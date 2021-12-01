Vorheriges / Top 10: Die jüngsten MotoGP-Sieger aller Zeiten Weiter / "Macht mich nervös" - Jorge Martins MotoGP-Debüt verunsichert Jack MillerMotoGP Fotostrecke
Top 10: Die erfolgreichsten MotoGP-Piloten ohne WM-Titel
Autor: Ruben Zimmermann
Viele Siege, noch mehr Podestplätze, aber nie 500er-/MotoGP-Weltmeister - Wir blicken auf die erfolgreichsten Piloten in der Königsklasse ohne WM-Titel
Zahlreiche Grand-Prix-Siege, aber für den WM-Titel hat es in der Königsklasse für diese Fahrer gereicht. In unserer Fotostrecke blicken wir auf die zehn erfolgreichsten Piloten der 500er-/MotoGP-Klasse ohne WM-Titel.
#10: Marco Melandri
1/10
Foto: Gresini Racing
5 Siege, 20 Podestplätze, Vize-Weltmeister 2005
#9: Alex Barros
2/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
7 Siege, 32 Podestplätze, WM-Vierter 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004
#8: Luca Cadalora
3/10
Foto: Mirco Lazzari
8 Siege, 24 Podestplätze, Vizeweltmeister 1994
#7: Maverick Vinales
4/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
9 Siege, 28 Podestplätze, WM-Dritter 2017, 2019
#6: Sete Gibernau
5/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
9 Siege, 30 Podestplätze, Vizeweltmeister 2003, 2004
#5: Loris Capirossi
6/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
9 Siege, 42 Podestplätze, WM-Dritter 2001, 2006
#4: Max Biaggi
7/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
13 Siege, 58 Podestplätze, Vizeweltmeister 1998, 2001, 2002
#3: Randy Mamola
8/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
13 Siege, 54 Podestplätze, Vizeweltmeister 1980, 1981, 1984, 1987
#2: Andrea Dovizioso
9/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
15 Siege, 62 Podestplätze, Vize-Weltmeister 2017, 2018, 2019
#1: Dani Pedrosa
10/10
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
31 Siege, 112 Podestplätze, Vizeweltmeister 2007, 2010, 2012
