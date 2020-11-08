NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Fotostrecke

Jimmie Johnson: Alle 83 Siege seiner NASCAR-Karriere Bild für Bild

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Jimmie Johnson: Alle 83 Siege seiner NASCAR-Karriere Bild für Bild
Autor:

In Phoenix ist Jimmie Johnsons erfolgreiche NASCAR-Karriere nach 19 vollen Cup-Saisons zu Ende gegangen - Rückblick auf jeden Rennsieg des siebenmaligen Champions

686 Rennen, 83 Siege und sieben Titel: Das ist die eindrucksvolle Bilanz von Jimmie Johnson nach 19 vollen Saisons in der höchsten NASCAR-Liga. Der Kalifornier, der die Startnummer 48 zum Markenzeichen gemacht hat, fährt mit dieser künftig IndyCar-Rennen. Anlässlich Johnsons Abschieds von der NASCAR-Bühne blicken wir auf jeden einzelnen seiner 83 Rennsiege zurück:

#1: Fontana 2002 *

#1: Fontana 2002 *
1/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 1. Sieg (im Alter von 26 Jahren als Rookie beim 13. Rennen)

#2: Dover I 2002

#2: Dover I 2002
2/83

#3: Dover II 2002

#3: Dover II 2002
3/83

Foto: LAT Images

#4: Charlotte I 2003 *

#4: Charlotte I 2003 *
4/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 1. Coca-Cola-600-Sieg

#5: Loudon I 2003

#5: Loudon I 2003
5/83

#6: Loudon II 2003

#6: Loudon II 2003
6/83

Foto: LAT Images

#7: Darlington I 2004

#7: Darlington I 2004
7/83

#8: Charlotte I 2004

#8: Charlotte I 2004
8/83

Foto: LAT Images

#9: Pocono I 2004

#9: Pocono I 2004
9/83

Foto: LAT Images

#10: Pocono II 2004

#10: Pocono II 2004
10/83

Foto: LAT Images

#11: Charlotte II 2004

#11: Charlotte II 2004
11/83

#12: Martinsville II 2004 *

#12: Martinsville II 2004 *
12/83
* am Tag des Hendrick-Flugzeugabsturzes mit zehn Toten

#13: Atlanta II 2004

#13: Atlanta II 2004
13/83

#14: Darlington II 2004 *

#14: Darlington II 2004 *
14/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 1. Southern-500-Sieg

#15: Las Vegas 2005

#15: Las Vegas 2005
15/83

#16: Charlotte I 2005

#16: Charlotte I 2005
16/83

Foto: LAT Images

#17: Dover II 2005

#17: Dover II 2005
17/83

Foto: LAT Images

#18: Charlotte II 2005

#18: Charlotte II 2005
18/83

Foto: LAT Images

#19: Daytona I 2006 *

#19: Daytona I 2006 *
19/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 1. Daytona-500-Sieg und einer von 2 Siegen ohne Chad Knaus (Ersatz-Crewchief Darian Grubb im Bild rechts neben Johnson)

#20: Las Vegas 2006 *

#20: Las Vegas 2006 *
20/83
* 2. Sieg ohne Chad Knaus

#21: Talladega I 2006

#21: Talladega I 2006
21/83

Foto: LAT Images

#22: Indianapolis 2006 *

#22: Indianapolis 2006 *
22/83
* 1. Brickyard-400-Sieg

#23: Martinsville II 2006 *

#23: Martinsville II 2006 *
23/83
* Titel 2006 (1. Titel) mit P9 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Matt Kenseth errungen

#24: Las Vegas 2007

#24: Las Vegas 2007
24/83

Foto: LAT Images

#25: Atlanta I 2007

#25: Atlanta I 2007
25/83

Foto: LAT Images

#26: Martinsville I 2007

#26: Martinsville I 2007
26/83

#27: Richmond I 2007

#27: Richmond I 2007
27/83

Foto: LAT Images

#28: Fontana II 2007

#28: Fontana II 2007
28/83

#29: Richmond II 2007

#29: Richmond II 2007
29/83

Foto: LAT Images

#30: Martinsville II 2007

#30: Martinsville II 2007
30/83

#31: Atlanta II 2007

#31: Atlanta II 2007
31/83

#32: Fort Worth II 2007

#32: Fort Worth II 2007
32/83

Foto: LAT Images

#33: Phoenix II 2007 *

#33: Phoenix II 2007 *
33/83

Foto: LAT Images

* Titel 2007 (2. Titel) mit P7 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Jeff Gordon errungen

#34: Phoenix I 2008

#34: Phoenix I 2008
34/83

Foto: LAT Images

#35: Indianapolis 2008

#35: Indianapolis 2008
35/83

#36: Fontana II 2008

#36: Fontana II 2008
36/83

#37: Richmond II 2008

#37: Richmond II 2008
37/83

Foto: LAT Images

#38: Kansas City 2008

#38: Kansas City 2008
38/83

Foto: LAT Images

#39: Martinsville II 2008

#39: Martinsville II 2008
39/83

#40: Phoenix II 2008 *

#40: Phoenix II 2008 *
40/83
* Titel 2008 (3. Titel) mit P15 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Carl Edwards errungen

#41: Martinsville I 2009

#41: Martinsville I 2009
41/83

#42: Dover I 2009

#42: Dover I 2009
42/83

Foto: LAT Images

#43: Indianapolis 2009

#43: Indianapolis 2009
43/83

Foto: LAT Images

#44: Dover II 2009

#44: Dover II 2009
44/83

Foto: LAT Images

#45: Fontana II 2009

#45: Fontana II 2009
45/83

Foto: LAT Images

#46: Charlotte II 2009

#46: Charlotte II 2009
46/83

Foto: LAT Images

#47: Phoenix II 2009 *

#47: Phoenix II 2009 *
47/83

Foto: LAT Images

* Titel 2009 (4. Titel) mit P5 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Mark Martin errungen

#48: Fontana I 2010

#48: Fontana I 2010
48/83

#49: Las Vegas 2010

#49: Las Vegas 2010
49/83

Foto: LAT Images

#50: Bristol I 2010 *

#50: Bristol I 2010 *
50/83
* 50. Sieg (im Alter von 34 Jahren beim 296. Rennen)

#51: Sonoma 2010 *

#51: Sonoma 2010 *
51/83
* 1. und einziger Rundkurs-Sieg

#52: Loudon I 2010

#52: Loudon I 2010
52/83

Foto: LAT Images

#53: Dover II 2010 *

#53: Dover II 2010 *
53/83

Foto: LAT Images

* Titel 2010 (5. Titel) mit P2 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Denny Hamlin und Kevin Harvick errungen

#54: Talladega I 2011 *

#54: Talladega I 2011 *
54/83
* 0,002 Sekunden vor Clint Bowyer

#55: Kansas City 2011

#55: Kansas City 2011
55/83

Foto: LAT Images

#56: Darlington I 2012 *

#56: Darlington I 2012 *
56/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 2. Southern-500-Sieg und 200. Sieg in der Geschichte von Hendrick Motorsports in der höchsten NASCAR-Liga

#57: Dover I 2012

#57: Dover I 2012
57/83

Foto: LAT Images

#58: Indianapolis 2012 *

#58: Indianapolis 2012 *
58/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 4. Brickyard-400-Sieg

#59: Martinsville II 2012

#59: Martinsville II 2012
59/83

#60: Fort Worth II 2012

#60: Fort Worth II 2012
60/83

Foto: LAT Images

#61: Daytona I 2013 *

#61: Daytona I 2013 *
61/83

Foto: LAT Images

* 2. Daytona-500-Sieg

#62: Martinsville I 2013

#62: Martinsville I 2013
62/83

#63: Pocono I 2013

#63: Pocono I 2013
63/83

Foto: LAT Images

#64: Daytona II 2013

#64: Daytona II 2013
64/83

#65: Dover II 2013

#65: Dover II 2013
65/83

#66: Fort Worth II 2013 *

#66: Fort Worth II 2013 *
66/83

Foto: LAT Images

* Titel 2013 (6. Titel) mit P9 beim Finale (Homestead) gegen Matt Kenseth und Kevin Harvick errungen

#67: Charlotte I 2014 *

#67: Charlotte I 2014 *
67/83
* 4. Coca-Cola-600-Sieg

#68: Dover I 2014

#68: Dover I 2014
68/83

#69: Brooklyn I 2014

#69: Brooklyn I 2014
69/83

Foto: LAT Images

#70: Fort Worth II 2014

#70: Fort Worth II 2014
70/83

#71: Atlanta 2015

#71: Atlanta 2015
71/83

#72: Fort Worth I 2015

#72: Fort Worth I 2015
72/83

Foto: LAT Images

#73: Kansas City I 2015

#73: Kansas City I 2015
73/83

Foto: LAT Images

#74: Dover I 2015

#74: Dover I 2015
74/83

Foto: LAT Images

#75: Fort Worth II 2015

#75: Fort Worth II 2015
75/83

Foto: LAT Images

#76: Atlanta 2016

#76: Atlanta 2016
76/83

#77: Fontana 2016

#77: Fontana 2016
77/83

Foto: LAT Images

#78: Charlotte II 2016

#78: Charlotte II 2016
78/83

#79: Martinsville II 2016

#79: Martinsville II 2016
79/83

#80: Homestead 2016 *

#80: Homestead 2016 *
80/83
* Titel 2016 (7. Titel) mit diesem Sieg im Finale "Championship 4" gegen Joey Logano, Kyle Busch und Carl Edwards errungen

#81: Fort Worth I 2017

#81: Fort Worth I 2017
81/83

#82: Bristol I 2017

#82: Bristol I 2017
82/83

#83: Dover I 2017 *

#83: Dover I 2017 *
83/83

Foto: LAT Images

* letzter Sieg (im Alter von 41 Jahren beim 556. Rennen)

 

Artikel-Info

Rennserie NASCAR Cup
Fahrer Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Urheber Mario Fritzsche

