Budapest in der Analyse: Stallregie-Ärger und Hamilton-Verstappen-Crash

Warum es keine Strafe gab

In der Begründung der Rennkommissare heißt es, dass kein Fahrer die mehrheitliche Schuld an dem Unfall trage. Hamilton habe in der Situation einfach die normale Rennlinie gewählt.



Zwar hätte Hamilton mehr als Verstappen tun können, um den Unfall zu vermeiden. Doch es sei kein klassisches "changing direction under braking" gewesen, was Verstappen ja behauptete.



Hier die komplette Begründung im Wortlaut:



"On the approach to turn 1, both Car 44 and Car 1 overtook Car 23. Car 44 returned to the racing line before the braking zone and commenced to turn into turn 1."



"Car 1 approached the turn faster than on previous laps (due to DRS) and braked at the same point as previously. The driver of Car 1 argued that Car 44 was changing direction under braking. The driver of Car 44 stated that he was simply following his normal racing line (which was confirmed by examination of video and telemetry evidence of previous laps)."



"It was clear that Car 1 locked up both front wheels on the approach to turn 1 prior to any impact occurring but missing the normal cornering line for a typical overtaking manoeuvre."



"The driver of Car 44 stated that this was a racing incident, whilst the driver of Car 1 argued that this was a case of changing direction under braking."



"The Stewards do not consider this to be a typical case of 'changing direction under braking' although it is our determination that the driver of Car 44 could have done more to avoid the collision."



"Accordingly we determine that no driver was predominantly to blame and decide to take no further action."