MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
Wir blicken mit Detailfotos auf einige technische Entwicklungen, an denen die sechs MotoGP-Hersteller im Laufe der Vorbereitungstests in Katar gearbeitet haben
Fotostrecke: Technik beim MotoGP-Test 2021 in Losail (Katar)
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia RS-GP
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati Desmosedici GP21
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda RC213V
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM RC16
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM RC16
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Suzuki GSX-RR
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Suzuki GSX-RR
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha YZR-M1
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Holeshot-Devices
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brembo-Bremsscheibe
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Yamaha-Sonderdesign
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|MotoGP
|Event
|MotoGP-Test in Losail
|Urheber
|Gerald Dirnbeck
MotoGP 2021: Technische Details bei den Testfahrten in Katar
Renn-Center
|Session
|Datum
|
Ortszeit
ME(S)Z
|Inhalt
|FT1
|
Fr., 26 März
|
15:40
|
|FT2
|
Fr., 26 März
|
20:00
|
|FT3
|
Sa., 27 März
|
15:15
|
|FT4
|
Sa., 27 März
|
19:20
|
|Q1
|
Sa., 27 März
|
20:00
|
|Q2
|
Sa., 27 März
|
20:25
|
|Warmup
|
So., 28 März
|
15:40
|
|Rennen
|
So., 28 März
|
20:00
|
