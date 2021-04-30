Vorheriges / "Tut weh": Sergio Perez trauert Red-Bull-Doppelsieg in Imola nach Weiter / Daniel Ricciardo: "Ich habe da meine eigene Theorie ..."Formel 1 / Portimao News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Portugal-Grand-Prix 2021 in Portimao
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Portugal-Grand-Prix 2021 in Portimao, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Mercedes W12: Vorderradbremse
1/18
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
2/18
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Luftleitbleche und Unterboden
3/18
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation
4/18
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Auspuffanlage
5/18
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Felge
6/18
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
7/18
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
8/18
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/18
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Rückspiegel-Halterung
10/18
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Vorderradbremse
11/18
Foto: Uncredited
Haas VF-21: Antriebsinstallation
12/18
Foto: Uncredited
Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderradbremse
13/18
Foto: Uncredited
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
14/18
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C41: Kühlerinstallation
15/18
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
16/18
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Diffusor
17/18
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Frontpartie
18/18
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Renn-Center
30 Apr. - 2 Mai
FT1 Läuft
|Session
|Datum
|
Ortszeit
ME(S)Z
|Inhalt
|FT1
|
Fr., Apr. 30
|
11:30
|
|FT2
|
Fr., Apr. 30
|
15:00
|
|FT3
|
Sa., Mai 01
|
12:00
|
|Quali
|
Sa., Mai 01
|
15:00
|
|Rennen
|
So., Mai 02
|
15:00
|
