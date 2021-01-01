präsentiert von:
Vorheriges
NASCAR Cup / Fotostrecke

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im NASCAR-Kalender

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im NASCAR-Kalender
Autor:

Welche Rennstrecken im aktuellen NASCAR-Kalender sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10 mit Streckenrekord und Streckenrekordhalter!

#10: Pocono Raceway (2,5 Meilen) - 183,438 mph

#10: Pocono Raceway (2,5 Meilen) - 183,438 mph
1/20

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2014: Kyle Larson (Ganassi-Chevrolet) mit 49,063 Sekunden

2014: Kyle Larson (Ganassi-Chevrolet) mit 49,063 Sekunden
2/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

#9: Darlington Raceway (1,366 Meilen) - 184,245 mph

#9: Darlington Raceway (1,366 Meilen) - 184,245 mph
3/20

Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2014: Aric Almirola (Petty-Ford) mit 26,691 Sekunden

2014: Aric Almirola (Petty-Ford) mit 26,691 Sekunden
4/20

Foto: LAT Images

#8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 196,378 mph

#8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 196,378 mph
5/20

Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

2016: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,498 Sekunden

2016: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,498 Sekunden
6/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

#7: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1,54 Meilen) - 197,478 mph

#7: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1,54 Meilen) - 197,478 mph
7/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

1997: Geoff Bodine (Bodine-Ford) mit 28,074 Sekunden

1997: Geoff Bodine (Bodine-Ford) mit 28,074 Sekunden
8/20

Foto: Eric Gilbert

#6: Kansas Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 197,773 mph

#6: Kansas Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 197,773 mph
9/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

2014: Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,304 Sekunden

2014: Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,304 Sekunden
10/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

#5: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 198,771 mph

#5: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 198,771 mph
11/20

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2014: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,167 Sekunden

2014: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,167 Sekunden
12/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

#4: Texas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 200,915 mph

#4: Texas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 200,915 mph
13/20

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2017: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Ford) mit 26,877 Sekunden

2017: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Ford) mit 26,877 Sekunden
14/20

Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images

#3: Michigan International Speedway (2 Meilen) - 206,558 mph

#3: Michigan International Speedway (2 Meilen) - 206,558 mph
15/20

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

2014: Jeff Gordon (Hendrick-Chevrolet) mit 34,857 Sekunden

2014: Jeff Gordon (Hendrick-Chevrolet) mit 34,857 Sekunden
16/20

Foto: Action Sports Photography

#2: Daytona International Speedway (2,5 Meilen) - 210,364 mph *

#2: Daytona International Speedway (2,5 Meilen) - 210,364 mph *
17/20

Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

* ohne Restrictor-Plate

1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 42,783 Sekunden

1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 42,783 Sekunden
18/20

Foto: NASCAR Media

#1: Talladega Superspeedway (2,66 Meilen) - 212,809 mph *

#1: Talladega Superspeedway (2,66 Meilen) - 212,809 mph *
19/20

Foto: Getty Images

* ohne Restrictor-Plate

1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 44,998 Sekunden

1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 44,998 Sekunden
20/20

Foto: NASCAR Media

Rennserie NASCAR Cup
Fahrer Bill Elliott , Jeff Gordon , Geoffrey Bodine , Kevin Harvick , Kurt Busch , Aric Almirola , Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Stewart-Haas Racing , Hendrick Motorsports , Richard Petty Motorsports
Urheber Mario Fritzsche

