Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im MotoGP-Kalender
Welche Rennstrecken im aktuellen MotoGP-Kalender sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10, sortiert nach Streckenrekord mit dem dazugehörigen Streckenrekordhalter!
#10: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanien) - 168,800 km/h
1/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2018: Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) mit 1:38,680 Minuten
2/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#9: Losail International Circuit (Katar) - 170,824 km/h
3/20
Foto: Pramac Racing
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:53,380 Minuten *
4/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
* gefahren im 2. Freien Training
#8: Motorland Aragon (Spanien) - 171,400 km/h
5/20
Foto: Repsol Media
2015: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:46,635 Minuten
6/20
Foto: Repsol Media
#7: Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentinien) - 177,120 km/h
7/20
Foto: Ducati Corse
2014: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:37,683 Minuten
8/20
Foto: Repsol Media
#6: TT Circuit Assen (Niederlande) - 177,698 km/h
9/20
2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:32,017 Minuten
10/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#5: Mugello Circuit (Italien) - 178,944 km/h
11/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:45,519 Minuten
12/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#4: Silverstone Circuit (Großbritannien) - 179,744 km/h
13/20
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:58,168 Minuten
14/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australien) - 182,173 km/h
15/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2013: Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) mit 1:27,899 Minuten
16/20
Foto: Yamaha MotoGP
#2: Chang International Circuit (Thailand) - 182,731 km/h
17/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2019: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas-Yamaha) mit 1:29,719 Minuten
18/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#1: Red Bull Ring (Österreich) - 187,226 km/h
19/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
2019: Marc Marquez (Honda) mit 1:23,027 Minuten
20/20
Foto: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|MotoGP
|Fahrer
|Jorge Lorenzo , Marc Marquez , Johann Zarco , Fabio Quartararo
|Teams
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP , Mission Winnow Ducati Team , Repsol Honda Team , Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|Urheber
|Mario Fritzsche
