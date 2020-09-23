NASCAR 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Kurt Busch
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Ross Chastain
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Team Penske (Ford)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Brad Keselowski
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Blaney
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Joey Logano
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)
Foto: NASCAR Media
Bestätigt für 2021: Austin Dillon
Foto: NASCAR Media
Bestätigt für 2021: Tyler Reddick
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Kevin Harvick
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Aric Almirola
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Cole Custer
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Clint Bowyer ?
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Kyle Larson ?
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chase Briscoe ?
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Roush Fenway Racing (Ford)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Ryan Newman
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Chris Buescher
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Chase Elliott
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: William Byron
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Alex Bowman
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Erik Jones ?
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Denny Hamlin
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Kyle Busch
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt als Gibbs-Neuzugang für 2021: Christopher Bell
Foto: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Matt DiBenedetto ?
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Austin Cindric ?
Foto: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
Neues Team für 2021 von Michael Jordan und Denny Hamlin
Foto: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt: Bubba Wallace
Foto: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Go FAS Racing (Ford)
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Fahrer gesucht
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Front Row Motorsports (Ford)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Michael McDowell ?
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
John Hunter Nemechek ?
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)
Foto: John Harrelson / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Ricky Stenhouse
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Corey LaJoie ?
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Richard Petty Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Daniel Suarez ?
Foto: Russell LaBounty / NKP / Motorsport Images
Ty Dillon ?
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Rick Ware Racing (Chevrolet/Ford)
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Rick Ware Racing (Partnerteams; vormals Premium und Baldwin)
Foto: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Fahrer gesucht
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Justin Haley ?
Foto: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
StarCom Racing (Chevrolet)
Foto: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images
Bestätigt für 2021: Quin Houff
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2021 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
Der Rennkalender für die Saison 2021 der höchsten NASCAR-Liga lässt aufgrund der Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Pandemie nach wie vor auf sich warten.
Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams aber gibt es schon den einen oder anderen Fahrwechsel zu vermelden. Und auch ein komplett neues Team hat seine Teilnahme an der NASCAR Cup Series 2021 angekündigt.
Wir geben in Form der obigen Fotostrecke und zudem in der tabellarischen Übersicht einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die NASCAR Cup-Saison 2021
|Team
|Fahrer 1
|Fahrer 2
|Fahrer 3
|Fahrer 4
|Im Gespräch
|Ganassi
|Kurt Busch
|Ross Chastain
|---
|---
|---
|Penske
|Brad Keselowski
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|---
|---
|Childress
|Austin Dillon
|Tyler Reddick
|---
|---
|---
|Stewart/Haas
|Kevin Harvick
|Aric Almirola
|Cole Custer
|??
|
Clint Bowyer,
Kyle Larson,
Chase Briscoe
|Roush
|Ryan Newman
|Chris Buescher
|---
|---
|---
|Hendrick
|Chase Elliott
|William Byron
|Alex Bowman
|??
|Erik Jones
|Gibbs
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Christopher Bell
|---
|Wood
|??
|---
|---
|---
|
Matt DiBenedetto,
Austin Cindric
|Jordan/Hamlin (Name TBC)
|Bubba Wallace
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Go FAS
|??
|---
|---
|---
|?
|Front Row
|??
|??
|---
|---
|
Michael McDowell,
John Hunter Nemechek
|JTG
|Ricky Stenhouse
|??
|---
|---
|Corey LaJoie
|Petty
|??
|---
|---
|---
|
Daniel Suarez,
Ty Dillon
|
Ware
(mit Partnerteams)
|??
|??
|??
|??
|Spire
|??
|??
|---
|---
|Justin Haley
|StarCom
|Quin Houff
|---
|---
|---
|---
