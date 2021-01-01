Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im NASCAR-Kalender
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Welche Rennstrecken im aktuellen NASCAR-Kalender sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10 mit Streckenrekord und Streckenrekordhalter!
#10: Pocono Raceway (2,5 Meilen) - 183,438 mph
1/20
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
2014: Kyle Larson (Ganassi-Chevrolet) mit 49,063 Sekunden
2/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
#9: Darlington Raceway (1,366 Meilen) - 184,245 mph
3/20
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
2014: Aric Almirola (Petty-Ford) mit 26,691 Sekunden
4/20
Foto: LAT Images
#8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 196,378 mph
5/20
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
2016: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,498 Sekunden
6/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
#7: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1,54 Meilen) - 197,478 mph
7/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
1997: Geoff Bodine (Bodine-Ford) mit 28,074 Sekunden
8/20
Foto: Eric Gilbert
#6: Kansas Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 197,773 mph
9/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
2014: Kevin Harvick (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,304 Sekunden
10/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
#5: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 198,771 mph
11/20
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
2014: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Chevrolet) mit 27,167 Sekunden
12/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
#4: Texas Motor Speedway (1,5 Meilen) - 200,915 mph
13/20
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2017: Kurt Busch (Stewart/Haas-Ford) mit 26,877 Sekunden
14/20
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
#3: Michigan International Speedway (2 Meilen) - 206,558 mph
15/20
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
2014: Jeff Gordon (Hendrick-Chevrolet) mit 34,857 Sekunden
16/20
Foto: Action Sports Photography
#2: Daytona International Speedway (2,5 Meilen) - 210,364 mph *
17/20
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
* ohne Restrictor-Plate
1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 42,783 Sekunden
18/20
Foto: NASCAR Media
#1: Talladega Superspeedway (2,66 Meilen) - 212,809 mph *
19/20
Foto: Getty Images
* ohne Restrictor-Plate
1987: Bill Elliott (Melling-Ford) mit 44,998 Sekunden
20/20
Foto: NASCAR Media
Kommentare laden
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|NASCAR Cup
|Fahrer
|Bill Elliott , Jeff Gordon , Geoffrey Bodine , Kevin Harvick , Kurt Busch , Aric Almirola , Kyle Larson
|Teams
|Chip Ganassi Racing , Stewart-Haas Racing , Hendrick Motorsports , Richard Petty Motorsports
|Urheber
|Mario Fritzsche
Angesagt Heute
Aktuelle News
Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im NASCAR-Kalender
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Renn-Center
8 Nov. - 8 Nov.
|Session
|Datum
|
ME(S)Z
Ortszeit
|Inhalt
|Rennen
|
So., Nov. 8
|
13:00
|
Angesagt
09.11.2020
Jimmie Johnsons NASCAR-Abschied
09.10.2020
Clint Bowyer wechselt ans TV-Mikrofon
Audio-Player laden