. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

2008: Jorge Lorenzo als neuer Teamkollege 64 / 179 2008 bekommt Rossi einen neuen Yamaha-Teamkollegen. Statt Routinier Colin Edwards ist es der frischgebackene 250er-Weltmeister Jorge Lorenzo, der fortan die andere M1 im Werksteam fährt. Und der Spanier beginnt furios. In seinen ersten 3 MotoGP-Qualifyings fährt Lorenzo jeweils auf die Pole-Position. Das 3. Saisonrennen, den GP Portugal in Estoril, beendet er als Sieger. Aber auch Rossi wird noch in die Siegerstraße einbiegen. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Le Mans 2008: 90 Siege wie Angel Nieto 65 / 179 Und wie! Rossis Sieg beim Grand Prix von Frankreich in Le Mans ist über alle Klassen gerechnet der 90. seiner Karriere in der Motorrad-Weltmeisterschaft. Damit zieht der Italiener mit Angel Nieto gleich. Der Spanier wiederum lässt es sich nicht nehmen, Rossi nach dem historischen Sieg persönlich zurück an die Box zu chauffieren. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Barcelona 2008: Platz 2 mit Azzurri-Design 66 / 179 Der Sieg in Le Mans ist für Rossi zusammen mit Schanghai und Mugello einer von 3 Siegen in Folge. Anschließend geht es zum GP Katalonien in Barcelona und dort fährt der Italiener in den Farben der Azzurri - der italienischen Fußball-Nationalmannschaft. Zum Sieg reicht es für Rossi nicht ganz, er belegt P2 hinter Dani Pedrosa (Honda). Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Casey Stoner verliert den Anschluss 67 / 179 Im Kampf um den WM-Titel 2008 ist es aber nicht Pedrosa, sondern Titelverteidiger Casey Stoner auf Ducati, der Rossi am kräftigsten einheizt. Beim GP USA in Laguna Seca setzt sich Rossi ausgerechnet im Corkscrew durch und kauft Stoner im Titelkampf den Schneid ab. Während der Yamaha-Star damit eine Serie von 5 Siegen in Folge einläutet, triumphiert Stoner erst dann noch 2 Mal, als Rossi bereits Champion ist. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Motegi 2008: Titel Nummer 8 -"Scusate il ritardo" 68 / 179 Den Titel 2008 fixiert Rossi mit Sieg beim GP Japan in Motegi. Und wie so oft hat der Publikumsliebling einen passenden Spruch auf dem T-Shirt parat. "Scusate il ritardo" – "Entschuldigt die Verspätung", lässt Rossi die Fans wissen, weil Titel Nummer 8 "erst" 3 Jahre nach Titel Nummer 7 zustande gekommen ist. Der abschließende Vorsprung auf Vizeweltmeister Stoner: 93 Punkte. Pedrosa (rechts) belegt WM-Rang 3. Foto: Ducati Corse

Titeljubel mit Marco Simoncelli und Mike di Meglio 69 / 179 Neben MotoGP-Champion Rossi freuen sich im Jahr 2008 dessen Landsmann und guter Kumpel Marco Simoncelli sowie der Franzose Mike di Meglio über einen Titel. Simoncelli ist Champion der 250er-Klasse. Di Meglio hat in der 125er-Klasse die Oberhand. Während Simoncelli und di Meglio im kommenden Jahr in der 250er-Klasse gegeneinander fahren, ... Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

2009: Enge Duelle im Yamaha-Team 70 / 179 ... heißt es für Rossi in der Saison 2009 auf ein Neues im Kampf um den MotoGP-Titel. Schärfster Rivale ist der eigene Yamaha-Teamkollege Jorge Lorenzo, der in seiner 2. Saison in der Königsklasse konstanter auftritt als es in seiner sturzbehafteten Rookie-Saison 2008 der Fall war. Rossi und Lorenzo liefern sich einige packende Zweikämpfe. Das Duell, welches die Massen elektrisiert, ... Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Barcelona 2009: Die große Show 71 / 179 ... führen Rossi und Lorenzo beim GP Katalonien in Barcelona auf. In der Schlussphase wechseln sich die beiden Yamaha-Piloten an der Spitze des Feldes ab. Lorenzo hat den Heimsieg bereits zum Greifen nah, als Rossi ihm diesen mit einem Überraschungsangriff in der letzten Kurve der letzten Runde doch noch entreißt. So gibt es statt eines Sieges für die Startnummer 99 den 99. Sieg für den Piloten mit der Startnummer 46. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Assen 2009: Der 100. Sieg 72 / 179 Die 100 macht Rossi direkt beim darauffolgenden Rennen, der Dutch TT in Assen, voll. Wie so oft hat sich der Italiener gemeinsam mit seinem Fanclub auch für diesen Anlass etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen. Auf der Auslaufrunde posiert Rossi neben einem riesigen Transparent, auf dem die Zahl 100 neben 99 Fotos seiner bisherigen Siege prangt. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Zwangspause für Casey Stoner 73 / 179 Jorge Lorenzo, der sich bei Rossis 99. Sieg denkbar knapp geschlagen geben musste, bleibt dem Italiener im Titelkampf aber auf den Fersen. Dies liegt nicht zuletzt daran, weil Ducati-Pilot Casey Stoner im Sommer 3 Rennen verpasst. Wie sich später herausstellt, leidet der Australier an einer Laktose-Intoleranz. Mit P2 und 2 Siegen in den 3 Rennen nach seinem Comeback meldet sich Stoner eindrucksvoll zurück, doch ... Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Jorge Lorenzo mit Fehlern im Titelkampf 74 / 179 ... in den Titelkampf zwischen Rossi und Lorenzo kann der Ducati-Pilot nicht mehr eingreifen. Einen vorentscheidenden Rückschlag erleidet derweil Lorenzo, als er beim GP Tschechien in Brünn auf der Verfolgung von Rossi stürzt - für den Spanier der 2. Sturz in Folge nach Donington. Rossi wiederum fährt in Brünn den 5. seiner 6 Saisonsiege ein. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Estoril 2009: Platz 4 mit Fiat-Sonderdesign 75 / 179 Beim GP Portugal in Estoril fährt Yamaha mit einem Sonderdesign von Hauptsponsor Fiat. Anlass ist die Markteinführung des Fiat Punto Evo. Während Rossi mit P4 das Podium verpasst, wittert Teamkollege Lorenzo, der mit dem Silber-Look zum Sieg fährt, noch einmal Hoffnung im Titelrennen. Aber der 4. Saisonsieg kommt für den Spanier zu spät, denn beim vorletzten Saisonrennen, ... Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Sepang 2009: Titel Nummer 9 - "Gallina vecchia fa buon brodo" 76 / 179 ... dem GP Malaysia in Sepang, belegt Rossi P3, setzt sich zum 9. Mal die WM-Krone auf und hat am Ende 45 Punkte mehr als Lorenzo. Der passende Spruch auf dem WM-T-Shirt darf auch diesmal nicht fehlen: "Gallina vecchia fa buon brodo" – "Altes Huhn bringt gute Suppe". Nach Titel Nummer 9 – in der Königsklasse Nummer 7 und in der MotoGP-Ära Nummer 6 – wird es für Rossi aber zunehmend schwierig. Foto: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

2010: Trennwand in der Yamaha-Box 77 / 179 Die Saison 2010 ist die dritte, die Rossi bei Yamaha mit Jorge Lorenzo als Teamkollege in Angriff nimmt. Das Verhältnis der beiden ist aber nicht vom allergrößten Respekt geprägt, von direkter Zusammenarbeit ganz zu schweigen. In der Box des japanischen Werksteams gibt es nun eine Trennwand. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Verheißungsvoller Saisonstart 78 / 179 Unter diesen unterkühlten Vorzeichen beginnt Rossi furios mit Sieg beim Saisonauftakt, dem unter Flutlicht ausgetragenen GP Katar in Losail. Auf diesen lässt er bei den beiden folgenden Rennen in Jerez und Le Mans 2 weitere Podestplätze folgen. Doch dann geschieht das Unglück. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Mugello 2010: Beinbruch bei schwerem Sturz 79 / 179 Im Freien Training zum GP Italien in Mugello stürzt Rossi schwer. In der Biondetti-Schikane steigt er per Highsider von seiner Yamaha ab und krümmt sich schmerzverzerrt im Kiesbett. Die niederschmetternde Diagnose für "The Doctor" und seine riesige Fangemeinde: gebrochenes rechtes Schienbein. Damit ist die Saison für Rossi zwar nicht gelaufen, aber inklusive Mugello verpasst er 4 Rennen. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Aufmunterung für die Fans - "Torno subito" 80 / 179 Der GP Großbritannien 2010 in Donington ist das erste Rennen, das Rossi seit seinem 14 Jahre zuvor erfolgten Einstieg in die WM verpasst. Doch selbst in dieser Zeit hält er seine Fans mit lockeren T-Shirt-Sprüchen bei Laune. Über ein in der Yamaha-Box aufgehängtes, von ihm signiertes Shirt lässt er ausrichten: "Torno subito" – "Ich komme gleich wieder". Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Sachsenring 2010: Platz 4 beim Comeback 81 / 179 Nur 6 Wochen nach dem Beinbruch von Mugello gibt Rossi beim GP Deutschland auf dem Sachsenring sein umjubeltes Comeback. Dieses krönt er beinahe mit einem Podestplatz. Im Kampf um P3 muss er sich um weniger als eine halbe Sekunde gegenüber Casey Stoner geschlagen geben, nachdem ihn der Ducati-Pilot in der letzten Kurve der letzten Runde doch noch überholt. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Laguna Seca 2010: Der erste Podestplatz nach Beinbruch 82 / 179 Eine Woche später gastiert der MotoGP-Zirkus zum GP USA in Laguna Seca. Yamahas Hauptsponsor Fiat legt mal wieder ein Sonderdesign auf. Anlässlich der US-Markteinführung des aktuellen Fiat 500 sind es 500 Schwarz/Weiß-Fotos von Fans. Rossi holt mit diesem Look P3 - seinen ersten Podestplatz nach dem Beinbruch. 5 Wochen später wird das Design auch in Indianapolis gefahren, wo er mit P4 das Podium verpasst. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

Motegi 2010: Erneutes denkwürdiges Duell mit Jorge Lorenzo 83 / 179 Im weiteren Saisonverlauf findet Rossi den Weg zurück auf das Podium. Beim GP Japan in Motegi liefert er sich ähnlich wie in Barcelona 2009 ein sehenswertes Duell mit Teamkollege Jorge Lorenzo. Diesmal geht es nicht um den Sieg, sondern um P3. Rossi setzt sich nach mehreren Positionswechseln auf engstem Raum durch und bewirkt damit auch, dass sein um den WM-Titel kämpfender Teamkollege 3 Punkte weniger einstreicht. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Sepang 2010: Der erste Sieg nach Beinbruch 84 / 179 Nur eine Woche nach Motegi meldet sich Rossi endgültig in der Weltspitze zurück. Er gewinnt den GP Malaysia in Sepang und feiert damit 4 Monate nach dem Beinbruch von Mugello wieder einen Sieg. Gleichzeitig stellt Teamkollege Jorge Lorenzo mit P3 seinen 1. WM-Titel in der Königsklasse sicher. Vizeweltmeister wird Dani Pedrosa (Honda). Rossi beendet die WM trotz 4 verpasster Rennen auf Gesamtrang 3 vor Casey Stoner. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Valencia 2010: "Bye Bye Baby" 85 / 179 Als die Saison 2010 in Valencia mit Lorenzo als Sieger und Weltmeister zu Ende geht, nimmt Rossi mit P3 nach 7 Jahren Abschied von seiner geliebten Yamaha M1. Das Ganze passiert abermals mit besonderem T-Shirt. Vorne prangt der Spruch "Bye Bye Baby". Hinten ist die Szene illustriert, wie Rossi in Welkom 2004 vor seiner M1 niederkniete, nachdem er mit ihr auf Anhieb siegte. Die Geste wiederholt er zum Abschied. Foto: Yamaha Motor Racing

2011: Das Abenteuer Ducati beginnt 86 / 179 2011 steht für Rossi im Zeichen eines neuen Abenteuers. Nach 7 Jahren Yamaha dockt der Italiener beim Ducati-Werksteam an und hofft, auch mit dem italienischen Bike über kurz oder lang Siege einzufahren. Teamkollege ist Nicky Hayden, der bereits in seiner eigenen Rookie-Saison 2003 bei Honda Rossis Teamkollege war. Foto: Ducati Corse

Gutes Verhältnis mit Nicky Hayden 87 / 179 Im Gegensatz zu den Yamaha-Jahren 2008 bis 2010 an der Seite von Jorge Lorenzo ist Rossis Zusammenarbeit mit Hayden von gegenseitigem Respekt, ja sogar Freundschaft, geprägt. So kommt "Kentucky Kid" mehrfach zum Dirt-Track-Training auf Rossis VR46-Ranch in Tavullia vorbei. Ähnlich gut wie mit Hayden kam "The Doctor" in der Zeit vor Lorenzo mit seinem damaligen Yamaha-Teamkollegen Colin Edwards aus. Foto: Ducati Corse

Die GP11 ist keine M1 88 / 179 Was die Freundschaft zum Motorrad betrifft, tut sich Rossi bei Ducati allerdings schwer – von Liebe ganz zu schweigen. Mit der Desmosedici GP11 kommt der Superstar der MotoGP-Szene nicht zurecht. Das im Gegensatz zur Yamaha aus Karbon gefertigte Chassis ist zu steif. Auf der GP11 vermisst Rossi die Agilität seiner geliebten M1 von Beginn an. Foto: Ducati Corse

Le Mans 2011: Einziger Podestplatz im ersten Ducati-Jahr 89 / 179 Hoffnungsschimmer in einer für Rossis Verhältnisse ansonsten desolaten Saison 2011 ist der 3. Platz beim Grand Prix von Frankreich in Le Mans. Es bleibt der einzige Podestplatz in der ersten Ducati-Saison des Italieners. Statt weiterer Erfolgserlebnisse ... Foto: Ducati Corse

Nicht einmal Jeremy Burgess hat eine Antwort 90 / 179 ... gibt es bei Rossi und seinem angestammten Crewchief Jeremy Burgess wiederholt lange Gesichter. Burgess hat Rossis Wechsel von Yamaha zu Ducati ebenso mitgemacht wie 7 Jahre zuvor den Wechsel von Honda zu Yamaha. Doch selbst der hochgeschätzte Australier, der vor "The Doctor" schon Wayne Gardner und Mick Doohan zu WM-Titeln führte, kann aus der Kombination Rossi/Ducati keine siegfähige machen. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Nichts zu holen in Rot 91 / 179 So sehr sich Rossi 2011 auch ins Zeug legt: Abgesehen von P3 in Le Mans fährt er nur 4 weitere Male in die Top 5. Die Saison beendet er schließlich auf Gesamtrang 7 und damit soweit hinten wie nie zuvor eine in der Königsklasse. Einzig seine WM-Debütsaison 1996 in der 125er-Klasse hatte Rossi weiter hinten abgeschlossen. Foto: Ducati Corse

Wie 2007 keine Chance gegen Casey Stoner 92 / 179 Derweil fährt Rossis Ducati-Vorgänger Casey Stoner in seiner ersten Saison im Honda-Werksteam unfassbare 211 Punkte mehr ein als Rossi und wird mit 10 Saisonsiegen überlegen Weltmeister 2011. Der Australier hat somit nicht nur den ersten, sondern auch den letzten WM-Titel der fünfjährigen 800er-Ära gewonnen. Foto: Repsol Media

Sepang 2011: Tragödie um Marco Simoncelli 93 / 179 Für Rossi ist 2011 nicht nur sportlich schlimm. Tiefpunkt ist der 23. Oktober, der Tag des GP Malaysia in Sepang. Rossis langjähriger Kumpel Marco Simoncelli lässt auf der Strecke sein Leben. Rossi ist in den Todessturz ebenso verwickelt wie Colin Edwards. Beide haben keine Chance auszuweichen, als Simoncelli mit seiner Gresini-Honda infolge eines Slides in Kurve 11 quer über die Strecke rutscht. Das Rennen wird nicht gewertet. Foto: Team Gresini

Valencia 2011: Helmdesign in Gedenken an Simoncelli 94 / 179 2 Wochen nach der Tragödie von Sepang rollt der MotoGP-Zirkus wieder. In Valencia wird das Saisonfinale 2011 ausgetragen. Rossi ehrt seinen ums Leben gekommenen Kumpel mit einem besonderen Helmdesign, das eine Kombination aus seinem eigenen "Elements"-Helmdesign und dem Design von Simoncellis Helm ist. Foto: Ducati Corse

2012: Beginn der 1.000er-Ära und neuer Versuch mit Ducati 95 / 179 Die MotoGP-Saison 2012 markiert die Öffnung des Hubraums von 800 auf 1.000 Kubikzentimeter. Für Rossi ist es die 2. Saison als Ducati-Pilot. Mit der Desmosedici GP12 läuft es für den Italiener allerdings nur unwesentlich besser als mit dem Vorgängermodell GP11. Beim Auftaktrennen, dem GP Katar, belegt er unter dem Flutlicht von Losail P10. Foto: Ducati Corse

Le Mans 2012: Platz 2 im Regen 96 / 179 Immerhin: Den Sprung auf das Podium schafft Rossi 2012 einmal häufiger als 2011. Der 1. von 2 Podestplätzen seiner 2. Ducati-Saison gelingt im Regen von Le Mans. Hinter Jorge Lorenzo und vor Titelverteidiger Casey Stoner, der 3 Tage zuvor seinen Rücktritt zum Saisonende verkündet hat, holt Rossi P2. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Misano 2012: Platz 2 vor der Haustür 97 / 179 Der 2. Podestplatz gelingt vor Rossis Haustür. Beim GP San Marino in Misano bringt der im weniger als 20 Kilometer entfernten Tavullia wohnende Ducati-Pilot P2 hinter Lorenzo und vor Alvaro Bautista buchstäblich nach Hause. Bautista ist bei Gresini-Honda Nachfolger des verunglückten Marco Simoncelli. Vor dem Rennen erhielt der Misano-Kurs dessen Namen. Cattolica, wo Simoncelli wohnte, liegt noch näher als Tavullia. Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Schatten vergangener Tage 98 / 179 Was Rossis sportliche Performance 2012 betrifft, so ist diese abgesehen von den beiden 2. Plätzen in Le Mans und Misano ernüchternd. Der 7-malige Weltmeister der Königsklasse ist auf der Ducati nur noch ein Schatten seiner selbst. Auf den neuen Weltmeister Jorge Lorenzo, der weiter für Yamaha fährt, fehlen Rossi am Saisonende 187 Punkte. Die Top 5 der WM-Wertung verpasst der Italiener auch in seinem 2. Ducati-Jahr. Foto: Ducati Corse

Valencia 2012: Abschied von Ducati 99 / 179 Während sich Lorenzo seinen 2. WM-Titel holt und Casey Stoner seine letzte Saison als Gesamtdritter hinter Honda-Teamkollege Dani Pedrosa abschließt, beendet Rossi die Saison 2012 ein Jahr nach WM-Rang 7 diesmal auf WM-Rang 6. So hatte er sich das Abenteuer Ducati nicht vorgestellt. Und so ist Valencia wie schon 2003 und 2010 abermals Bühne für einen Abschied Rossis von einer Marke. Foto: Ducati Corse

2013: Rückkehr zu Yamaha 100 / 179 Für die Saison 2013 hat Rossi seine alte Liebe, die Yamaha M1, wiedergefunden. Im japanischen Werksteam ist er wie schon in den Jahren 2008 bis 2010 Teamkollege von Jorge Lorenzo. Doch im Unterschied zu Episode 1 ... Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Plötzlich läuft es mit Jorge Lorenzo 101 / 179 ... ist das Verhältnis der beiden Yamaha-Teamkollegen zu Beginn von Episode 2 längst nicht mehr so frostig. Beim Saisonauftakt 2013, dem GP Katar in Losail, gibt es einen Doppelerfolg. Lorenzo siegt vor Rossi und im Parc Fermé gibt es ein doppeltes Grinsen mit Umarmung. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Wieder Spaß am Fahren 102 / 179 Nach 2 Jahren des Frusts bei Ducati hat Rossi im Zuge seiner Rückkehr zu Yamaha den Spaß am Fahren wiedergefunden und zeigt dies deutlich. Nach dem 2. Platz beim Saisonauftakt in Losail verpasst der Italiener zwar bei den 5 folgenden Rennen den Sprung auf das Podium, doch ... Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Assen 2013: Ende der Durststrecke von 44 Rennen ohne Sieg 103 / 179 ... Saisonrennen Nummer 7 sieht Rossis Rückkehr auf die Siegerstraße. Bei der Dutch TT in Assen feiert er seinen ersten Sieg seit Sepang 2010. Eine 44 Rennen dauernde Durststrecke für Rossi und seine riesige Legion "Gelbkappen" geht damit zu Ende. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Marc Marquez rüttelt gewaltig am Thron 104 / 179 In den WM-Kampf kann Rossi 2013 trotzdem nicht ernsthaft eingreifen. Marc Marquez, der neue Superstar der Szene, fährt mit seiner Werks-Honda spektakulär und schnell. Rossi hat mehr als nur einmal das Nachsehen. Im Corkscrew von Laguna Seca wird der Altmeister auf die gleiche Weise düpiert wie er es selbst 5 Jahre zuvor mit Casey Stoner getan hatte. Marquez feiert als MotoGP-Rookie 6 Siege und wird auf Anhieb Champion. Foto: Repsol Media

Was war nochmal 2011 und 2012? 105 / 179 Rossi beendet eine konstante erste Saison nach seiner Rückkehr zu Yamaha auf P4 der Gesamtwertung. Marquez holt als Weltmeister 97 Punkte mehr und auch dessen spanische Landsmänner Jorge Lorenzo und Dani Pedrosa schließen die WM vor Rossi ab. Der Italiener aber holt neben dem Assen-Sieg 5 weitere Podestplätze. Der misslungene Ausflug zu Ducati ist schon längst abgehakt, doch es soll noch besser kommen. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

2014: Yamaha-Titelrechnung geht nicht auf 106 / 179 Yamaha-Teamvorstellung im Frühjahr 2014 und abermals setzt das japanische Werksteam auf die inzwischen bewährte Kombination aus Jorge Lorenzo und Valentino Rossi. Die Nachwuchsklassen mit eingerechnet, macht Lorenzo Jagd auf seinen insgesamt 5. WM-Titel, während Rossi einen neuen Anlauf für seinen 10. Titel startet. Doch die beiden Yamaha-Piloten machen ihre Titelrechnung ohne Marc Marquez. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Marc Marquez wird zum Vorbild 107 / 179 Honda-Pilot Marquez bleibt 2014 bei den ersten 10 Saisonrennen ungeschlagen. Wie mit P2 in Le Mans, so hat Rossi häufiger das Nachsehen. Dies soll sich in Zukunft allerdings ebenso ändern wie das gute Verhältnis der beiden. Bevor es zum Bruch kommt, ist sich der erfahrene Rossi im Bemühen mitzuhalten nicht zu schade, sich den Fahrstil des jungen Marquez anzueignen. Foto: Repsol Media

Neuer Crewchief Silvano Galbusera 108 / 179 Im Zuge der Umstellung seines Fahrstils vertraut Rossi erstmals in seiner Karriere in der Königsklasse nicht mehr auf Jeremy Burgess als Crewchief. Burgess' Nachfolger ist Silvano Galbusera (rechts im Bild). Doch die Umstellung braucht Zeit. Die Konstante: Rossis Kumpel Alessio "Uccio" Salucci (links im Bild). Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Noch lange kein altes Eisen 109 / 179 Die Saison 2014 geht in Valencia mit 13 Siegen für Marquez und 2 Siegen für Rossi zu Ende. Mit 67 Zählern ist der Punkteunterschied zwischen den beiden schon kleiner als 2013 und Rossi lässt als Vize-Champion sowohl seinen eigenen Yamaha-Teamkollegen Jorge Lorenzo als auch Marquez' Honda-Teamkollege Dani Pedrosa hinter sich. "The Doctor" zählt also noch lange nicht zum alten Eisen. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

2015: Angriff auf Titel Nummer 10 110 / 179 Und so nimmt Rossi in der Saison 2015, abermals an der Seite von Jorge Lorenzo, einen erneuten Anlauf für Titel Nummer 10. Landeten die beiden Yamaha-Piloten in der Saison 2014 nur selten einen Stich gegen Honda-Pilot Marc Marquez, so stellt sich das Bild 2015 anders dar. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Losail 2015: Erstmals seit 5 Jahren Sieger beim Saisonauftakt 111 / 179 Rossi gewinnt den Saisonauftakt, den GP Katar in Losail, und meldet damit nachdrücklich seine Ansprüche auf den Titel an. Es ist immerhin das erste Mal seit 2010, dass der Italiener mit einem Sieg in die Saison startet. Damals tat er dies als amtierender Weltmeister. Die Saison 2015 wird für Rossi eine überaus konstante, doch ... Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Termas de Rio Hondo 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 1 112 / 179 ... auf dem Weg zu 12 Podestplätzen bei den ersten 12 Saisonrennen, darunter 4 Siege, gerät Rossi wiederholt mit Marc Marquez aneinander. Beim 3. Saisonrennen, dem GP Argentinien in Termas de Rio Hondo, wird es erstmals so richtig eng. Im Duell um die Führung stürzt Marquez in der vorletzten Runde. Rossi bleibt sitzen und feiert seinen 2. Saisonsieg. Foto: Repsol Media

Assen 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 2 113 / 179 Im Juni geht es bei der Dutch TT in Assen noch enger zu. Rossi und Marquez geraten wenige Meter vor dem Ziel in der berüchtigten Schikane aneinander. Statt einer Zieldurchfahrt Seite an Seite pflügt Rossi durchs Kiesbett und siegt. Marquez, der beim Ritt über die Randsteine beinahe stürzt, holt nur P2. Auf der Pressekonferenz tauschen sie verbale "Freundlichkeiten" aus, doch die Fehde ist noch nicht auf dem Höhepunkt. Foto: Repsol Media

Phillip Island 2015: Clinch mit Marc Marquez - Episode 3 114 / 179 Das drittletzte Rennen der Saison, den GP Australien auf Phillip Island, gewinnt Marquez, während sich Rossi nach einem über die gesamte Distanz äußerst eng ausgetragenen Vierkampf nicht nur dem Honda-Piloten und seinem eigenen Yamaha-Teamkollegen Jorge Lorenzo, sondern auch Ducati-Pilot Andrea Iannone beugen muss. Das hat Folgen, denn ... Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Sepang 2015: Aus Clinch wird Clash 115 / 179 ... beim anschließenden Rennen wird das Fass zum Überlaufen gebracht. Auf der Pressekonferenz vor dem GP Malaysia in Sepang bezichtigt Rossi Marquez des absichtlichen "Bummelns" in Australien. Der Spanier lässt den Vorwurf nicht auf sich sitzen und leistet im direkten Duell heftig Gegenwehr. Rossi platzt der Kragen. Er lässt Marquez auflaufen und setzt das Bein ein. Es kommt zur Kollision, dem #SepangClash. Foto: Bridgestone

Valencia 2015: WM-Titel im letzten Moment verloren 116 / 179 Als Strafe muss Rossi beim Finale in Valencia von hinten starten. Er holt P4 und verpasst zum lediglich 3. Mal in dieser Saison das Podium. Teamkollege Jorge Lorenzo siegt und ist zum 3. Mal MotoGP-Champion. Während dem Spanier der 5. Titel sicher ist, verpasst Rossi seinen 10. Titel im letzten Moment. Die WM hatte er vom Sieg beim Saisonauftakt bis zum Start des Saisonfinales ununterbrochen angeführt. Am Ende fehlen 6 Punkte. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Frust über kontroverses Saisonende 117 / 179 Auf Marc Marquez ist Rossi derweil noch schlechter zu sprechen als ohnehin schon. Er unterstellt dem Spanier, dass dieser seinem Landsmann Jorge Lorenzo zum Titel verholfen habe, indem er in Valencia auf einen Angriff verzichtete. Marquez beendete das Saisonfinale mit 0,2 Sekunden Rückstand auf Lorenzo auf P2. Für den Titel 2015 kam der Honda-Pilot nach 6 Stürzen schon lange vor Valencia nicht mehr in Frage. Foto: Mirco Lazzari

2016: Auf ein Neues 118 / 179 Unter dem Eindruck des kontroversen Saisonendes 2015 startet Rossi im März 2016 in die neue Saison. Anlässlich des Saisonauftakts, des GP Katar in Losail, verlängert er seinen Vertrag im Yamaha-Werksteam um 2 weitere Jahre bis Ende 2018. Es wird nicht Rossis letzte Vertragsverlängerung bleiben. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Jerez 2016: Erster Start-Ziel-Sieg seit Jerez 2007 119 / 179 Nach Siegen für Jorge Lorenzo (Losail) sowie Marc Marquez (Termas de Rio Hondo und Austin) kommt Rossi beim 4. Saisonrennen in Fahrt. Er gewinnt den GP Spanien in Jerez nicht nur. Er dominiert regelrecht, indem er von der Pole-Position alle Runden anführt und erstmals seit dem GP Spanien 2007 (ebenfalls in Jerez) wieder einen Start-Ziel-Sieg feiert. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello 2016: Spaß mit der Ex-Frau von Max Biaggi 120 / 179 Vor dem GP Italien in Mugello sorgt Rossi für Lacher, als er bei der Pressekonferenz mit Eleonora Pedron, der Ex-Frau seines Erzrivalen Max Biaggi, flirtet. Nicht nur Andrea Iannone amüsiert sich köstlich. Derweil ist im Lager der Rossi-Fans von aufgelockerter Stimmung zunächst nicht überall etwas zu spüren, denn ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Spanische Zwillinge? 121 / 179 ... einige Rossi-Fans machen in Mugello deutlich, wie sie die Situation in der MotoGP-Szene einschätzen. Für diese Fans sind Marc Marquez und Jorge Lorenzo spanische Zwillinge, die sich gegen Rossi verschworen haben. Die Ereignisse der kommenden Wochen sprechen allerdings eine andere Sprache. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barcelona 2016: Versöhnung mit Marc Marquez 122 / 179 Beim nächsten Rennen, GP Katalonien in Barcelona, liefern sich Rossi/Marquez ein packendes Duell um den Sieg. Der Italiener entscheidet es für sich und feiert seinen 2. Saisonsieg. Bemerkenswerter: Er und Marquez nehmen die Tragödie um den 2 Tage zuvor tödlich verunglückten Moto2-Piloten Luis Salom als Anlass zur Versöhnung. So vertraut wie auf dem Barcelona-Podium hat man sie seit vielen Monaten nicht gesehen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Misano 2016: Streit mit Jorge Lorenzo 123 / 179 Kaum, dass Rossi und Marquez sich wieder vertragen, gibt es beim GP San Marino in Misano einen Yamaha-internen Streit. Jorge Lorenzo beschwert sich über das aggressive Manöver, mit dem Rossi ihm in Kurve 14 die Führung abnahm. Am Ende gewinnt keiner der beiden, sondern Honda-Pilot Dani Pedrosa vor Rossi und Lorenzo. Auf der Pressekonferenz kommt es zum Wortgefecht der Yamaha-Piloten. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Zum 3. Mal in 3 Jahren Vizeweltmeister 124 / 179 Derweil hält die Versöhnung mit Marc Marquez an. Sportlich kann Rossi Marquez 2016 aber nicht ernsthaft gefährlich werden. Der Spanier wird beim GP Japan in Motegi mit seinem 5. Saisonsieg vorzeitig zum 3. Mal MotoGP-Champion. Hingegen reicht es für Rossi nach seinen 2 Siegen auf spanischem Boden wie schon 2014 und 2015 "nur" zum Vizetitel, diesmal mit 49 Punkten Rückstand. Foto: Repsol Media

2017: Maverick Vinales als neuer Teamkollege 125 / 179 2017 bekommt Rossi einen neuen Teamkollegen. Es ist der 16 Jahre jüngere Spanier Maverick Vinales, der von Suzuki kommt und bei Yamaha den zu Ducati abgewanderten Jorge Lorenzo ablöst. Für Rossi ist Vinales nach Tohru Ukawa, Nicky Hayden, Carlos Checa, Colin Edwards und eben Lorenzo nun der 6. Teamkollege in der Königsklasse. Rein optisch hat Yamaha im Winter das Weiß abgelegt. Beide M1 sind nun komplett blau. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Im Schatten von Vinales 126 / 179 Mit Platz 3 beim Saisonauftakt, dem GP Katar in Losail, startet Rossi solide in die Saison 2017. Yamaha-Teamkollege Vinales allerdings fährt den Sieg ein. Mehr noch: Der Neuzugang im Team gewinnt auch gleich noch das 2. Saisonrennen, den Grand Prix von Argentinien. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Termas de Rio Hondo 2017: 350. Rennen in der Motorrad-WM 127 / 179 Rossi belegt bei eben jenem GP Argentinien in Termas de Rio Hondo hinter Teamkollege Vinales den 2. Platz. Anlass zum Feiern hat "The Doctor" eher aus einem anderen Grund. Für ihn ist es nämlich seit seinem 125er-Debüt in Shah Alam 1996 nun bereits der 350. Grand Prix in der Motorrad-WM - einsamer Rekord! Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Le Mans 2017: Yamaha-Duell und Sturz in letzter Runde 128 / 179 Beim GP Frankreich in Le Mans kämpfen die Yamaha-Piloten Vinales und Rossi um den Sieg. Der Italiener geht als Führender in die letzte Runde, wird aber in Kurve 6 vom Spanier überholt. 3 Kurven später legt "The Doctor" sogar einen Sturz hin. Statt eines Sieges oder eines sicheren 2. Platzes wird es für Rossi an dem Wochenende, an dem sein ehemaliger Teamkollege Nicky Hayden im Sterben liegt, eine Nullnummer. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello 2017: 69 Schweigesekunden für Nicky Hayden 129 / 179 Beim folgenden Rennen ist Hayden den Verletzungen, die er beim schweren Verkehrsunfall in Misano davongetragen hatte, bereits erlegen. Die MotoGP-Gemeinde gedenkt "Kentucky Kid" mit 69 Schweigesekunden vor dem Start zum GP Italien in Mugello. Rossi, der in 2. Reihe halb verdeckt zu sehen ist, verpasst mit P4 knapp das Podium. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Assen 2017: Knapper Sieg vor Danilo Petrucci 130 / 179 3 Wochen nach Mugello gastiert der MotoGP-Zirkus zur Dutch TT in Assen und dort findet Rossi den Weg zurück auf die Siegerstraße. Im Duell gegen Danilo Petrucci (Pramac-Ducati) setzt sich "The Doctor" um gerade mal 0,063 Sekunden durch und ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Der einzige Saisonsieg 2017 131 / 179 ... feiert damit seinen einzigen Saisonsieg 2017. Während sich Rossi über seinen seinen insgesamt 115. Sieg in der Motorrad-WM und seinen 89. in der Königsklasse freut, jubelt der knapp geschlagene Petrucci über eines der besten Ergebnisse seiner Karriere. Stärkster Fahrer 2017 ist derweil einmal mehr Marc Marquez, der in Assen P3 belegt, am Ende aber mit 6 Saisonsiegen seinen 4. MotoGP-Titel in 5 Jahren einfährt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Silverstone 2017: 300. Rennen in der Königsklasse 132 / 179 2 Monate nach Assen fährt Rossi beim GP Großbritannien in Silverstone lange Zeit wieder auf Siegkurs. Es ist kein gewöhnliches Rennen in Rossis Karriere, sondern sein 300. in der Königsklasse, womit er abermals einen Rekord aufstellt. Seinen 90. Sieg auf dieser Bühne verpasst er aber knapp, weil er ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sieg beim Jubiläum knapp verfehlt 133 / 179 ... nach 17 von 20 möglichen Führungsrunden noch hinter Yamaha-Teamkollege Maverick Vinales und hinter den späteren Sieger Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) zurückfällt und "nur" P3 belegt. Marc Marquez fällt mit einem seltenen Honda-Motorschaden aus. Für Rossi aber kommt es unmittelbar nach dem knapp verpassten Sieg beim Jubiläum sogar noch dicker. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Beinbruch beim Motorcross-Fahren 134 / 179 Denn nur 4 Tage nach Silverstone zieht sich Rossi bei einem Motocross-Unfall in der Nähe seines Wohnorts Tavullia einen Bruch des rechten Schien- und Wadenbeins zu. Das rechte Schienbein ist damit nach Mugello 2010 erneut gebrochen. Der Motocross-Unfall, der am 29. August und somit exakt am 20. Jahrestag seines 1. WM-Titels (125er-Klasse) passiert, setzt Rossi im MotoGP-Titelkampf 2017 endgültig außer Gefecht. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Misano 2017: Beim Heimrennen nur Zuschauer 135 / 179 Rossi fällt zwar nur für ein Rennen aus, doch dabei handelt es sich ausgerechnet um sein Heimspiel, den GP San Marino, der unweit von Tavullia in Misano über die Bühne geht. In der Yamaha-Box ist zwar die M1 mit der Startnummer 46 zugegen. Rossi aber verfolgt das Rennen in knapp 20 Kilometern Entfernung vor dem heimischen Fernseher. Foto: Miquel Liso

Alcaniz 2017: Comeback nach nur einem Rennen Pause 136 / 179 Trotz des doppelt gebrochenen rechten Beins kehrt Rossi schon beim darauffolgenden Rennen, dem GP Aragon in Alcaniz, ausgesprochen stark zurück. Keine 4 Wochen nach dem Beinbruch rast er im Qualifying auf P2 und kommt im Rennen auf P5 ins Ziel. Foto: Miquel Liso

Rückfall in schwierige Zeiten 137 / 179 Zwar legt Rossi im Herbst 2017 mit P2 beim GP Australien auf Phillip Island sogar noch einen Podestplatz nach. Dennoch: Die Saison beendet er auf P5 der Gesamtwertung und damit soweit hinten wie keine seit seinem missratenen Ducati-Abenteuer 5 Jahre zuvor. In Punkten ausgedrückt fehlen Rossi deren 90 auf Weltmeister Marc Marquez. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2018: Voll genesen in die neue Saison 138 / 179 Auch 2018 fährt Rossi im Yamaha-Werksteam zusammen mit Maverick Vinales. Die beiden kämpfen gegen die Konkurrenz von Honda und Ducati allerdings zusehends mit dem Rücken zur Wand. Immerhin: Rossis Beinverletzung vom August 2017 ist inzwischen vollkommen verheilt. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Saisonstart mit früher Vertragsverlängerung 139 / 179 3 Tage bevor die Saison 2018 mit dem GP Katar in Losail eröffnet wird, legt sich Rossi für die kommenden Jahre fest. Seinen Ende des Jahres auslaufenden Yamaha-Vertrag verlängert "The Doctor" um 2 weitere Jahre bis einschließlich 2020. Damit ist klar, dass er sogar im Alter von 41 Jahren noch MotoGP-Rennen fahren will. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Termas de Rio Hondo 2018: Fehde mit Marc Marquez neu entfacht 140 / 179 Sportlich läuft es 2018 für Rossi nicht berauschend. Zweieinhalb Jahre nach dem #SepangClash kommt es zum #TermasClash, der die Fehde mit Marc Marquez neu entfacht. Der Honda-Pilot ist beim GP Argentinien in Termas de Rio Hondo nach Regelverstoß beim Start und folgender Strafe gewohnt aggressiv unterwegs, als er Rossi von der Piste drückt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jerez 2018: Distanz-Weltrekord auf dem Renn-Motorrad 141 / 179 4 Wochen nach dem #TermasClash stellt Rossi derweil einen Weltrekord im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes auf. Auf dem Weg zu P5 beim GP Spanien in Jerez macht er in der 15. Runde die Distanz von 40.075 Kilometern voll. Damit hat Rossi seit 1996 einmal den Erdumfang auf dem Renn-Motorrad zurückgelegt! Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello 2018: Platz 3 im Heimatland 142 / 179 Im Frühsommer fährt Rossi 3 Mal in Folge auf den 3. Platz, darunter beim GP Italien in Mugello, den er wie nahezu jedes Jahr mit einem speziellen Helmdesign bestreitet. Während sich der Italiener über einen Podestplatz im Heimatland freut, ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha verliert den Anschluss 143 / 179 ... jubelt Jorge Lorenzo über seinen ersten Sieg als Ducati-Pilot. Auf der Pressekonferenz nach dem Rennen präsentieren sich beide bestens aufgelegt und scherzen, gemeinsam in Venedig Pärchen-Urlaub machen zu wollen. Doch während Lorenzo 2 weitere Saisonsiege holt, lässt Rossi nach 4 Mal P3 bei den ersten 7 Saisonrennen 2018 nur noch einen weiteren Podestplatz folgen. Teamkollege Maverick Vinales tut sich gar noch schwerer. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sachsenring 2018: Platz 2 bleibt bestes Saisonergebnis 144 / 179 Rossis letzter Podestplatz der Saison gelingt mit P2 beim GP Deutschland auf dem Sachsenring. Dieser 2. Platz bleibt Rossis bestes Ergebnis 2018. Erstmals seit seiner 2. Ducati-Saison (2012) bleibt "The Doctor" ohne Saisonsieg. Schlagzeilen macht er derweil in anderer Hinsicht. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Misano 2018: Kein Handschlag mit Marc Marquez 145 / 179 Auf der Pressekonferenz vor dem GP San Marino in Misano bietet ihm Marc Marquez im Sinne einer erneuten Versöhnung einen Handschlag an. Doch Rossi ist nicht zuletzt aufgrund des #TermasClash nicht interessiert. Vor versammelter Weltpresse lehnt er Marquez' Angebot demonstrativ ab. Foto: MotoGP

Buriram 2018: Yamaha-Aufschwung beginnt 146 / 179 Im Herbst wird bei Yamaha eine Art Wiederauferstehung eingeläutet. Bei der Premiere des GP Thailand im MotoGP-Kalender startet Rossi in Buriram aus Reihe 1. Im Rennen kämpft er lange gegen Marquez und Andrea Dovizioso um die Führung, belegt am Ende aber "nur" P4 hinter den beiden und seinem eigenen Teamkollegen Maverick Vinales. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sepang 2018: Ersten Sieg seit eineinhalb Jahren weggeworfen 147 / 179 Noch dichter am 1. Saisonsieg 2018 ist Rossi beim GP Malaysia in Sepang dran. Vinales sorgte eine Woche zuvor beim GP Australien für den ersten Yamaha-Sieg seit eineinhalb Jahren. Nun führt Rossi 16 der 20 Rennrunden an, stürzt aber vor Marc Marquez und belegt P18. Marquez, der als 5-maliger MotoGP- und 7-maliger Motorrad-Weltmeister feststeht, siegt. So bleibt Assen 2017 weiterhin Rossis letzter Sieg. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valencia 2018: Sturz beim verregneten Saisonfinale 148 / 179 Nachdem er auch beim verregneten Saisonfinale in Valencia stürzt, schließt Rossi die Saison 2018 mit 123 Punkten weniger als Marquez auf dem 3. Gesamtrang noch hinter Vize-Champion Andrea Dovizioso ab. So stellt sich im Winter 2018/19 für ihn und seine riesige Fan-Gemeinde die Frage, ob es "The Doctor" noch mal schafft, alle Konkurrenten in Staunen zu versetzen? Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2019: Saison Nummer 20 in der Königsklasse 149 / 179 2019 markiert für Rossi die 20. Saison in der Königsklasse. Diese nimmt er wie schon die beiden zuvor mit Maverick Vinales als Teamkollege in Angriff. Optisch gehen beide in neuem Look auf die Strecke. Der Energydrink-Riese Monster Energy hat das Telekommunikationsunternehmen Movistar als Yamaha-Hauptsponsor abgelöst. Die Folge ist eine überwiegend schwarze Lackierung der beiden M1. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Losail 2019: Top 5 beim Saisonauftakt 150 / 179 Mit P5 beim Saisonauftakt, dem GP Katar in Losail, startet Rossi solide, aber nicht überragend in seine 20. Saison in der Königsklasse. Es folgen seine beiden besten Platzierungen des Jahres, denn sowohl ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Termas de Rio Hondo und Austin 2019: 2 Mal P2 als Highlights 151 / 179 ... beim GP Argentinien in Termas de Rio Hondo als auch beim direkt anschließenden GP Amerika in Austin (Foto) belegt Rossi den 2. Platz. Es bleiben die beiden einzigen Podestplätze für "The Doctor" in einer ansonsten schwierigen Saison 2019. Teamkollege Vinales kommt etwas besser zurecht und gewinnt 2 Rennen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mugello, Barcelona, Assen 2019: 3 Stürze in Folge 152 / 179 Was Rossi betrifft, so markieren die Sommermonate den Tiefpunkt seiner Saison. In Mugello (Foto), Barcelona und Assen kommt er 3 Mal hintereinander nicht ins Ziel. In allen 3 Fällen sind Stürze der Grund, wobei jener in Barcelona unverschuldet ist. Dennoch: Eine solche Negativserie hat Rossi in seiner gesamten seit 1996 laufenden Karriere in der Motorrad-WM nie zuvor hingelegt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2. Saisonhälfte 2019: 4 Mal P4 aber... 153 / 179 In der 2. Hälfte der Saison 2019 kommt Rossi bei 4 Rennen auf P4 ins Ziel: Spielberg, Silverstone, Misano und Sepang (Foto). Zwar verpasst er einen Podestplatz jeweils um eine Position, aber ein Highlight gibt es im Herbst 2019 nach mittlerweile über 2 sieglosen Jahren trotzdem. Denn ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Phillip Island 2019: Führungsrunden beim 400. WM-Rennen 154 / 179 ... beim GP Australien auf Phillip Island feiert Rossi wieder einmal ein Jubliäum. Und das versüßt er sich mit einem kleinen Erfolgserlebnis. Das Rennen markiert Rossis 400. in der Motorrad-WM. Bei diesem geht er vom 4. Startplatz direkt in Führung und verbringt die ersten 3 Runden auf P1. Am Ende reicht es aber trotzdem nur zu P8. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valencia 2019: P8 beim Saisonfinale und schlechteste Bilanz seit 2011 155 / 179 Mit P8 geht Rossis 20. Saison in der Königsklasse auch zu Ende, denn beim Saisonfinale, dem GP Valencia, belegt er genau diese Position. Unterm Strich schließt er die Saison mit sage und schreibe 246 Punkten Rückstand auf den erneuten Weltmeister Marc Marquez (Honda) auf P7 der Gesamtwertung ab. So weit hinten hat Rossi eine WM seit seiner verkorksten ersten Ducati-Saison 2011 nicht mehr beendet. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ab 2021: Fabio Quartararo als Nachfolger im Yamaha-Werksteam 156 / 179 Derweil gibt es schon einen Nachfolger. Denn Fabio Quartararo hat im Yamaha-Kundenteam Petronas seine MotoGP-Rookie-Saison 2019 mit 6 Pole-Positions und 7 Podestplätzen auf P5 der Gesamtwertung abgeschlossen. Ende Januar 2020 wird der junge Franzose als neuer Teamkollege von Maverick Vinales im Yamaha-Werksteam ab 2021 vorgestellt. Er übernimmt damit den Platz von Rossi, der ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Wechsel zu Petronas-Yamaha oder Rücktritt? 157 / 179 ... sich zusammen mit Freundin Francesca Sofia Novello lange Zeit lässt mit der Antwort auf die Frage, ob er auch 2021 noch MotoGP fährt. Yamaha sichert ihm ungeachtet des mit Vinales/Quartararo besetzten Werksteams volle Unterstützung und eine Werks-M1 zu. Bis Rossi das Angebot annimmt und 2021 schließlich für Petronas-Yamaha unterschreibt, vergehen aber Monate. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2020: Letztes Jahr im Yamaha-Werksteam mit neuem Crewchief 158 / 179 Für das Jahr 2020, das auch in der Motorrad-WM im Zeichen der Coronavirus-Pandemie steht, setzt Rossi auf einen neuen Crewchief. Denn in seiner letzten Saison im Yamaha-Werksteam arbeitet "The Doctor" mit David Munoz, der Silvano Galbusera nach 6 Jahren abslöst. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jerez I 2020: Ausfall beim Auftakt in die 25. WM-Saison 159 / 179 Die MotoGP-Saison 2020 ist Rossis insgesamt 25. Saison in der Motorrad-WM. Sie beginnt mit einem Ausfall. Beim verspäteten Saisonauftakt, der aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie erst Mitte Juli in Jerez steigt, fängt die Werks-Yamaha mit der Startnummer 46 im Rennen an zu lahmen und geht schließlich ganz aus. Grund ist ein Sensor, der den Motor bei Leistungsverlust abschaltet. um einen kapitalen Schaden zu verhindern. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jerez II 2020: Gemeinsam mit Quartararo auf dem Podium 160 / 179 Beim 2. Saisonrennen, das nur eine Woche später ebenfalls in Jerez steigt, läuft es deutlich besser. Während Rossis künftiger Nachfolger Fabio Quartararo mit der Petronas-Yamaha zum 2. Mal in Folge gewinnt, belegt Rossi P3. Es ist das erste Mal, dass die beiden gemeinsam an einer Siegerehrung teilnehmen. Als Quartararo 5 Jahre alt war, war es Rossi, der ihn mit dem Jerez-Sieg 2005 gegen Sete Gibernau zum MotoGP-Fan hat werden lassen. Foto: MotoGP

Über 20 Jahre nach erstem Königsklassen-Podest wieder eines 161 / 179 Für Rossi bedeutet P3 beim 2. Jerez-Rennen 2020 das Ende einer über einjährigen Durststrecke. Zuvor war er zuletzt in Austin 2019 auf das Podium gefahren. Mit dem Ende der Durststrecke macht er sich zum ersten Fahrer in der Geschichte der Königsklasse, dessen erster und letzter Podestplatz mehr als 20 Jahre auseinander liegen. Um ein Haar wäre Rossis 199. Podestplatz in der Königsklasse der letzte seines Lebens, denn nur 3 Wochen später ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Spielberg 2020: Haarscharf an der Katastrophe vorbei 162 / 179 ... erlebt Rossi beim GP Österreich in Spielberg einen seiner größten Schreckmomente. Nach Kollision Johann Zarco vs. Franco Morbidelli bei über 300 km/h fliegen beide Bikes wie Geschosse über die Strecke. Die Yamaha von Morbidelli schießt mit irrer Geschwindigkeit wenige Zentimeter an Rossis Kopf vorbei, die Ducati von Zarco knapp an Maverick Vinales' Kopf. Riesenglück für beide! Beim Neustart wenige Minuten später sind sie dabei. Rossi belegt P5. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Misano 2020: Bei Heimspiel knapp am 200. MotoGP-Podest vorbei 163 / 179 4 Wochen nach der Beinhahe-Katastrophe von Spielberg hat Rossi diese abgehakt und konzentriert sich darauf, weitere Podestplätze einzufahren. Seinen 200. in der Königsklasse verpasst er beim Heimspiel in Misano denkbar knapp, als er in der letzten Runde an 3. Stelle liegend noch von Joan Mir überholt wird und P4 belegt. Was den Helm betrifft, tritt der inziwschen 41-jährige Rossi diesmal mit einem speziellen Viagra-Design an. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vertrag für 2021 bei Petronas-Yamaha mit Franco Morbidelli 164 / 179 2 Wochen nach Misano - mittlerweile ist es Ende September - macht Rossi endlich offiziell, dass er seine MotoGP-Karriere verlängert. 2021 fährt er bei Petronas-Yamaha mit Kumpel Franco Morbidell. Der hat in Misano seinen 1. MotoGP-Sieg gefeiert und ist somit ebenfalls Sieger, als die Rossi-Bekanntgabe in Barcelona erfolgt. Rossis Vertrag gilt zunächst nur für 2021, ein Bike wird "The Doctor" aber auch für 2022 reserviert, sollte er weitermachen wollen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barcelona 2020: "Nur" einfaches statt doppeltes Jubiläum 165 / 179 Beim GP Katalonien in Barcelona macht Rossi nicht nur seine Zukunft offiziell. Er feiert auch wieder mal Jubiläum, in diesem Fall sein 350. Rennen in der Königsklasse. Alles deutet sogar auf ein doppeltes Jubiläum hin, denn der 200. Podestplatz in der Königsklasse ist greifbar nah. Doch 9 Runden vor Schluss geht Rossi auf P2 liegend in Kurve 2 der Strecke zu Boden - 2. Nullnummer in Folge nach Sturz beim 2. Misano-Rennen. Damit nicht genug, denn ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Le Mans 2020: 3. Sturz in Folge 166 / 179 ... wie schon im Sommer 2019, so legt Rossi auch im Herbst 2020 eine Serie von 3 Rennstürzen in Folge hin. Nach Misano 2 und Barcelona stürzt er auch beim GP Frankreich in Le Mans - in diesem Fall wenige Meter nach dem Start, als ihm auf nasser Piste das Hinterrad wegrutscht. In der MotoGP-Gesamtwertung 2020 rutscht Rossi mit diesem Sturz aus den Top 10. Doch es kommt noch dicker, ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Oktober 2020: Zwangspause nach Coronavirus-Infektion 167 / 179 ... denn die darauffolgenden Rennen im Motorland Aragon muss Rossi Ende Oktober sogar ganz auslassen. Grund dafür ist keine Verletzung, sondern eine Infektion mit dem Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Statt für den Double-Header nach Spanien zu reisen, muss sich "The Doctor" im heimischen Tavullia für 24 Tage in Selbstisolation begeben. Neben Rossi hat sich auch sein persönlicher Betreuer "Uccio" mit dem Coronavirus infiziert.

Valencia 2020: Ausfallserie geht nach 2 verpassten Rennen weiter 168 / 179 Nach 2 Rennen Zwangspause gibt Rossi Anfang November in Valencia sein Comeback. Erst ab dem Samstag im Einsatz, weil er freitags noch auf sein letztes Coronatest-Ergebnis warten muss, fällt er im Rennen mit Elektronikdefekt an seiner Yamaha aus. Damit verlängert sich Rossis Serie von Starts ohne Zielankunft auf 4 Rennen - mehr als jemals zuvor in seiner seit 1996 laufenden Karriere in der Motorrad-WM. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Portimao 2020: Abschied vom Yamaha-Werksteam nach 15 Jahren 169 / 179 Beim Saisonfinale 2020 in Portimao gibt Rossi seinen Abschied vom Yamaha-Werksteam. Mit Unterbrechung in Form seiner 2 Ducati-Jahre war "The Doctor" ingesamt 15 Jahre lang Yamaha-Werkspilot gewesen. Mit P15 in der Gesamtwertung nach am Ende zweimal P12 als Rennergebnis geht die Erfolgsära sportlich enttäuschend zu Ende. Ob Rossi 2021 bei Petronas-Yamaha mehr ausrichten kann? Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

2021: Rückkehr in ein Satellitenteam nach 20 Jahren 170 / 179 Am 1. März 2021 wurde Rossi zusammen mit seinem neuen Teamkollegen - dem einstigen VR46-Schützling Franco Morbidelli - in den Farben von Petronas-Yamaha präsentiert. Für Rossi markiert die insgesamt 26. WM-Saison seiner Karriere die Rückkehr in ein Satellitenteam. In einem solchen fuhr er zuletzt in der Saison 2001, als er bei Nastro-Azzurro-Honda seinen 500er-Titel errang. Foto: Petronas Yamaha SRT

Losail 2021: Schwacher Start in die Saison 171 / 179 Der Auftakt in die Saison aber misslingt Rossi. Die beiden Flutlichtrennen auf dem Losail International Circuit in Katar - GP Katar und GP Doha - beendet der MotoGP-Routinier nur auf P12 und P16. Beim 3. Saisonrennen, ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Portimao 2021: Sturz im Rennen - Halbbruder Luca Marini dreht auf 172 / 179 ... dem GP Portugal in Portimao, scheidet Rossi mit Sturz aus. Als er in Kurve 11 zu Boden geht, liegt sein für das Ducati-Kundenteam Esponsorama Racing fahrender Halbbruder Luca Marini direkt hinter ihm. Für Marini ist 2021 die Rookie-Saison in der Königsklasse. In dieser kommt er zu Beginn besser zurecht als Altmeister Rossi. In Portimao holt Marini seine ersten Punkte, während Rossi nach 3 Rennen so wenig Punkte hat wie nie zuvor in der Königsklasse. Foto: Dorna Sports

Mugello 2021: Erstmals seit 12 Rennen wieder ein Top-10-Ergebnis 173 / 179 Bei seinem Heimrennen, dem GP Italien in Mugello, tritt Rossi Ende Mai wie gewohnt mit einem speziellen Helmdesign an. Dieses bringt ihm insofern Glück, als dass er zum ersten Mal in der Saison 2021 und zum ersten Mal seit 12 Rennen wieder in die Top 10 fährt. Mit P10 gelingt ihm das gerade so, allerdings profifitiert Rossi dabei vom einen oder anderen Ausfall im Feld. Insgesamt bleibt die Saison eine Enttäschung für ihn, denn .... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barcelona 2021: 2. von 3 Renn-Stürzen in erster Saisonhälfte 174 / 179 ... direkt beim nächsten Rennen, dem GP Katalonien in Barcelona, scheidet Rossi durch Sturz aus. Es ist sein 2. von 3 Stürzen in der ersten Saisonhälfte, denn nach P14 beim GP Deutschland auf dem Sachsenring geht Rossi auch beim GP Niederlande in Assen zu Boden. So bleibt P10 aus Mugello sein bestes Ergebnis der neun Rennen vor der Sommerpause. In dieser will "The Doctor" entscheiden, wie es 2022 für ihn weitergeht. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Spielberg 2021: Bekanntgabe des MotoGP-Rücktritts am Saisonende 175 / 179 In der Sommerpause hat Rossi seine Entscheidung gefällt. Diese verkündet er am 5. August, dem Medientag zum GP Steiermark in Spielberg. Sie lautet: Rücktritt vom aktiven Motorradrennsport zum Ende der MotoGP-Saison 2021. Damit geht Rossis Karriere auf 2 Rädern nach 26 Jahren in der WM zu Ende. Für die Zukunft hat er Autorennen geplant, aber "weniger als im Motorradsport".

Spielberg 2021: Jubel über P8 bei P5 für Luca Marini 176 / 179 Nachdem er das erste von 2 Spielberg-Rennen 2021, den GP Steiermark 3 Tage nach Rücktritts-PK auf P13 beendet, läuft es eine Woche später besser. Beim GP Österreich setzt Regen ein. Rossi bleibt auf Slicks und liegt 3 Runden vor Schluss an 3. Stelle. Dann ziehen noch einige Piloten mit Regenreifen vorbei. Mit P8 erzielt Rossi trotzdem sein bestes Saisonergebnis. Das feiert er mit Halbbruder Luca Marini, der mit P5 sein bestes MotoGP-Ergebnis einfährt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

August 2021: Bekanntgabe, dass Nachwuchs kommt 177 / 179 Am 18. August 2021, auf den Tag genau 25 Jahre nach seinem ersten Rennsieg in der Motorrad-WM, verkündet Rossi via Instagram, dass Freundin Francesca Sofia Novello schwanger ist. Das Paar erwartet ein Mädchen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valencia 2021: Top 10 beim Abschied 178 / 179 Von seiner Rücktrittsbekanntgabe beim GP Steiermark im August bis zu seinem letzten MotoGP-Rennen, dem GP Valencia im November, kommt Rossi bei allen Rennen ins Ziel. Auf das Podium aber schafft er es in seiner letzten Saison nicht mehr - zum einzigen Mal in seiner 26-jährigen Karriere. Seinen Abschied gibt er sowohl im Qualifying als auch im Rennen mit P10. Rossis letztes Rennen in der Motorrad-WM ... Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images