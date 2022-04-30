"Hall of Fame" von Agostini bis Uncini: Das sind alle MotoGP-Legenden

Alle MotoGP-Legenden im Überblick: 1 / 36 Foto: Dorna Sports

Giacomo Agostini (Italien) 2 / 36 Der Rekordweltmeister war von 1964 bis 1977 im Rennsport aktiv und gewann insgesamt 15 WM-Titel (acht in der 500er-Klasse, sieben in der 350er-Klasse) und 122 Rennen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hugh Anderson (Neuseeland) 3 / 36 In den 1960ern gelang es Anderson, in nur sechs Jahren beeindruckende 25 Grand-Prix-Siege und vier Titel einzufahren. Er verhalf Suzukis noch jungem GP-Projekt zum ersten großen Erfolg. Foto: Dorna Sports

Kork Ballington (Südafrika) 4 / 36 Von 1976 bis 1982 war Ballington in den Klassen 250er, 350er und 500er unterwegs. Insgesamt schaffte er vier WM-Titel (zwei in der 350er und zwei in der 250er) und 31 Siege.

Max Biaggi (Italien) 5 / 36 Nach vier aufeinanderfolgenden WM-Siegen in der 250er-Klasse ging Biaggi nach seinem Aufstieg vor allem als Herausforderer von Valentino Rossi in die Geschichte ein. Ein Titel in der Königsklasse war ihm nicht vergönnt, er wurde dreimal Zweiter. Foto: Marlboro Yamaha Team

Alex Criville (Spanien) 6 / 36 Der 500er-Weltmeister des Jahres 1999 war von 1987 bis 2001 aktiv. Er brachte es auf insgesamt zwei Weltmeistertitel (1989 in der 125er-Klasse) und 20 Siege. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mick Doohan (Australien) 7 / 36 Mit fünf WM-Erfolgen in Serie (von 1994 bis 1998) überstrahlte der Honda-Fahrer die 1990er-Jahre. Er fuhr insgesamt 54 Grand-Prix-Erfolge ein. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Dörflinger (Schweiz) 8 / 36 Der in Deutschland geborene Schweizer dominierte Mitte der 1980er-Jahre die kleinen Motorrad-Klassen. Von 1982 bis 1985 gewann er je zwei Titel in der 50er- und der 80er-Klasse. Insgesamt triumphierte er in 18 Grands Prix. Foto: Dorna Sports

Geoff Duke (Großbrigannien) 9 / 36 Duke war von 1950 bis 1959 aktiv und prägte als "The Duke" die Anfangsjahre mit insgesamt sechs WM-Titeln (vier in der 500er- und zwei in der 350er-Klasse) und 33 Siegen. Foto: Uncredited

Wayne Gardner (Australien) 10 / 36 1987 entschied der Honda-Pilot die 500er-Krone erstmals für einen Australier. Er war von 1983 bis 1992 am Start und holte insgesamt 18 Rennsiege. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mike Hailwood (Großbritannien) 11 / 36 Von 1958 bis 1967 war Hailwood in der Motorrad-WM aktiv. Er konnte insgesamt neun WM-Titel (vier in der 500er-, zwei in der 350er- und drei in der 250er-Klasse) und 76 Siege einfahren. Außerdem trat er auch in der Formel 1 an und fuhr auf vier Rädern zwei Podestplätze ein. Foto: Sutton Images

Nicky Hayden (USA) 12 / 36 "Kentucky Kid" kam 2003 als Champion der US-Superbike-Meisterschaft (AMA) direkt in die MotoGP und absolvierte insgesamt 13 Saisons. Das Highlight gelang ihm 2006, der WM-Titel gegen Valentino Rossi. Foto: Todd Corzett

Daijiro Kato (Japan) 13 / 36 996 stieg der Japaner in die 250er-Klasse ein und stieg nach 17 Siegen und dem WM-Titel (2001) 2002 in die MotoGP auf. Nur ein Jahr später folgte die Tragödie: Kato verlor bei einem Unfall in Suzuka sein Leben.

Eddie Lawson (USA) 14 / 36 Von 1983 bis 1992 war der US-Amerikaner an der Spitze der 500er-Klasse zu finden. Er schaffte es als erster Fahrer, mit zwei Herstellern den WM-Titel zu gewinnen: 1984, 1986 und 1988 auf Yamaha, 1989 auf Honda. Insgesamt gewann er 31 Rennen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Lorenzo (Spanien) 15 / 36 Zweimal 250er-Weltmeister (2006, 2007) und dreimal MotoGP-Weltmeister (2010, 2012, 2015). Mit 68 Grand-Prix-Siegen ist Lorenzo einer der erfolgreichsten Fahrer der Geschichte. Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Marco Lucchinelli (Italien) 16 / 36 1981 sicherte sich Lucchinelli in der 500er-Klasse den Titel. Er schaffte sechs Siege und war von 1975 bis 1986 aktiv.

Randy Mamola (USA) 17 / 36 Zwischen 1979 und 1992 war Mamola in der 250er- und 500er-Klasse aktiv. Er konnte insgesamt 13 Rennsiege einfahren, ein Weltmeistertitel blieb ihm jedoch verwehrt. Viermal wurde er Vize-Weltmeister. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Anton Mang (Deutschland) 18 / 36 Mang absolvierte von 1975 bis 1988 Rennen in allen Weltmeisterschaftskategorien. Er triumphierte insgesamt 42 Mal und sicherte sich zweimal die 350er- und dreimal die 250er-Krone. Er ist der bis heute erfolgreichste deutsche Motorradpilot. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martinez (Spanien) 19 / 36 "Aspar" war der dominierende Pilot Ende der 1980er-Jahre in der 80er-Klasse. Von 1986 bis 1988 holte er dreimal den Titel, im letzten Jahr außerdem auch in der 125er-Klasse. Er war bis 1997 aktiv und gründete danach seinen eigenen Rennstall. Foto: Motogp.com

Angel Nieto (Spanein) 20 / 36 Der 12+1 Weltmeister ist nach Agostini der erfolgreichste Fahrer. Er war von 1964 bis 1986 im Rennsport aktiv und gewann 90 Rennen. Sieben seiner Titel sicherte er sich in der 125er-Klasse, sechs davon in der 50er-Klasse. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa (Spanien) 21 / 36 Pedrosa ist der erfolgreichste Fahrer ohne MotoGP-Titel und beendete 2018 seine Karriere. Der "kleine Samurai" war ab 2001 mit dabei. Drei WM-Titel (zwei in der 250er- und einer in der 125er-Klasse) und 54 Siege gehen auf sein Konto. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Wayne Rainey (USA) 22 / 36 Rainey war einer der Topstars in den 90er-Jahren. Von 1988 bis 1993 war er in der Königsklasse aktiv und holte mit Yamaha drei WM-Titel in Folge (1990-1992). Seit einem tragischen Unfall in Misano 1993 ist er querschnittsgelähmt. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Phil Read (Großbritannien) 23 / 36 Seit 1961 mischte Read den Motorrad-Rennsport auf. Er war auch unter dem Nicknamen "The Prince of Speed" bekannt und schaffte es als erster Pilot WM-Titel in der 125er-, der 250er- und der 500er-Klasse zu erreichen. Insgesamt sieben Mal triumphierte er, 52 Siege gehen auf sein Konto. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jim Redman (Großbritannien) 24 / 36 Redman war von 1959 bis 1966 in der Weltmeisterschaft unterwegs, nachdem er die Liebe zum Rennsport in Südafrika entdeckte. Er gewann 45 Rennen und sechs Weltmeisterschaften (vier in der 350er-, zwei in der 250er-Klasse). Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kenny Roberts (USA) 25 / 36 Von 1974 bis 1983 dauerte die Karriere von "King Kenny", der die 500er-Klasse Ende der 1970er-Jahre dominierte. Er holte drei WM-Titel in Serie (1978-1980) und gewann insgesamt 24 Rennen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kenny Roberts Jr. (USA) 26 / 36 Wie der Vater, so wurde auch der Sohn Rennfahrer - und Weltmeister. 2000 entschied Roberts Jr. die 500er-Klasse auf der Suzuki für sich. Damit schrieb er Geschichte, noch keinem anderen Weltmeistersohn ist dieses Kunststück gelungen. Insgesamt gewann er acht Rennen. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi (Italien) 27 / 36 Von 1996 bis 2021 prägte Rossi die Motorrad-WM wie kein anderer Fahrer und holte klassenübergreifend neun Titel, gewann 115 Rennen und stand 235 Mal auf dem Podium. Im Alter von 42 trat Rossi ab und fuhr beim Abschied noch einmal in die Top 10. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jarno Saarinen (Finnland) 28 / 36 Von 1970 bis 1973 war die skandinavische Hoffnung aktiv. Er krönte sich 1972 zum 250er-Weltmeister, woraufhin der Aufstieg in die 500er-Klasse folgte. Allerdings folgte nur wenig später das "schwarze Wochenende von Monza". Saarinen wurde im Grand Prix tödlich verletzt. Insgesamt gewann er 15 Rennen. Foto: Yamaha

Kevin Schwantz (USA) 29 / 36 Von 1986 bis 1995 prägte Schwantz die 500er-Klasse durch seine Rivalität mit Wayne Rainey. Nach dessen schweren Unfall in Misano holte Schwantz den Titel 1993. Insgesamt holte er 25 Grand-Prix-Siege. Foto: Dave Dyer

Barry Sheene (Großbritannien) 30 / 36 Sheene gilt als eine der Kultfiguren der 70er-Jahre. Er sicherte sich zwei WM-Titel in der 500er-Klasse auf Suzuki (1976 und 1977). Außerdem gewann er 23 Rennen und ist bis heute der letzte britische Motorrad-Weltmeister in der Königsklasse. Foto: LAT Images

Marco Simoncelli (Italien) 31 / 36 Simoncelli wurde als möglicher Nachfolger von Valentino Rossi gesehen und startete ab 2002 in der WM. Nach seinem 250er-Titel 2008 wollte er es ab 2010 in der MotoGP wissen. Am 23. Oktober 2011 verlor der Italiener im Alter von 24 Jahren sein Leben im Malaysia-Grand-Prix. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Freddie Spencer (USA) 32 / 36 Der heutige MotoGP-Kommissar beeindruckte in den 1980er-Jahren mit seinen Fahrkünsten. Von 1980 bis 1993 war er aktiv, er sicherte sich im Jahr 1985 sowohl den Titel in der mittleren wie auch in der 500er-Klasse. Seine Bilanz: Drei WM-Titel (zwei in der 500er, einer in der 250er) und 27 Siege. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Casey Stoner (Australien) 33 / 36 Von 2001 bis 2012 versetzte der Pilot aus Down Under die MotoGP in Staunen. Sowohl auf Ducati wie auch auf Honda triumphierte Stoner in der Königsklasse. Insgesamt holte er zwei WM-Titel (2007 und 2011) und 45 Siege. Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

John Surtees (Großbritannien) 34 / 36 In den 1950er-Jahren war Surtees das Maß aller Dinge. Er fuhr auf MV Agusta zu sieben WM-Titeln (vier in der 500er, drei in der 350er) und feierte 38 Siege. Außerdem ist er bis heute der einzige Fahrer, der auch eine Formel-1-Weltmeisterschaft (1964) gewinnen konnte. Foto: LAT Images

Carlo Ubbiali (Italien) 35 / 36 Ubbiali war von Anfang an mit dabei, er startete 1949 und fuhr bis 1960 in den kleineren Klassen. Mit insgesamt neun WM-Titeln (drei in der 250er-, sechs in der 125er-Klasse) steht er auf einer Stufe mit Hailwood und Rossi. Foto: Nationaal Archief