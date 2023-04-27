Infos NASCAR 2023 Dover: TV-Zeiten, Teilnehmer, Historie

Der NASCAR-Zirkus schlägt seine Zelte an diesem Wochenende im US-Bundesstaat Delaware auf, konkret am Ein-Meilen-Oval in Dover. Eben dieses als "Monster Mile" bekannte, weil in den Kurven um 24 Grad überhöhte, Ein-Meilen-Oval wird seit 2021 nur noch einmal pro Saison von der NASCAR-Topliga befahren.

Den zweiten Slot im Cup-Kalender, den Dover im Zeitraum 1971 bis 2020 jährlich innehatte, hat man vor zwei Jahren zu Gunsten des Nashville Superspeedway geopfert. Charakteristisch für Dover ist neben dem relativ steilen Banking der Streckenbelag. Der nämlich besteht wie in Nashville (und auch in Bristol) nicht etwa aus Asphalt, sondern aus Beton.

Seit Dover nur noch einmal pro Saison im Cup-Kalender auftaucht, hat Hendrick Motorsports die Rennen dominiert. Siege gab es sowohl 2021 (Alex Bowman) als auch 2022 (Chase Elliott), wobei es 2021 sogar ein totaler Hendrick-Triumph mit allen vier Autos auf den ersten vier Plätzen im Rennergebnis war. Der damalige Rennsieger Alex Bowman fällt nun verletzungsbedingt für mehrere Wochen aus (Details siehe unten).

Nachfolgend alle wichtigen Informationen zu NASCAR 2023 in Dover in der Übersicht:

Daten zum Dover Motor Speedway

Ort: Dover (Delaware, USA)

Streckentyp: Oval

Streckenlänge: 1 Meile

Kurvenüberhöhung (Banking): 24 Grad

Im NASCAR-Kalender seit: 1969

NASCAR-Streckenrekord: Denny Hamlin in 21,559 Sekunden (166,984 Meilen pro Stunde) in der Saison 2019

Zeitplan NASCAR 2023 Dover (in Ortszeit; Differenz Mitteleuropa: 6 Stunden)

Samstag, 29. April

10:35 Uhr: Freies Training (35 Minuten)

11:20 Uhr: Qualifying (zwei Segmente; Einzelzeitfahren)

Sonntag, 30. April

14:00 Uhr: Rennen - Würth 400 (400 Runden; Start: 14:11 Uhr)

TV-Zeiten und Livestream NASCAR 2023 Dover (in MESZ)

Sonntag, 30. April

19:30 Uhr MESZ: Rennen auf Sport1+ (Rennstart: 20:11 Uhr MESZ)

In der DACH-Region (Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz) teilen sich die Pay-TV-Sender Sport1+ und Motorvision TV die Übertragungen aller Rennen der NASCAR-Saison 2023 auf. Übertragen wird live und in voller Länge via Kabel und Satellit.

In den USA werden die Rennen der ersten Hälfte der NASCAR-Saison 2023 vom TV-Sender Fox live und in voller Länge übertragen. Die Rennen der zweiten Saisonhälfte zeigt der TV-Sender NBC ebenfalls live und in voller Länge. Ausgestrahlt wird entweder direkt auf dem jeweiligen Hauptsender oder auf dem jeweiligen Spartenkanal (Fox Sports 1 bei Fox; USA Network bei NBC).

Ein Live-Timing zu sämtlichen Sessions (Trainings, Qualifyings, Rennen) der NASCAR-Saison 2023 steht kostenlos auf der offiziellen NASCAR-Website zur Verfügung. Ein offizieller Livestream, wie es ihn in den vergangenen Jahren in Form von TrackPass gab, wird 2023 nicht angeboten.

Fotostrecke: Das Starterfeld der NASCAR-Saison 2023: 1 / 43 Foto: LAT Images #1: Ross Chastain (Trackhouse-Chevrolet) 2 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #2: Austin Cindric (Penske-Ford) 3 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #3: Austin Dillon (Childress-Chevrolet) 4 / 43 Daytona-500-Sieger 2018 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #4: Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Ford) 5 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2014 und Daytona-500-Sieger 2007 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #5: Kyle Larson (Hendrick-Chevrolet) 6 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2021 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #6: Brad Keselowski (RFK-Ford) 7 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2012 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #7: Corey LaJoie (Spire-Chevrolet) 8 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #8: Kyle Busch (Childress-Chevrolet) 9 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2015, 2019 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #9: Chase Elliott (Hendrick-Chevrolet) 10 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2020 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #10: Aric Almirola (Stewart/Haas-Ford) 11 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #11: Denny Hamlin (Gibbs-Toyota) 12 / 43 Daytona-500-Sieger 2016, 2019, 2020 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #12: Ryan Blaney (Penske-Ford) 13 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #13: Chandler Smith (Kaulig-Chevrolet) * 14 / 43 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #14: Chase Briscoe (Stewart/Haas-Ford) 15 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #15: Riley Herbst (Ware-Ford) * 16 / 43 * Herbst teilt sich das Auto im Saisonverlauf mit J.J. Yeley und Todd Gilliland Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #16: A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig-Chevrolet) 17 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #17: Chris Buescher (RFK-Ford) 18 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #19: Martin Truex Jr. (Gibbs-Toyota) 19 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2017 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #20: Christopher Bell (Gibbs-Toyota) 20 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #21: Harrison Burton (Wood-Ford) 21 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #22: Joey Logano (Penske-Ford) 22 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2018, 2022 und Daytona-500-Sieger 2015 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #23: Bubba Wallace (23XI-Toyota) 23 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #24: William Byron (Hendrick-Chevrolet) 24 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #31: Justin Haley (Kaulig-Chevrolet) 25 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #34: Michael McDowell (Front-Row-Ford) 26 / 43 Daytona-500-Sieger 2021 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #36: Zane Smith (Front-Row-Ford) * 27 / 43 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #38: Todd Gilliland (Front-Row-Ford) * 28 / 43 * Gilliland teilt sich das Auto im Saisonverlauf mit Zane Smith Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #41: Ryan Preece (Stewart/Haas-Ford) 29 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #42: Noah Gragson (Legacy-Chevrolet) 30 / 43 Rookie 2023 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #43: Erik Jones (Legacy-Chevrolet) 31 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #45: Tyler Reddick (23XI-Toyota) 32 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #47: Ricky Stenhouse (JTG-Chevrolet) 33 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #48: Alex Bowman (Hendrick-Chevrolet) 34 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #50: Conor Daly (Money-Chevrolet) * 35 / 43 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #51: Cody Ware (Ware-Ford) 36 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #54: Ty Gibbs (Gibbs-Toyota) 37 / 43 Rookie 2023 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #62: Austin Hill (Beard-Chevrolet) * 38 / 43 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #67: Travis Pastrana (23XI-Toyota) * 39 / 43 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #77: Ty Dillon (Spire-Chevrolet) 40 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #78: B.J. McLeod (Live-Fast-Chevrolet) * 41 / 43 * McLeod teilt sich das Auto im Saisonverlauf mit Josh Bilicki Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #84: Jimmie Johnson (Legacy-Chevrolet) * 42 / 43 NASCAR-Champion 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 und Daytona-500-Sieger 2006, 2013 * keine volle Saison Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images #99: Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse-Chevrolet) 43 / 43 Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Teilnehmer NASCAR 2023 Dover (36 Autos)

Für das Rennen auf der "Monster Mile" geht die Meldeliste nicht über die 36 Vollzeit-Autos hinaus. Im Vergleich zur Vorwoche, als auf dem Talladega Superspeedway gefahren wurde, gibt es in Reihen dieser 36 Autos drei anders besetzte: den #48 Hendrick-Chevrolet, den #38 Front-Row-Ford und den #15 Ware-Ford.

Bei Hendrick Motorsports fällt Stammfahrer Alex Bowman verletzungsbedingt aus, voraussichtlich für drei bis vier Wochen. Bowman hat sich am Abend seines 30. Geburtstags (Dienstag) bei einem Unfall bei einem Sprint-Car-Rennen im US-Bundesstaat Iowa einen Rückenwirbel angebrochen. Weil Teamkollege Chase Elliott seit ein paar Wochen wieder fit ist, kommt dessen Ersatzfahrer Josh Berry nun in Dover im Cockpit von Bowmans Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 48 um Einsatz.

Abgesehen davon kehrt Todd Gilliland in den zweiten Front-Row-Ford (Startnummer 38) zurück, nachdem er vorige Woche im dritten Auto des Teams (Startnummer 36) saß. Und der Ware-Ford mit der Startnummer 15 wird erstmals seit zweieinhalb Jahren wieder von Brennan Poole gefahren. Seitdem er die komplette Saison 2020 in diesem Auto bestritten hatte, war Poole in der NASCAR-Topliga noch nicht wieder im Einsatz, sondern hat sich lediglich mit Teilzeitprogrammen in Xfinity- und Truck-Serie im Rennmodus gehalten.

Sein Cup-Comeback gibt Poole nun also in dem Auto, aus dem er im November 2020 (Phoenix) ausstieg. Damals freilich war das noch kein Next-Gen-Auto, sondern das Vorgängermodell. Technisch gesehen wird es daher für Poole am Wochenende ein Sprung ins kalte Wasser.

#1 - Trackhouse-Chevrolet - Ross Chastain

#2 - Penske-Ford - Austin Cindric

#3 - Childress-Chevrolet - Austin Dillon

#4 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Kyle Larson - 2 Saisonsiege

#6 - RFK-Ford - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Spire-Chevrolet - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Childress-Chevrolet - Kyle Busch - 2 Saisonsiege

#9 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Chase Elliott

#10 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Aric Almirola

#11 - Gibbs-Toyota - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Penske-Ford - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Chase Briscoe

#15 - Ware-Ford - Brennan Poole

#16 - Kaulig-Chevrolet - A.J. Allmendinger

#17 - RFK-Ford - Chris Buescher

#19 - Gibbs-Toyota - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Gibbs-Toyota - Christopher Bell - 1 Saisonsieg

#21 - Wood-Ford - Harrison Burton

#22 - Penske-Ford - Joey Logano - 1 Saisonsieg

#23 - 23XI-Toyota - Bubba Wallace

#24 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - William Byron - 2 Saisonsiege

#31 - Kaulig-Chevrolet - Justin Haley

#34 - Front-Row-Ford - Michael McDowell

#38 - Front-Row-Ford - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Ryan Preece

#42 - Legacy-Chevrolet - Noah Gragson *

#43 - Legacy-Chevrolet - Erik Jones

#45 - 23XI-Toyota - Tyler Reddick - 1 Saisonsieg

#47 - JTG-Chevrolet - Ricky Stenhouse - 1 Saisonsieg

#48 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Josh Berry

#51 - Ware-Ford - J.J. Yeley

#54 - Gibbs-Toyota - Ty Gibbs *

#77 - Spire-Chevrolet - Ty Dillon

#78 - Live-Fast-Chevrolet - B.J. McLeod

#99 - Trackhouse-Chevrolet - Daniel Suarez

* Rookie

Historie: Alle NASCAR-Rennsieger in Dover

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Denny Hamlin / Kevin Harvick

2019: Martin Truex Jr. / Kyle Larson

2018: Kevin Harvick / Chase Elliott

2017: Jimmie Johnson / Kyle Busch

2016: Matt Kenseth / Martin Truex Jr.

2015: Jimmie Johnson / Kevin Harvick

2014: Jimmie Johnson / Jeff Gordon

2013: Tony Stewart / Jimmie Johnson

2012: Jimmie Johnson / Brad Keselowski

2011: Matt Kenseth / Kurt Busch

2010: Kyle Busch / Jimmie Johnson

2009: Jimmie Johnson / Jimmie Johnson

2008: Kyle Busch / Greg Biffle

2007: Martin Truex Jr. / Carl Edwards

2006: Matt Kenseth / Jeff Burton

2005: Greg Biffle / Jimmie Johnson

2004: Mark Martin / Ryan Newman

2003: Ryan Newman / Ryan Newman

2002: Jimmie Johnson / Jimmie Johnson

2001: Jeff Gordon / Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2000: Tony Stewart / Tony Stewart

1999: Bobby Labonte / Mark Martin

1998: Dale Jarrett / Mark Martin

1997: Ricky Rudd / Mark Martin

1996: Jeff Gordon / Jeff Gordon

1995: Kyle Petty / Jeff Gordon

1994: Rusty Wallace / Rusty Wallace

1993: Dale Earnhardt / Rusty Wallace

1992: Harry Gant / Ricky Rudd

1991: Ken Schrader / Harry Gant

1990: Derrike Cope / Bill Elliott

1989: Dale Earnhardt / Dale Earnhardt

1988: Bill Elliott / Bill Elliott

1987: Davey Allison / Ricky Rudd

1986: Geoff Bodine / Ricky Rudd

1985: Bill Elliott / Harry Gant

1984: Richard Petty / Harry Gant

1983: Bobby Allison / Bobby Allison

1982: Bobby Allison / Darrell Waltrip

1981: Jody Ridley / Neil Bonnett

1980: Bobby Allison / Darrell Waltrip

1979: Neil Bonnett / Richard Petty

1978: David Pearson / Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough / Benny Parsons

1976: Benny Parsons / Cale Yarborough

1975: David Pearson / Richard Petty

1974: Cale Yarborough / Richard Petty

1973: David Pearson / David Pearson

1972: Bobby Allison / David Pearson

1971: Bobby Allison / Richard Petty

1970: Richard Petty

1969: Richard Petty

