MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Buriram
04 Okt.
-
06 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
MotoGP
Motegi
18 Okt.
-
20 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
MotoGP
Phillip Island
25 Okt.
-
27 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
MotoGP
Sepang
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
MotoGP
Valencia
15 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
präsentiert von:
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets kaufen Shop

Lade Deine Apps herunter

präsentiert von:
© 2019 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets kaufen Shop
Vorheriges Weiter
MotoGP / Fotostrecke

MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
MotoGP 2020: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
18.11.2019, 17:40

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit den bestätigten Piloten und Teams sowie Fahrerwechseln

Marc Marquez und Jorge Lorenzo bleiben bei Honda, Valentino Rossi und Maverick Vinales bei Yamaha, Andrea Dovizioso bei Ducati. Dennoch ist der MotoGP-Fahrermarkt vor der Saison 2020 in Bewegung.

Die sogenannte Silly-Season sorgt bei wenigen Teams für eine Neuaufstellung. Hier ist der aktuelle Überblick zu den Fahrern und Teams der MotoGP-Saison 2020 mit allen bestätigten Piloten - zum Durchblättern in der Fotostrecke und als Übersicht in Tabellenform!

Zum Durchblättern: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:

Fotostrecke
Liste

Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020

Gesucht: Die MotoGP-Piloten 2020
1/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo

Honda 2019: Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo
2/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Marc Marquez (Spanien)
3/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Marquez (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Marquez (Spanien)
4/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci

Ducati 2019: Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci
5/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Dovizioso (Italien)
6/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Danilo Petrucci (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Danilo Petrucci (Italien)
7/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales

Yamaha 2019: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales
8/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Valentino Rossi (Italien)
9/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Maverick Vinales (Spanien)
10/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir

Suzuki 2019: Alex Rins, Joan Mir
11/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Alex Rins (Spanien)
12/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Joan Mir (Spanien)
13/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro

KTM 2019: Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaro
14/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Pol Espargaro (Spanien)
15/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Brad Binder (Südafrika)

Bestätigt für 2020: Brad Binder (Südafrika)
16/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini-Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro

Gresini-Aprilia 2019: Andrea Iannone, Aleix Espargaro
17/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Andrea Iannone (Italien)
18/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Aleix Espargaro (Spanien)
19/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami

LCR-Honda 2019: Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami
20/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Cal Crutchlow (Großbritannien)
21/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Takaaki Nakagami (Japan)

Bestätigt für 2020: Takaaki Nakagami (Japan)
22/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac-Ducati 2019: Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia
23/34

Foto: Pramac Racing

Bestätigt für 2020: Jack Miller (Australien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Jack Miller (Australien)
24/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Francesco Bagnaia (Italien)
25/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli

Petronas-Yamaha 2019: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli
26/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Fabio Quartararo (Frankreich)

Bestätigt für 2020: Fabio Quartararo (Frankreich)
27/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Franco Morbidelli (Italien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Franco Morbidelli (Italien)
28/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira

Tech-3-KTM 2019: Hafizh Syahrin, Miguel Oliveira
29/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)

Bestätigt für 2020: Miguel Oliveira (Portugal)
30/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Iker Lecuona (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Iker Lecuona (Spanien)
31/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat

Avintia-Ducati 2019: Karel Abraham, Tito Rabat
32/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Karel Abraham (Tschechien)
33/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2020: Tito Rabat (Spanien)

Bestätigt für 2020: Tito Rabat (Spanien)
34/34

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die MotoGP-Saison 2020:

Team Fahrer 1 Fahrer 2
Japan Honda Spain Marc Marquez Spain Alex Marquez
Italy Ducati Italy Andrea Dovizioso Italy Danilo Petrucci
Japan Yamaha Italy Valentino Rossi Spain Maverick Vinales
Japan Suzuki Spain Alex Rins Spain Joan Mir
Austria KTM Spain Pol Espargaro South Africa Brad Binder

Italy Gresini-Aprilia

 Italy Andrea Iannone Spain Aleix Espargaro

Monaco LCR-Honda

 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Italy Pramac-Ducati Australia Jack Miller Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Malaysia Petronas-Yamaha France Fabio Quartararo Italy Franco Morbidelli
France Tech-3-KTM Portugal Miguel Oliveira Spain Iker Lecuona
Spain Avintia-Ducati Czech Republic Karel Abraham Spain Tito Rabat

MotoGP-Deal 2020 fix: Honda verpflichtet Alex Marquez als Lorenzo-Nachfolger

Vorheriger Artikel

MotoGP-Deal 2020 fix: Honda verpflichtet Alex Marquez als Lorenzo-Nachfolger

Nächster Artikel

Alex Marquez bei Honda: Alberto Puig kommentiert den Sensations-Deal

Alex Marquez bei Honda: Alberto Puig kommentiert den Sensations-Deal
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie MotoGP
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Team Suzuki MotoGP , Pramac Racing , Yamaha Factory Racing , Ducati Team Jetzt einkaufen , Repsol Honda Team , Avintia Racing , Red Bull KTM Tech 3 , Team LCR Honda , Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Renn-Center

Losail

Losail

5 März - 8 März
Neuestes Ergebnis Gesamtwertung

Angesagt

1
Superbike-WM

Aprilia-Rennleiter kritisiert Ducatis V4-Superbike: "Das ist ein MotoGP-Motor"

2
Formel 1

Top 10: Historische Kollisionen unter Teamkollegen in der Formel 1

3
Formel 1

Binotto: Ferrari-Crash eine "Chance" im Hinblick auf 2020

4
Formel 1

Boxenstopp-Weltrekord, Schwerelosigkeit: Red Bull setzt neue Maßstäbe!

5
Formel 1

Trotz DRS-Nutzung unter gelb: Darum bleibt Sainz auf dem Podium

Aktuelle Videos

Startaufstellung: MotoGP Valencia 2019 00:38
MotoGP

Startaufstellung: MotoGP Valencia 2019

Vorschau: MotoGP Valencia 2019 00:43
MotoGP

Vorschau: MotoGP Valencia 2019

Buenos Aires 1987: Mamola erleichtert sich 00:21
MotoGP

Buenos Aires 1987: Mamola erleichtert sich

Startaufstellung: MotoGP Malaysia 2019 00:38
MotoGP

Startaufstellung: MotoGP Malaysia 2019

Vorschau: MotoGP Malaysia 2019 00:43
MotoGP

Vorschau: MotoGP Malaysia 2019

Aktuelle News

Lin Jarvis: Tür für Johann Zarco als MotoGP-Testfahrer bleibt offen
MGP

Lin Jarvis: Tür für Johann Zarco als MotoGP-Testfahrer bleibt offen

Abraham kommentiert Situation bei Avintia: Ist Zarco eine Gefahr?
MGP

Abraham kommentiert Situation bei Avintia: Ist Zarco eine Gefahr?

Schwieriger MotoGP-Test für Binder: "Tat immer noch die falschen Dinge"
MGP

Schwieriger MotoGP-Test für Binder: "Tat immer noch die falschen Dinge"

"Er ist sehr clever": Rookie Iker Lecuona begeistert Tech 3 und KTM
MGP

"Er ist sehr clever": Rookie Iker Lecuona begeistert Tech 3 und KTM

Petronas-Duo beim Valencia-Test in den Top 3, neuer Yamaha-Motor in Jerez
MGP

Petronas-Duo beim Valencia-Test in den Top 3, neuer Yamaha-Motor in Jerez

Kalender

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formel 1
Tickets
Angetrieben von
12 Dez.
Tickets
30 Jan.
Tickets
18 März
Tickets
23 Apr.
Tickets
Kompletter Rennkalender
Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.