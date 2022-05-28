"Habe gemischte Gefühle": Valentino Rossi zum Rückzug der #46
Als Würdigung der Verdienste von Valentino Rossi in der Motorrad-WM wurde am Samstag bei einer Zeremonie in Mugello die Startnummer 46 zurückgezogen
Als Valentino Rossi selber noch als Fahrer in der Motorrad-Weltmeisterschaft aktiv war, da war Mugello für ihn selbst und für die Rossi-Fans immer eines der absoluten Highlights im Kalender. Und auch 2022, im ersten Jahr nach Rossis Rücktritt, hat die in der Toskana gelegene Rennstrecke eine besondere Bedeutung für "The Doctor" und seine "Gelbkappen".
Am Samstag nämlich wurde im Rahmen einer Zeremonie auf der Start/Ziel-Gerade in Mugello die Startnummer 46 offiziell aus der Motorrad-WM zurückgezogen. Dass es so kommen würde, hatte MotoGP-Promoter Dorna bereits vor zwei Wochen angekündigt.
Der Anlass: Die #46, mit der Rossi im Verlauf seiner 26-jährigen Motorrad-Karriere jeden seiner neun WM-Titel und jeden seiner 115 Grand-Prix-Siege errungen hat, solle auf ewig ihm "gehören". Daher wird sie beginnend mit der laufenden Saison 2022 in der Motorrad-WM nicht mehr vergeben.
Die kurze Zeremonie im Mugello, bei der Rossi eine kleine Trophäe mit der 46 überreicht wurde, fand im Beisein von Dorna-Chef Carmelo Ezpeleta und FIM-Präsident Jorge Viegas statt.
Auch die Crewmitglieder von VR46 - Rossis eigenem Team, das in der MotoGP-Klasse ebenso wie in der Moto2-Klasse am Start ist - waren dabei. Abgesehen davon zeigte sich auch das eine oder andere Teammitglied der Werksteams, für die Rossi in seiner Karriere am Start war.
Auf Nachfrage, ob er sich das mit seinem Rücktritt nicht noch einmal überlegen wolle und vielleicht ein Comeback auf dem Rennmotorrad in Angriff nehmen könnte, sagt Rossi mit einem Grinsen: "Oh, mein Rücken und meine Knie tun mir gerade weh. Das heißt wohl, dass ich alt bin."
Ganz aufgehört Rennen zu fahren, hat Rossi freilich nicht. In der GT-World-Challenge fährt er in diesem Jahr seine erste volle Saison im Autorennsport. Die ersten Rennen hat er zusammen mit Frederic Vervisch (alle Saisonrennen) und mit Nico Müller (nur die Langstreckenrennen) schon hinter sich. Das Fahrzeug, das natürlich Rossis Startnummer 46 trägt, ist ein Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2.
Mit Bildmaterial von Media VR46.
