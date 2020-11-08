Jimmie Johnson: Alle 83 Siege seiner NASCAR-Karriere Bild für Bild
In Phoenix ist Jimmie Johnsons erfolgreiche NASCAR-Karriere nach 19 vollen Cup-Saisons zu Ende gegangen - Rückblick auf jeden Rennsieg des siebenmaligen Champions
686 Rennen, 83 Siege und sieben Titel: Das ist die eindrucksvolle Bilanz von Jimmie Johnson nach 19 vollen Saisons in der höchsten NASCAR-Liga. Der Kalifornier, der die Startnummer 48 zum Markenzeichen gemacht hat, fährt mit dieser künftig IndyCar-Rennen. Anlässlich Johnsons Abschieds von der NASCAR-Bühne blicken wir auf jeden einzelnen seiner 83 Rennsiege zurück:
#1: Fontana 2002 *
Foto: LAT Images
#2: Dover I 2002
#3: Dover II 2002
Foto: LAT Images
#4: Charlotte I 2003 *
Foto: LAT Images
#5: Loudon I 2003
#6: Loudon II 2003
Foto: LAT Images
#7: Darlington I 2004
#8: Charlotte I 2004
Foto: LAT Images
#9: Pocono I 2004
Foto: LAT Images
#10: Pocono II 2004
Foto: LAT Images
#11: Charlotte II 2004
#12: Martinsville II 2004 *
#13: Atlanta II 2004
#14: Darlington II 2004 *
Foto: LAT Images
#15: Las Vegas 2005
#16: Charlotte I 2005
Foto: LAT Images
#17: Dover II 2005
Foto: LAT Images
#18: Charlotte II 2005
Foto: LAT Images
#19: Daytona I 2006 *
Foto: LAT Images
#20: Las Vegas 2006 *
#21: Talladega I 2006
Foto: LAT Images
#22: Indianapolis 2006 *
#23: Martinsville II 2006 *
#24: Las Vegas 2007
Foto: LAT Images
#25: Atlanta I 2007
Foto: LAT Images
#26: Martinsville I 2007
#27: Richmond I 2007
Foto: LAT Images
#28: Fontana II 2007
#29: Richmond II 2007
Foto: LAT Images
#30: Martinsville II 2007
#31: Atlanta II 2007
#32: Fort Worth II 2007
Foto: LAT Images
#33: Phoenix II 2007 *
Foto: LAT Images
#34: Phoenix I 2008
Foto: LAT Images
#35: Indianapolis 2008
#36: Fontana II 2008
#37: Richmond II 2008
Foto: LAT Images
#38: Kansas City 2008
Foto: LAT Images
#39: Martinsville II 2008
#40: Phoenix II 2008 *
#41: Martinsville I 2009
#42: Dover I 2009
Foto: LAT Images
#43: Indianapolis 2009
Foto: LAT Images
#44: Dover II 2009
Foto: LAT Images
#45: Fontana II 2009
Foto: LAT Images
#46: Charlotte II 2009
Foto: LAT Images
#47: Phoenix II 2009 *
Foto: LAT Images
#48: Fontana I 2010
#49: Las Vegas 2010
Foto: LAT Images
#50: Bristol I 2010 *
#51: Sonoma 2010 *
#52: Loudon I 2010
Foto: LAT Images
#53: Dover II 2010 *
Foto: LAT Images
#54: Talladega I 2011 *
#55: Kansas City 2011
Foto: LAT Images
#56: Darlington I 2012 *
Foto: LAT Images
#57: Dover I 2012
Foto: LAT Images
#58: Indianapolis 2012 *
Foto: LAT Images
#59: Martinsville II 2012
#60: Fort Worth II 2012
Foto: LAT Images
#61: Daytona I 2013 *
Foto: LAT Images
#62: Martinsville I 2013
#63: Pocono I 2013
Foto: LAT Images
#64: Daytona II 2013
#65: Dover II 2013
#66: Fort Worth II 2013 *
Foto: LAT Images
#67: Charlotte I 2014 *
#68: Dover I 2014
#69: Brooklyn I 2014
Foto: LAT Images
#70: Fort Worth II 2014
#71: Atlanta 2015
#72: Fort Worth I 2015
Foto: LAT Images
#73: Kansas City I 2015
Foto: LAT Images
#74: Dover I 2015
Foto: LAT Images
#75: Fort Worth II 2015
Foto: LAT Images
#76: Atlanta 2016
#77: Fontana 2016
Foto: LAT Images
#78: Charlotte II 2016
#79: Martinsville II 2016
#80: Homestead 2016 *
#81: Fort Worth I 2017
#82: Bristol I 2017
#83: Dover I 2017 *
Foto: LAT Images
Vorheriger Artikel
Jimmie Johnson & Co.: Die NASCAR-Abschiede in Phoenix 2020
Nächster Artikel
NASCAR-Finale 2020: Titel für Elliott - würdiger Abschied für Johnson
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|NASCAR Cup
|Fahrer
|Jimmie Johnson
|Teams
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Urheber
|Mario Fritzsche
