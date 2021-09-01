Tickets
NASCAR Cup Fotostrecke

NASCAR 2022: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Autor:

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2022 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

2022: Startschuss in eine neue NASCAR-Ära
2022: Startschuss in eine neue NASCAR-Ära
1/58

Foto: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

In der Saison 2022 der NASCAR Cup Series treten die diversen Teams von Chevrolet, Ford und Toyota mit der neuen Autogeneration (Gen7 beziehungsweise Next-Gen) an. Wer für welches Team fährt, zeigt unsere Fotostrecke:
Trackhouse Racing Team (Chevrolet)
Trackhouse Racing Team (Chevrolet)
2/58

Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Daniel Suarez (#99) angetreten
Bestätigt als Trackhouse-Neuzugang 2022: Ross Chastain
Bestätigt als Trackhouse-Neuzugang 2022: Ross Chastain
3/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain kommt im Zuge der Übernahme des NASCAR-Teambestands von Chip Ganassi Racing als neuer Fahrer zu Trackhouse. Er fährt 2022 das neu installierte zweite Auto des Teams, den Trackhouse-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 1.
Bestätigt für 2022: Daniel Suarez
Bestätigt für 2022: Daniel Suarez
4/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Daniel Suarez fährt auch 2022 den Trackhouse-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 99
Team Penske (Ford)
Team Penske (Ford)
5/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Brad Keselowski (#2), Ryan Blaney (#12), Joey Logano (#22) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Austin Cindric
Bestätigt für 2022: Austin Cindric
6/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Austin Cindric, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen in einem vierten Penske-Ford (#33) fuhr, übernimmt 2022 auf Vollzeitbasis den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 2. Er ist der Sohn von Penske-Teampräsident Tim Cindric. Brad Keselowski verlässt Penske am Saisonende 2021 und wechselt zu Roush Fenway Racing.
Bestätigt für 2022: Ryan Blaney
Bestätigt für 2022: Ryan Blaney
7/58
Ryan Blaney fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 12
Bestätigt für 2022: Joey Logano
Bestätigt für 2022: Joey Logano
8/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Joey Logano fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Ford mit der Startnummer 22
Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)
Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)
9/58

Foto: NASCAR Media

2021 mit Austin Dillon (#3) und Tyler Reddick (#8) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Austin Dillon
Bestätigt für 2022: Austin Dillon
10/58

Foto: NASCAR Media

Austin Dillon fährt auch 2022 den Childress-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 3
Bestätigt für 2022: Tyler Reddick
Bestätigt für 2022: Tyler Reddick
11/58

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Tyler Reddick fährt auch 2022 den Childress-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 8
Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
12/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Kevin Harvick (#4), Aric Almirola (#10), Chase Briscoe (#14), Cole Custer (#41) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Kevin Harvick
Bestätigt für 2022: Kevin Harvick
13/58

Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kevin Harvick fährt auch 2022 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 4
Bestätigt für 2022: Chase Briscoe
Bestätigt für 2022: Chase Briscoe
14/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Chase Briscoe fährt auch 2022 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 14
Aric Almirola ?
Aric Almirola ?
15/58

Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Dass Aric Almirola auch 2022 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 10 fährt, ist noch nicht offziell bestätigt, gilt aber als wahrscheinlich.
Cole Custer ?
Cole Custer ?
16/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Dass Cole Custer auch 2022 den Stewart/Haas-Ford mit der Startnummer 41 fährt, ist noch nicht offziell bestätigt, gilt aber als wahrscheinlich. Er ist der Sohn von Stewart/Haas-Teampräsident Joe Custer.
Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
17/58

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Kyle Larson (#5), Chase Elliott (#9), William Byron (#24), Alex Bowman (#48) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Kyle Larson
Bestätigt für 2022: Kyle Larson
18/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Kyle Larson fährt auch 2022 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 5
Bestätigt für 2022: Chase Elliott
Bestätigt für 2022: Chase Elliott
19/58

Foto: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chase Elliott fährt auch 2022 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 9
Bestätigt für 2022: William Byron
Bestätigt für 2022: William Byron
20/58

Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

William Byron fährt auch 2022 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 24
Bestätigt für 2022: Alex Bowman
Bestätigt für 2022: Alex Bowman
21/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Alex Bowman fährt auch 2022 den Hendrick-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 48
Roush Fenway Racing (Ford)
Roush Fenway Racing (Ford)
22/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Ryan Newman (#6) und Chris Buescher (#17) angetreten
Bestätigt als Roush-Neuzugang 2022: Brad Keselowski
Bestätigt als Roush-Neuzugang 2022: Brad Keselowski
23/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Brad Keselowski wechselt vom Team Penske zu Roush Fenway Racing. Er übernimmt 2022 den Roush-Ford mit der Startnummer 6 von Ryan Newman, dessen Zukunft offen ist. Neben Jack Roush und John Henry (Fenway-Gruppe) hält ab 2022 auch Keselowski Anteile am Team.
Bestätigt für 2022: Chris Buescher
Bestätigt für 2022: Chris Buescher
24/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Chris Buescher fährt auch 2022 den Roush-Ford mit der Startnummer 17
Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
25/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Corey LaJoie (#7) und Justin Haley (#77) angetreten
Corey LaJoie ?
Corey LaJoie ?
26/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Dass Corey LaJoie auch 2022 den Spire-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 7 fährt, ist noch nicht offziell bestätigt, gilt aber als wahrscheinlich. Die Besetzung des Autos mit der Startnummer 77 ist offen. Justin Haley verlässt das Team am Saisonende 2021 und wechselt zu Kaulig Racing.
Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
27/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Denny Hamlin (#11), Kyle Busch (#18), Martin Truex Jr. (#19), Christopher Bell (#20) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Denny Hamlin
Bestätigt für 2022: Denny Hamlin
28/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin fährt auch 2022 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 11
Bestätigt für 2022: Kyle Busch
Bestätigt für 2022: Kyle Busch
29/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Kyle Busch fährt auch 2022 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 18
Bestätigt für 2022: Martin Truex Jr.
Bestätigt für 2022: Martin Truex Jr.
30/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr. fährt auch 2022 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 19
Christopher Bell ?
Christopher Bell ?
31/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Dass Christopher Bell auch 2022 den Gibbs-Toyota mit der Startnummer 20 fährt, ist noch nicht offziell bestätigt, gilt aber als wahrscheinlich.
Rick Ware Racing (Ford/Chevrolet)
Rick Ware Racing (Ford/Chevrolet)
32/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit diversen Fahrern mit vier Autos (#15, #51, #52, #53) angeteten
James Davison ?
James Davison ?
33/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Für 2022 rüstet Rick Ware Racing von vier auf zwei oder drei Autos zurück. James Davison, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen für das Team fuhr, ist ein Kandidat.
Joey Gase ?
Joey Gase ?
34/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Auch Joey Gase, der 2021 ebenfalls ausgewählte Rennen für Rick Ware Racing fuhr, ist ein Kandidat für 2022.
Cody Ware ?
Cody Ware ?
35/58

Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Auch Cody Ware, der 2021 ebenfalls ausgewählte Rennen für Rick Ware Racing fuhr, ist ein Kandidat für 2022. Er ist der Sohn von Teambesitzer Rick Ware.
Josh Bilicki ?
Josh Bilicki ?
36/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Auch Josh Bilicki, der 2021 ebenfalls ausgewählte Rennen für Rick Ware Racing fuhr, ist ein Kandidat für 2022.
Garrett Smithley ?
Garrett Smithley ?
37/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Und auch Garrett Smithley, der 2021 ebenfalls ausgewählte Rennen für Rick Ware Racing fuhr, ist ein Kandidat für 2022.
Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)
Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)
38/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 bei ausgewählten Rennen mit mehreren Fahrern mit einem Auto (#16) angetreten
Bestätigt als Kaulig-Neuzugang 2022: Justin Haley
Bestätigt als Kaulig-Neuzugang 2022: Justin Haley
39/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

Justin Haley wechselt für 2022 von Spire Motorsports zu Kaulig Racing. Er fährt eines von dann zwei auf Vollzeitbasis geplanten Autos des Teams, für das er 2021 schon ein umfangreiches Programm in der Xfinity-Serie absolvierte.
Bestätigt für 2022: A.J. Allmendinger *
Bestätigt für 2022: A.J. Allmendinger *
40/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

* Für A.J. Allmendinger, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen im Kaulig-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 16 fuhr und für das Team zudem ein umfangreiches Programm in der Xfinity-Serie absolvierte, ist für 2022 ein ganz ähnliches Doppelprogramm geplant. Im Cup werden es ausgewählte Rennen sein. Offen ist, ob im neu installierten zweiten Auto des Teams oder sogar in einem dritten.
Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)
Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)
41/58
2021 mit Matt DiBenedetto (#21) angetreten
Bestätigt als Wood-Neuzugang 2022: Harrison Burton
Bestätigt als Wood-Neuzugang 2022: Harrison Burton
42/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Harrison Burton, der Sohn von Jeff Burton, steigt 2022 aus der Xfinity-Serie in den Cup auf. Er übernimmt den Wood-Ford mit der Startnummer 21 von Matt DiBenedetto, der das Team am Saisonende 2021 verlässt und dessen Zukunft offen ist.
23XI Racing (Toyota)
23XI Racing (Toyota)
43/58

Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Bubba Wallace (#23) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Bubba Wallace
Bestätigt für 2022: Bubba Wallace
44/58

Foto: Stephen Arce / Motorsport Images

Bubba Wallace fährt auch 2022 den 23XI-Toyota mit der Startnummer 23
Bestätigt als 23XI-Neuzugang 2022: Kurt Busch
Bestätigt als 23XI-Neuzugang 2022: Kurt Busch
45/58
Kurt Busch wechselt von Chip Ganassi Racing zu 23XI Racing. Im Team von Michael Jordan und Denny Hamlin fährt er 2022 das neu installierte zweite Auto, den 23XI-Toyota mit der Startnummer 45.
Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
46/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Michael McDowell (#34) und Anthony Alfredo (#38) angetreten
Michael McDowell ?
Michael McDowell ?
47/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Ob Michael McDowell auch 2022 den Front-Row-Ford mit der Startnummer 34 fahren wird, ist offen.
Anthony Alfredo ?
Anthony Alfredo ?
48/58

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Ob Anthony Alfredo auch 2022 den Front-Row-Ford mit der Startnummer 38 fahren wird, ist offen.
Richard Petty Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Richard Petty Motorsports (Chevrolet)
49/58

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Erik Jones (#43) angetreten
Bestätigt für 2022: Erik Jones
Bestätigt für 2022: Erik Jones
50/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Erik Jones fährt auch 2022 den Petty-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 43
JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)
JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)
51/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Ryan Preece (#37) und Ricky Stenhouse (#47) angetreten
Ricky Stenhouse ?
Ricky Stenhouse ?
52/58

Foto: Stephen Arce / Motorsport Images

Dass Ricky Stenhouse auch 2022 den JTG-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 47 fährt, ist noch nicht offziell bestätigt, gilt aber als wahrscheinlich. Das zweite Auto des Teams wird nach Saisonende 2021 eingemottet. Die Zukunft von Ryan Preece ist offen.
Live Fast Motorsports (Ford)
Live Fast Motorsports (Ford)
53/58

Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

2021 mit mehreren Fahrern mit einem Auto (#78) angetreten
B.J. McLeod ?
B.J. McLeod ?
54/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

B.J. McLeod, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen im Live-Fast-Ford mit der Startnummer 78 fuhr, könnte auch 2022 ein solches Programm bestreiten. Er besitzt das Team zusammen mit Matt Tifft und Joe Falk, hat aber noch nicht entschieden, ob er seine aktive Karriere fortsetzen wird.
StarCom Racing (Chevrolet)
StarCom Racing (Chevrolet)
55/58

Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images

2021 mit Quin Houff (#00) angetreten
Quin Houff ?
Quin Houff ?
56/58

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

Ob Quin Houff auch 2022 den StarCom-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 00 fahren wird, ist offen.
GMS Racing: Neues Team für 2022 (Chevrolet)
GMS Racing: Neues Team für 2022 (Chevrolet)
57/58

Foto: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

GMS-Fahrer für 2022 offen
GMS-Fahrer für 2022 offen
58/58

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

GMS Racing steigt 2022 als neues Ein-Wagen-Team aus der Truck-Serie in den Cup auf. Die Anzahl der Rennen ist ebenso noch offen wie der oder die Fahrer.

Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2022 der höchsten NASCAR-Liga, der ersten mit der neuen Autogeneration (Gen7 beziehungsweise Next-Gen), lässt noch auf sich warten.

Weiterlesen:

Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber gibt es für 2022 schon den einen oder anderen Fahrerwechsel zu vermelden. Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.

 

Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2022

Team Auto 1 Auto 2 Auto 3 Auto 4 Im Gespräch
Trackhouse Ross Chastain Daniel Suarez --- --- ---
Penske Austin Cindric Ryan Blaney Joey Logano --- ---
Childress Austin Dillon Tyler Reddick --- --- ---
Stewart/Haas Kevin Harvick Chase Briscoe ? ?

Aric Almirola,

Cole Custer
Hendrick
 Kyle Larson Chase Elliott William Byron Alex Bowman ---
Roush Brad Keselowski Chris Buescher --- --- ---
Spire
 ? ? --- ---

Corey LaJoie,

?
Gibbs Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. ? Christopher Bell
Ware
 ? ? ? ---

James Davison,

Joey Gase,

Cody Ware,

Josh Bilicki,

Garrett Smithley
Kaulig
 Justin Haley A.J. Allmendinger * ? ---

?
Wood Harrison Burton --- --- ---

---
23XI
 Bubba Wallace Kurt Busch --- --- ---
Front Row ? ? --- ---

Michael McDowell,

Anthony Alfredo
Petty
 Erik Jones --- --- ---

---
JTG ? --- --- ---

Ricky Stenhouse
Live Fast
 ? --- --- --- B.J. McLeod
StarCom ? --- --- --- Quin Houff
GMS *
 ? --- --- --- ?

 * ausgewählte Rennen

