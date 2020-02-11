Formel 1
Formel 1
Formel 1
Melbourne
12 März
-
15 März
1. Training in
30 Tagen
Formel 1
Sachir
19 März
-
22 März
Nächstes Event in
36 Tagen
Formel 1
Hanoi
02 Apr.
-
05 Apr.
Nächstes Event in
50 Tagen
Formel 1
Schanghai
16 Apr.
-
19 Apr.
Nächstes Event in
64 Tagen
Formel 1
Zandvoort
30 Apr.
-
03 Mai
Nächstes Event in
78 Tagen
Formel 1
Barcelona
07 Mai
-
10 Mai
Nächstes Event in
85 Tagen
Formel 1
Monte Carlo
21 Mai
-
24 Mai
Nächstes Event in
99 Tagen
Formel 1
Baku
04 Juni
-
07 Juni
Nächstes Event in
113 Tagen
Formel 1
Montreal
11 Juni
-
14 Juni
Nächstes Event in
120 Tagen
Formel 1
Le Castellet
25 Juni
-
28 Juni
Nächstes Event in
134 Tagen
Formel 1
Spielberg
02 Juli
-
05 Juli
Nächstes Event in
141 Tagen
Formel 1
Silverstone
16 Juli
-
19 Juli
Nächstes Event in
155 Tagen
Formel 1
Budapest
30 Juli
-
02 Aug.
Nächstes Event in
169 Tagen
Formel 1
Spa
27 Aug.
-
30 Aug.
Nächstes Event in
197 Tagen
Formel 1
Monza
03 Sept.
-
06 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
204 Tagen
Formel 1
Singapur
17 Sept.
-
20 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
218 Tagen
Formel 1
Sotschi
24 Sept.
-
27 Sept.
Nächstes Event in
225 Tagen
Formel 1
Suzuka
08 Okt.
-
11 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
239 Tagen
Formel 1
Austin
22 Okt.
-
25 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
253 Tagen
Formel 1
Mexiko-Stadt
29 Okt.
-
01 Nov.
Nächstes Event in
260 Tagen
Formel 1
Sao Paulo
12 Nov.
-
15 Nov.
Nächstes Event in
274 Tagen
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
26 Nov.
-
29 Nov.
Nächstes Event in
288 Tagen
Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Ferrari SF1000 / Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950

Autor:
11.02.2020, 18:50

Das von Enzo Ferrari gegründete Formel-1-Team Ferrari ist der dienstälteste Rennstall in der Formel 1. Schon seit 1950 startet das Traditionsteam in der Meisterschaft. Hier sind alle Ferrari-Autos bis hin zum Neuwagen von Vettel und Räikkönen!

1950: Ferrari 125

1950: Ferrari 125
1/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead

1950-1951: Ferrari 375

1950-1951: Ferrari 375
2/72

Foto: Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi

1952-1953: Ferrari 500

1952-1953: Ferrari 500
3/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
4/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon

1954-1955: Ferrari 625

1954-1955: Ferrari 625
5/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
6/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
7/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
8/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips

1958-1960: Ferrari 246

1958-1960: Ferrari 246
9/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips

1960: Ferrari 246P

1960: Ferrari 246P
10/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Ritchie Ginther

1961-1962: Ferrari 156

1961-1962: Ferrari 156
11/72

Foto: Sutton Images

Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips

1963: Ferrari 156/63

1963: Ferrari 156/63
12/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1964-1965: Ferrari 158

1964-1965: Ferrari 158
13/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
14/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1966: Ferrari 246/66

1966: Ferrari 246/66
15/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti

1966-1967: Ferrari 312

1966-1967: Ferrari 312
16/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
17/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
18/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez

1969: Ferrari 312/69

1969: Ferrari 312/69
19/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
20/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
21/72

Foto: Lucien Harmegnies

Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
22/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
23/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
24/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
25/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
26/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1979: Ferrari 312T4

1979: Ferrari 312T4
27/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1980: Ferrari 312T5

1980: Ferrari 312T5
28/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1981: Ferrari 126CK

1981: Ferrari 126CK
29/72

Foto: Ercole Colombo

Fahrer: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve

1982: Ferrari 126C2

1982: Ferrari 126C2
30/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve

1983: Ferrari 126C2B

1983: Ferrari 126C2B
31/72

Foto: Ercole Colombo

Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1983: Ferrari 126C3

1983: Ferrari 126C3
32/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1984: Ferrari 126C4

1984: Ferrari 126C4
33/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux

1985: Ferrari 156/85

1985: Ferrari 156/85
34/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson

1986: Ferrari 156/85

1986: Ferrari 156/85
35/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson

1987: Ferrari F1-87

1987: Ferrari F1-87
36/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
37/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1989: Ferrari 640

1989: Ferrari 640
38/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell

1990: Ferrari 641

1990: Ferrari 641
39/72

Foto: Sutton Images

Fahrer: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 642

1991: Ferrari 642
40/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 643

1991: Ferrari 643
41/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost

1992: Ferrari F92A

1992: Ferrari F92A
42/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini

1992: Ferrari F92AT

1992: Ferrari F92AT
43/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli

1993: Ferrari F93A

1993: Ferrari F93A
44/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1994: Ferrari 412T1

1994: Ferrari 412T1
45/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini

1994: Ferrari 412T1B

1994: Ferrari 412T1B
46/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1995: Ferrari 412T2

1995: Ferrari 412T2
47/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1996: Ferrari F310

1996: Ferrari F310
48/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1997: Ferrari F310B

1997: Ferrari F310B
49/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1998: Ferrari F300

1998: Ferrari F300
50/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1999: Ferrari F399

1999: Ferrari F399
51/72

Foto: Sutton Images

Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Ferrari F1-2000
52/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
53/72

Foto: Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
54/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
55/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2004: Ferrari F2004

2004: Ferrari F2004
56/72

Foto: Bridgestone Corporation

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2005: Ferrari F2005

2005: Ferrari F2005
57/72

Foto: LAT Images

Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2006: Ferrari 248F1

2006: Ferrari 248F1
58/72

Foto: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher

2007: Ferrari F2007

2007: Ferrari F2007
59/72

Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2008: Ferrari F2008

2008: Ferrari F2008
60/72

Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2009: Ferrari F60

2009: Ferrari F60
61/72

Foto: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Luca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2010: Ferrari F10

2010: Ferrari F10
62/72

Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2011: Ferrari F150

2011: Ferrari F150
63/72

Foto: Ferrari Media Center

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2012: Ferrari F2012

2012: Ferrari F2012
64/72

Foto: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2013: Ferrari F138

2013: Ferrari F138
65/72

Foto: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2014: Ferrari F14 T

2014: Ferrari F14 T
66/72

Foto: Rainier Ehrhardt

Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen

2015: Ferrari SF-15T

2015: Ferrari SF-15T
67/72

Foto: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2016: Ferrari SF16-H

2016: Ferrari SF16-H
68/72

Foto: Pirelli

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2017: Ferrari SF70H

2017: Ferrari SF70H
69/72

Foto: Sutton Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2018: Ferrari SF71H

2018: Ferrari SF71H
70/72

Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2019: Ferrari SF90

2019: Ferrari SF90
71/72

Foto: Ferrari

Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

2020: Ferrari SF1000

2020: Ferrari SF1000
72/72

Foto: Ferrari

Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

