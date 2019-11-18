MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit den bestätigten Piloten und Teams sowie Fahrerwechseln
Marc Marquez und Jorge Lorenzo bleiben bei Honda, Valentino Rossi und Maverick Vinales bei Yamaha, Andrea Dovizioso bei Ducati. Dennoch ist der MotoGP-Fahrermarkt vor der Saison 2020 in Bewegung.
Die sogenannte Silly-Season sorgt bei wenigen Teams für eine Neuaufstellung. Hier ist der aktuelle Überblick zu den Fahrern und Teams der MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit allen bestätigten Piloten - zum Durchblättern in der Fotostrecke und als Übersicht in Tabellenform!
Zum Durchblättern: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:
Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020
Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo
Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Marquez (Spanien)
Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci
Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Danilo Petrucci (Italien)
Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales
Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)
Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir
Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)
KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro
Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Brad Binder (Südafrika)
Gresini-Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro
Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)
LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami
Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Takaaki Nakagami (Japan)
Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia
Bestätigt für 2020: Jack Miller (Australien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)
Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
Bestätigt für 2020: Fabio Quartararo (Frankreich)
Bestätigt für 2020: Franco Morbidelli (Italien)
Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira
Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)
Bestätigt für 2020: Iker Lecuona (Spanien)
Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat
Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)
Bestätigt für 2020: Tito Rabat (Spanien)
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:
|Team
|Fahrer 1
|Fahrer 2
|Honda
|Marc Marquez
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Danilo Petrucci
|Yamaha
|Valentino Rossi
|Maverick Vinales
|Suzuki
|Alex Rins
|Joan Mir
|KTM
|Pol Espargaro
|Brad Binder
|
Gresini-Aprilia
|Andrea Iannone
|Aleix Espargaro
|
LCR-Honda
|Cal Crutchlow
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Pramac-Ducati
|Jack Miller
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Petronas-Yamaha
|Fabio Quartararo
|Franco Morbidelli
|Tech-3-KTM
|Miguel Oliveira
|Iker Lecuona
|Avintia-Ducati
|Karel Abraham
|Tito Rabat
