MotoGP / Fotostrecke

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender
Welche Rennstrecken im aktuellen MotoGP-Kalender sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10, sortiert nach Streckenrekord mit dem dazugehörigen Streckenrekordhalter!

#10: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanien) - 168,800 km/h

#10: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanien) - 168,800 km/h
2018: Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) mit 1:38,680 Minuten

2018: Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) mit 1:38,680 Minuten
#9: Losail International Circuit (Katar) - 170,824 km/h

#9: Losail International Circuit (Katar) - 170,824 km/h
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:53,380 Minuten *

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:53,380 Minuten *
* gefahren im 2. Freien Training

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spanien) - 171,400 km/h

#8: Motorland Aragon (Spanien) - 171,400 km/h
2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:46,635 Minuten

2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:46,635 Minuten
#7: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentinien) - 177,120 km/h

#7: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentinien) - 177,120 km/h
2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:37,683 Minuten

2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:37,683 Minuten
#6: TT Circuit Assen (Niederlande) - 177,698 km/h

#6: TT Circuit Assen (Niederlande) - 177,698 km/h
2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:32,017 Minuten

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:32,017 Minuten
#5: Mugello Circuit (Italien) - 178,944 km/h

#5: Mugello Circuit (Italien) - 178,944 km/h
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:45,519 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:45,519 Minuten
#4: Silverstone Circuit (Großbritannien) - 179,744 km/h

#4: Silverstone Circuit (Großbritannien) - 179,744 km/h
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:58,168 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:58,168 Minuten
#3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australien) - 182,173 km/h

#3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australien) - 182,173 km/h
2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) mit 1:27,899 Minuten

2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) mit 1:27,899 Minuten
#2: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 182,731 km/h

#2: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 182,731 km/h
2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:29,719 Minuten

2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:29,719 Minuten
#1: Red Bull Ring (Österreich) - 187,226 km/h

#1: Red Bull Ring (Österreich) - 187,226 km/h
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:23,027 Minuten

2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:23,027 Minuten
