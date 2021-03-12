MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Losail 1
28 März
FT1 in
13 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Losail 2
02 Apr.
Nächstes Event in
20 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Termas de Rio Hondo
08 Apr.
Verschoben
R
MotoGP
Austin
15 Apr.
Verschoben
R
MotoGP
Portimao
16 Apr.
Nächstes Event in
34 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Jerez
29 Apr.
Nächstes Event in
47 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Mugello
27 Mai
Nächstes Event in
75 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Barcelona
03 Juni
Nächstes Event in
82 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Sachsenring
17 Juni
Nächstes Event in
96 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Assen
24 Juni
Nächstes Event in
103 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Kymi-Ring
08 Juli
Nächstes Event in
117 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Spielberg
12 Aug.
Nächstes Event in
152 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Silverstone
Tickets
26 Aug.
Nächstes Event in
166 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Aragon
09 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
180 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Misano
16 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
187 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Motegi
30 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
201 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Buriram
07 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
208 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Phillip Island
21 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
222 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Sepang
28 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
229 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
MotoGP
Valencia
11 Nov.
Nächstes Event in
243 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
präsentiert von:
Tickets
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets kaufen Shop

Lade Deine Apps herunter

präsentiert von:
© 2021 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets kaufen Shop
Vorheriges / Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen Weiter / MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag
MotoGP / MotoGP-Test in Losail / Fotostrecke

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

Autor:

Wir blicken mit Detailfotos auf einige technische Entwicklungen, an denen die sechs MotoGP-Hersteller im Laufe der Vorbereitungstests in Katar gearbeitet haben

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

Fotostrecke: Technik beim MotoGP-Test 2021 in Losail (Katar)

Fotostrecke: Technik beim MotoGP-Test 2021 in Losail (Katar)
1/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Die Motorentwicklung ist zwar eingefroren, aber die MotoGP-Ingenieure arbeiten in den Bereichen Chassis, Schwinge und Aerodynamik auf Hochtouren. Wir blicken auf die technischen Details beim Test in Katar.

Aprilia RS-GP

Aprilia RS-GP
2/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia hat die RS-GP komplett überarbeitet. Neues Chassis, neue Schwinge, verschiedene Verkleidungen und auch beim V4-Motor sind die Zylinderköpfe neu. Die Auspuffführung ist auch anders.

Aprilia RS-GP

Aprilia RS-GP
3/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezüglich Aerodynamik gibt es einerseits die Version mit dem großen "Frontflügel" für mehr Anpressdruck und eine kleinere für weniger Anpressdruck und mehr Topspeed. In Erinnerung an den verstorbenen Fausto Gresini ist dort nicht mehr Aprilia zu lesen, sondern Fausto.

Aprilia RS-GP

Aprilia RS-GP
4/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Die Hinterradschwinge aus Carbon ist genauso neu wie das Alu-Chassis. Aleix Espargaro konnte an allen Testtagen mit Topzeiten beeindrucken.

Aprilia RS-GP

Aprilia RS-GP
5/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ähnlich wie Yamaha verwendet Aprilia einen kurzen, seitlichen Auspuff von Akrapovic.

Aprilia RS-GP

Aprilia RS-GP
6/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Die "Salatbox" der RS-GP ist von der Ducati Desmosedici kopiert.

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Ducati Desmosedici GP21
7/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati hat Vergleichstests mit der bisherigen Seitenverkleidung und einer neuen durchgeführt. Bei der neuen Variante sind vor allem die Elemente unten hinter dem Vorderrad neu.

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Ducati Desmosedici GP21
8/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Diese unten angebrachten Elemente (links und rechts) fangen die Luft auf und ...

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Ducati Desmosedici GP21
9/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

... leiten sie nach hinten Richtung Boden ab. Ducati widmet sich beim Bereich der Aerodynamik nun der Schräglage und eröffnet damit ein komplett neues Forschungsfeld.

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Ducati Desmosedici GP21
10/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Die neue Verkleidung hilft uns nicht auf der Geraden, sondern am Kurveneingang", verrät Francesco Bagnaia. "Das Motorrad verhält sich am Kurveneingang etwas einfacher." Abzuwarten bleibt, ob das auch in langsameren Kurven wie in Jerez ein Vorteil ist.

Ducati Desmosedici GP21

Ducati Desmosedici GP21
11/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Außerdem ist die "Salatbox" hinter dem Sitz im Heck wieder größer geworden. Es wird vermutet, dass sich darin ein Massedämpfer befindet, um die Neigung zu Chattering zu verringern. Aprilia hat diese Box bei der neuen RS-GP kopiert.

Honda RC213V

Honda RC213V
12/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda arbeitet an der Aerodynamik und schickte Stefan Bradl und Takaaki Nakagami mit neuen Winglets auf die Strecke. Beide sind mit der neuen Verkleidung allerdings gestürzt.

Honda RC213V

Honda RC213V
13/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zum Vergleich Alex Marquez mit einer anderen Variante.

Honda RC213V

Honda RC213V
14/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda konzentriert sich stark auf das Chassis. Eine neue Version wurde aber wieder weggepackt. Hauptsächlich wird jenes Aluminium-Chassis mit Carbon-Verstärkungen (oben auf dem Foto zu sehen) verwendet, das Bradl schon im Vorjahr gefahren ist.

KTM RC16

KTM RC16
15/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM experimentiert auch mit der Aerodynamik und unterschiedlich großen Winglets. Neuzugang Danilo Petrucci ist der größte Fahrer und hat deshalb auch ein eigenes Windschild erhalten.

KTM RC16

KTM RC16
16/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speziell Testfahrer Dani Pedrosa soll Detailentwicklungen für die Zukunft getestet haben, wobei optisch kaum Unterschiede zu den Einsatzmotorrädern der anderen Fahrer zu erkennen sind.

Suzuki GSX-RR

Suzuki GSX-RR
17/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Die Suzuki GSX-RR hat sich optisch kaum verändert. Joan Mir und Alex Rins testeten ein neues Chassis und eine neue Aluminium-Schwinge. Außerdem war der Motor für 2022 zum ersten Mal auf der Strecke im Einsatz.

Suzuki GSX-RR

Suzuki GSX-RR
18/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Der charakteristische Doppelauspuff von Akrapovic ist weiterhin ein Markenzeichen der GSX-RR

Yamaha YZR-M1

Yamaha YZR-M1
19/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha hat ein umfangreiches Entwicklungsprogramm angeworfen. Auffällig ist ein Ausschnitt auf der Oberseite des Kotflügels. Durch diese Öffnung ist die Oberseite des Vorderreifens zu sehen. Die Winglets sind auch etwas anders geformt.

Yamaha YZR-M1

Yamaha YZR-M1
20/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Auch die Verkleidung des Dämpfers (mit dem Michelin-Aufkleber) ist deutlich breiter geworden.

Yamaha YZR-M1

Yamaha YZR-M1
21/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha experimentiert auch mit einer Abdeckung der Vorderbremse. Ducati verwendet so eine Platte bei der unteren Hälfte des Vorderreifens. Yamaha ist aber nicht oft mit diesem Teil gefahren.

Yamaha YZR-M1

Yamaha YZR-M1
22/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha hat auch das Chassis überarbeitet. Das Gefühl ist zwar nicht so wie mit der 2019er-Version, aber laut Rossi, Vinales und Quartararo ist das Turning etwas besser als im Vorjahr.

Yamaha YZR-M1

Yamaha YZR-M1
23/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha hat außerdem eine neue Hinterradschwinge aus Carbon ausprobiert. In den vergangenen beiden Jahren wurden schon Carbon-Versionen getestet, aber immer wieder verworfen. Diese neue Schwinge soll in Katar gut funktioniert haben.

Holeshot-Devices

Holeshot-Devices
24/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Holeshot-Vorrichtungen: Ducati, Honda, Aprilia und KTM können jetzt Heck UND Vordergabel für den Start zusammenpressen. Suzuki und Yamaha können nur den hinteren Dämpfer stauchen. Ducati zeigte beim Test die konstant besten Startübungen.

Brembo-Bremsscheibe

Brembo-Bremsscheibe
25/26

Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brembo hat eine neue Carbon-Bremsscheibe mit Schlitzen entwickelt. Die Bremswirkung und die Hitzebeständigkeit will man damit verbessern. Diese Scheibe ist für Strecken mit vielen harten Bremspunkten gedacht (Spielberg, Motegi, Buriram).

Yamaha-Sonderdesign

Yamaha-Sonderdesign
26/26

Foto: Yamaha MotoGP

Zum Abschluss darf natürlich nicht das Yamaha Retro-Design für Testfahrer Cal Crutchlow fehlen. Mit diesen Farben will Yamaha das 60-jährige Jubiläum im Grand-Prix-Sport feiern.

 

Weiterlesen:

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen

Vorheriger Artikel

Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen

Nächster Artikel

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie MotoGP
Event MotoGP-Test in Losail
Urheber Gerald Dirnbeck

Renn-Center

Losail 1

Losail 1

25 März - 28 März
FT1 Beginnt in
14 Tagen
Session Datum
Ortszeit
ME(S)Z
 Inhalt
FT1
Fr., 26 März
15:40
FT2
Fr., 26 März
20:00
FT3
Sa., 27 März
15:15
FT4
Sa., 27 März
19:20
Q1
Sa., 27 März
20:00
Q2
Sa., 27 März
20:25
Warmup
So., 28 März
15:40
Rennen
So., 28 März
20:00
Aktuelle Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung

Angesagt

1
Formel 1

Sky, ORF, ServusTV, SRF, Streams & Apps: Alle TV-Infos für die F1-Saison 2021!

2M.
2
Formel 1

Formel-1-Test 2021 Bahrain: Bestzeit für Verstappen, Probleme bei Schumacher

2h
3
Formel 1

Wolff ratlos: Mercedes-Probleme kamen "aus dem Nichts"

3h
4
Formel 1

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

1M.
5
Formel 1

Split-Unterboden am W12! Ist Mercedes schon wieder allen voraus?

3h
Aktuelle Videos
Genesung von Marc Marquez schreitet voran 04:31
MotoGP
10.03.2021

Genesung von Marc Marquez schreitet voran

MotoGP 2021: Ducati-Launch re-live 35:55
MotoGP
09.02.2021

MotoGP 2021: Ducati-Launch re-live

MotoGP 2021: Alle Teams und Fahrer im Überblick 01:22
MotoGP
30.01.2021

MotoGP 2021: Alle Teams und Fahrer im Überblick

Pol Espargaro legt erstmals Hand an die Honda RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
04.01.2021

Pol Espargaro legt erstmals Hand an die Honda RC213V

Brad Binder, KTMs erster MotoGP-Sieger 05:24
MotoGP
11.08.2020

Brad Binder, KTMs erster MotoGP-Sieger

Aktuelle News
MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag
MGP

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag

31m
MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
MGP

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

1h
Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen
MGP

Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen

3h
Mit Änderung des Fahrstils: KTM-Pilot Brad Binder kommt voran
MGP

Mit Änderung des Fahrstils: KTM-Pilot Brad Binder kommt voran

4h
Valentino Rossi in Katar so schnell wie noch nie - Lob an Yamaha
MGP

Valentino Rossi in Katar so schnell wie noch nie - Lob an Yamaha

4h

Tickets

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formel 1
Tickets
Angetrieben von
26 Aug. - 29 Aug.
Tickets
Kompletter Rennkalender
Mehr von
Gerald Dirnbeck
MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag MotoGP-Test in Losail
MotoGP / Testbericht

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag

MotoGP-Test Katar Donnerstag: Drei Yamaha-Fahrer an der Spitze MotoGP-Test in Losail
MotoGP / Testbericht

MotoGP-Test Katar Donnerstag: Drei Yamaha-Fahrer an der Spitze

MotoGP-Test Katar Mittwoch: Jack Miller unterbietet Rundenrekord MotoGP-Test in Losail
MotoGP / Testbericht

MotoGP-Test Katar Mittwoch: Jack Miller unterbietet Rundenrekord

Angesagt Heute

Sky, ORF, ServusTV, SRF, Streams & Apps: Alle TV-Infos für die F1-Saison 2021!
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Vorschau

Sky, ORF, ServusTV, SRF, Streams & Apps: Alle TV-Infos für die F1-Saison 2021!

Formel-1-Test 2021 Bahrain: Bestzeit für Verstappen, Probleme bei Schumacher
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Testbericht

Formel-1-Test 2021 Bahrain: Bestzeit für Verstappen, Probleme bei Schumacher

Wolff ratlos: Mercedes-Probleme kamen "aus dem Nichts"
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Reaktion

Wolff ratlos: Mercedes-Probleme kamen "aus dem Nichts"

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Feature

Formel 1 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Split-Unterboden am W12! Ist Mercedes schon wieder allen voraus?
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Feature

Split-Unterboden am W12! Ist Mercedes schon wieder allen voraus?

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
MotoGP MotoGP / Fotostrecke

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

Formel-1-Technik 2021: Ist Ferrari auf Mercedes-Finte reingefallen?
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Analyse

Formel-1-Technik 2021: Ist Ferrari auf Mercedes-Finte reingefallen?

Erster Tag in Grün: Sebastian Vettel bei Aston Martin noch im Lernmodus
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Reaktion

Erster Tag in Grün: Sebastian Vettel bei Aston Martin noch im Lernmodus

Aktuelle News

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag
MGP MotoGP / Testbericht

MotoGP-Test Katar Freitag: Sandsturm beeinträchtigt letzten Testtag

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
MGP MotoGP / Fotostrecke

MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar

Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen
MGP MotoGP / Reaktion

Yamaha-Duo in Katar: Performance bei wenig Grip bleibt Fragezeichen

Mit Änderung des Fahrstils: KTM-Pilot Brad Binder kommt voran
MGP MotoGP / Reaktion

Mit Änderung des Fahrstils: KTM-Pilot Brad Binder kommt voran

Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.