Infos NASCAR 2023 Dover: TV-Zeiten, Teilnehmer, Historie
Alle wichtigen Informationen zum NASCAR-Wochenende 2023 in Dover: Zeitplan, TV-Übertragung, Livestream, Fahrer, Teams, Geschichte
Der NASCAR-Zirkus schlägt seine Zelte an diesem Wochenende im US-Bundesstaat Delaware auf, konkret am Ein-Meilen-Oval in Dover. Eben dieses als "Monster Mile" bekannte, weil in den Kurven um 24 Grad überhöhte, Ein-Meilen-Oval wird seit 2021 nur noch einmal pro Saison von der NASCAR-Topliga befahren.
Den zweiten Slot im Cup-Kalender, den Dover im Zeitraum 1971 bis 2020 jährlich innehatte, hat man vor zwei Jahren zu Gunsten des Nashville Superspeedway geopfert. Charakteristisch für Dover ist neben dem relativ steilen Banking der Streckenbelag. Der nämlich besteht wie in Nashville (und auch in Bristol) nicht etwa aus Asphalt, sondern aus Beton.
Seit Dover nur noch einmal pro Saison im Cup-Kalender auftaucht, hat Hendrick Motorsports die Rennen dominiert. Siege gab es sowohl 2021 (Alex Bowman) als auch 2022 (Chase Elliott), wobei es 2021 sogar ein totaler Hendrick-Triumph mit allen vier Autos auf den ersten vier Plätzen im Rennergebnis war. Der damalige Rennsieger Alex Bowman fällt nun verletzungsbedingt für mehrere Wochen aus (Details siehe unten).
Nachfolgend alle wichtigen Informationen zu NASCAR 2023 in Dover in der Übersicht:
Daten zum Dover Motor Speedway
Ort: Dover (Delaware, USA)
Streckentyp: Oval
Streckenlänge: 1 Meile
Kurvenüberhöhung (Banking): 24 Grad
Im NASCAR-Kalender seit: 1969
NASCAR-Streckenrekord: Denny Hamlin in 21,559 Sekunden (166,984 Meilen pro Stunde) in der Saison 2019
Zeitplan NASCAR 2023 Dover (in Ortszeit; Differenz Mitteleuropa: 6 Stunden)
Samstag, 29. April
10:35 Uhr: Freies Training (35 Minuten)
11:20 Uhr: Qualifying (zwei Segmente; Einzelzeitfahren)
Sonntag, 30. April
14:00 Uhr: Rennen - Würth 400 (400 Runden; Start: 14:11 Uhr)
TV-Zeiten und Livestream NASCAR 2023 Dover (in MESZ)
Sonntag, 30. April
19:30 Uhr MESZ: Rennen auf Sport1+ (Rennstart: 20:11 Uhr MESZ)
In der DACH-Region (Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz) teilen sich die Pay-TV-Sender Sport1+ und Motorvision TV die Übertragungen aller Rennen der NASCAR-Saison 2023 auf. Übertragen wird live und in voller Länge via Kabel und Satellit.
In den USA werden die Rennen der ersten Hälfte der NASCAR-Saison 2023 vom TV-Sender Fox live und in voller Länge übertragen. Die Rennen der zweiten Saisonhälfte zeigt der TV-Sender NBC ebenfalls live und in voller Länge. Ausgestrahlt wird entweder direkt auf dem jeweiligen Hauptsender oder auf dem jeweiligen Spartenkanal (Fox Sports 1 bei Fox; USA Network bei NBC).
Ein Live-Timing zu sämtlichen Sessions (Trainings, Qualifyings, Rennen) der NASCAR-Saison 2023 steht kostenlos auf der offiziellen NASCAR-Website zur Verfügung. Ein offizieller Livestream, wie es ihn in den vergangenen Jahren in Form von TrackPass gab, wird 2023 nicht angeboten.
Teilnehmer NASCAR 2023 Dover (36 Autos)
Für das Rennen auf der "Monster Mile" geht die Meldeliste nicht über die 36 Vollzeit-Autos hinaus. Im Vergleich zur Vorwoche, als auf dem Talladega Superspeedway gefahren wurde, gibt es in Reihen dieser 36 Autos drei anders besetzte: den #48 Hendrick-Chevrolet, den #38 Front-Row-Ford und den #15 Ware-Ford.
Bei Hendrick Motorsports fällt Stammfahrer Alex Bowman verletzungsbedingt aus, voraussichtlich für drei bis vier Wochen. Bowman hat sich am Abend seines 30. Geburtstags (Dienstag) bei einem Unfall bei einem Sprint-Car-Rennen im US-Bundesstaat Iowa einen Rückenwirbel angebrochen. Weil Teamkollege Chase Elliott seit ein paar Wochen wieder fit ist, kommt dessen Ersatzfahrer Josh Berry nun in Dover im Cockpit von Bowmans Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 48 um Einsatz.
Abgesehen davon kehrt Todd Gilliland in den zweiten Front-Row-Ford (Startnummer 38) zurück, nachdem er vorige Woche im dritten Auto des Teams (Startnummer 36) saß. Und der Ware-Ford mit der Startnummer 15 wird erstmals seit zweieinhalb Jahren wieder von Brennan Poole gefahren. Seitdem er die komplette Saison 2020 in diesem Auto bestritten hatte, war Poole in der NASCAR-Topliga noch nicht wieder im Einsatz, sondern hat sich lediglich mit Teilzeitprogrammen in Xfinity- und Truck-Serie im Rennmodus gehalten.
Sein Cup-Comeback gibt Poole nun also in dem Auto, aus dem er im November 2020 (Phoenix) ausstieg. Damals freilich war das noch kein Next-Gen-Auto, sondern das Vorgängermodell. Technisch gesehen wird es daher für Poole am Wochenende ein Sprung ins kalte Wasser.
#1 - Trackhouse-Chevrolet - Ross Chastain
#2 - Penske-Ford - Austin Cindric
#3 - Childress-Chevrolet - Austin Dillon
#4 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Kevin Harvick
#5 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Kyle Larson - 2 Saisonsiege
#6 - RFK-Ford - Brad Keselowski
#7 - Spire-Chevrolet - Corey LaJoie
#8 - Childress-Chevrolet - Kyle Busch - 2 Saisonsiege
#9 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Chase Elliott
#10 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Aric Almirola
#11 - Gibbs-Toyota - Denny Hamlin
#12 - Penske-Ford - Ryan Blaney
#14 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Chase Briscoe
#15 - Ware-Ford - Brennan Poole
#16 - Kaulig-Chevrolet - A.J. Allmendinger
#17 - RFK-Ford - Chris Buescher
#19 - Gibbs-Toyota - Martin Truex Jr.
#20 - Gibbs-Toyota - Christopher Bell - 1 Saisonsieg
#21 - Wood-Ford - Harrison Burton
#22 - Penske-Ford - Joey Logano - 1 Saisonsieg
#23 - 23XI-Toyota - Bubba Wallace
#24 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - William Byron - 2 Saisonsiege
#31 - Kaulig-Chevrolet - Justin Haley
#34 - Front-Row-Ford - Michael McDowell
#38 - Front-Row-Ford - Todd Gilliland
#41 - Stewart/Haas-Ford - Ryan Preece
#42 - Legacy-Chevrolet - Noah Gragson *
#43 - Legacy-Chevrolet - Erik Jones
#45 - 23XI-Toyota - Tyler Reddick - 1 Saisonsieg
#47 - JTG-Chevrolet - Ricky Stenhouse - 1 Saisonsieg
#48 - Hendrick-Chevrolet - Josh Berry
#51 - Ware-Ford - J.J. Yeley
#54 - Gibbs-Toyota - Ty Gibbs *
#77 - Spire-Chevrolet - Ty Dillon
#78 - Live-Fast-Chevrolet - B.J. McLeod
#99 - Trackhouse-Chevrolet - Daniel Suarez
* Rookie
Historie: Alle NASCAR-Rennsieger in Dover
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Denny Hamlin / Kevin Harvick
2019: Martin Truex Jr. / Kyle Larson
2018: Kevin Harvick / Chase Elliott
2017: Jimmie Johnson / Kyle Busch
2016: Matt Kenseth / Martin Truex Jr.
2015: Jimmie Johnson / Kevin Harvick
2014: Jimmie Johnson / Jeff Gordon
2013: Tony Stewart / Jimmie Johnson
2012: Jimmie Johnson / Brad Keselowski
2011: Matt Kenseth / Kurt Busch
2010: Kyle Busch / Jimmie Johnson
2009: Jimmie Johnson / Jimmie Johnson
2008: Kyle Busch / Greg Biffle
2007: Martin Truex Jr. / Carl Edwards
2006: Matt Kenseth / Jeff Burton
2005: Greg Biffle / Jimmie Johnson
2004: Mark Martin / Ryan Newman
2003: Ryan Newman / Ryan Newman
2002: Jimmie Johnson / Jimmie Johnson
2001: Jeff Gordon / Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2000: Tony Stewart / Tony Stewart
1999: Bobby Labonte / Mark Martin
1998: Dale Jarrett / Mark Martin
1997: Ricky Rudd / Mark Martin
1996: Jeff Gordon / Jeff Gordon
1995: Kyle Petty / Jeff Gordon
1994: Rusty Wallace / Rusty Wallace
1993: Dale Earnhardt / Rusty Wallace
1992: Harry Gant / Ricky Rudd
1991: Ken Schrader / Harry Gant
1990: Derrike Cope / Bill Elliott
1989: Dale Earnhardt / Dale Earnhardt
1988: Bill Elliott / Bill Elliott
1987: Davey Allison / Ricky Rudd
1986: Geoff Bodine / Ricky Rudd
1985: Bill Elliott / Harry Gant
1984: Richard Petty / Harry Gant
1983: Bobby Allison / Bobby Allison
1982: Bobby Allison / Darrell Waltrip
1981: Jody Ridley / Neil Bonnett
1980: Bobby Allison / Darrell Waltrip
1979: Neil Bonnett / Richard Petty
1978: David Pearson / Bobby Allison
1977: Cale Yarborough / Benny Parsons
1976: Benny Parsons / Cale Yarborough
1975: David Pearson / Richard Petty
1974: Cale Yarborough / Richard Petty
1973: David Pearson / David Pearson
1972: Bobby Allison / David Pearson
1971: Bobby Allison / Richard Petty
1970: Richard Petty
1969: Richard Petty
Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.
