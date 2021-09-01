NASCAR 2022: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2022 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2022 der höchsten NASCAR-Liga, der ersten mit der neuen Autogeneration (Gen7 beziehungsweise Next-Gen), lässt noch auf sich warten.
Weiterlesen:
Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber gibt es für 2022 schon den einen oder anderen Fahrerwechsel zu vermelden. Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2022
|Team
|Auto 1
|Auto 2
|Auto 3
|Auto 4
|Im Gespräch
|Trackhouse
|Ross Chastain
|Daniel Suarez
|---
|---
|---
|Penske
|Austin Cindric
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|---
|---
|Childress
|Austin Dillon
|Tyler Reddick
|---
|---
|---
|Stewart/Haas
|Kevin Harvick
|Chase Briscoe
|?
|?
|
Aric Almirola,
Cole Custer
|Hendrick
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|William Byron
|Alex Bowman
|---
|Roush
|Brad Keselowski
|Chris Buescher
|---
|---
|---
|Spire
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Corey LaJoie,
?
|Gibbs
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|?
|Christopher Bell
|Ware
|?
|?
|?
|---
|
James Davison,
Joey Gase,
Cody Ware,
Josh Bilicki,
Garrett Smithley
|Kaulig
|Justin Haley
|A.J. Allmendinger *
|?
|---
|
?
|Wood
|Harrison Burton
|---
|---
|---
|
---
|23XI
|Bubba Wallace
|Kurt Busch
|---
|---
|---
|Front Row
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Michael McDowell,
Anthony Alfredo
|Petty
|Erik Jones
|---
|---
|---
|
---
|JTG
|?
|---
|---
|---
|
Ricky Stenhouse
|Live Fast
|?
|---
|---
|---
|B.J. McLeod
|StarCom
|?
|---
|---
|---
|Quin Houff
|GMS *
|?
|---
|---
|---
|?
* ausgewählte Rennen
