Singapur in der Analyse: Perez gewinnt trotz Strafe!

Zwei Verstöße

Tatsächlich hatte Ferrari recht: Es handelte sich um zwei Verstöße von Perez! Er bekam aber nur für einen eine Fünf-Sekunden-Strafe, für den anderen gab es eine Verwarnung. Deshalb behält er den Sieg in Singapur.



Tatsächlich ist Perez in beiden Fällen schuldig. Für den ersten Vorfall in Runde 10 gab es aber lediglich eine Verwarnung, weil die Bedingungen dort sehr schwierig gewesen seien. Mildernde Umstände durch die nasse Strecke also.



Beim zweiten Vorfall in Runde 36 waren die Rennkommissare nicht so gnädig. Eben weil es ein wiederholter Verstoß war, bekam er dafür eine Fünf-Sekunden-Strafe (und zwei Strafpunkte). Hier die beiden Begründungen im Wortlaut:



"Article 55.10 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations requires that the leader must keep within 10 car lengths of the safety car once deployed until the lights are extinguished."



"Car 11 was the lead car on lap 36 during the second safety car period in the race. It was admitted that while the lights of the safety car were still on, PER failed to keep within 10 car lengths of the safety car between turn 13 and turn 14."



"This occurred notwithstanding the fact that the Race Director had issued a warning to the team that PER was not respecting the less than 10 car lengths regulation between turns 9 and 10. The team passed that warning on to PER."



"We refer to Doc 56 by which we imposed a reprimand on PER for a breach of the same regulation during the first safety car deployment during the race."



"As this was the second breach of Article 55.10 by PER during the race and followed an express warning from the Race Director, we determined to impose a 5 second time penalty on PER."



"Article 55.10 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations requires that the leader must keep within 10 car lengths of the safety car once deployed until the lights are extinguished."



"Car 11 was the lead car on lap 10. It was admitted while the lights of the safety car were still on, PER failed to keep within 10 car lengths of the safety car between the exit of turn 13 and turn 14."



"When questioned during the hearing PER said that the conditions were very wet and that it was very difficult to closely follow the safety car with little heat in his tyres and brakes."



"Although the track was wet in parts, we do not accept that the conditions were such as to make it impossible or dangerous for PER to have maintained the required less than 10 car length gap."



"Nevertheless, we took into account the wet conditions and the difficulties highlighted by PER as mitigatory circumstances for this incident and, accordingly, determine that a reprimand ought to be imposed."