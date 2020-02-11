Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950
Das von Enzo Ferrari gegründete Formel-1-Team Ferrari ist der dienstälteste Rennstall in der Formel 1. Schon seit 1950 startet das Traditionsteam in der Meisterschaft. Hier sind alle Ferrari-Autos bis hin zum Neuwagen von Vettel und Räikkönen!
1950: Ferrari 125
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead
1950-1951: Ferrari 375
Foto: Ferrari Media Center
Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi
1952-1953: Ferrari 500
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi
1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon
1954-1955: Ferrari 625
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips
1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips
1958-1960: Ferrari 246
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips
1960: Ferrari 246P
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Ritchie Ginther
1961-1962: Ferrari 156
Foto: Sutton Images
Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips
1963: Ferrari 156/63
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1964-1965: Ferrari 158
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella
1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1966: Ferrari 246/66
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti
1966-1967: Ferrari 312
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams
1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez
1969: Ferrari 312/69
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez
1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni
1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
Foto: Lucien Harmegnies
Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni
1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario
1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve
1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1979: Ferrari 312T4
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1980: Ferrari 312T5
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1981: Ferrari 126CK
Foto: Ercole Colombo
Fahrer: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve
1982: Ferrari 126C2
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve
1983: Ferrari 126C2B
Foto: Ercole Colombo
Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1983: Ferrari 126C3
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1984: Ferrari 126C4
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux
1985: Ferrari 156/85
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson
1986: Ferrari 156/85
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson
1987: Ferrari F1-87
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1989: Ferrari 640
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell
1990: Ferrari 641
Foto: Sutton Images
Fahrer: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 642
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 643
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost
1992: Ferrari F92A
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini
1992: Ferrari F92AT
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli
1993: Ferrari F93A
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1994: Ferrari 412T1
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini
1994: Ferrari 412T1B
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1995: Ferrari 412T2
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1996: Ferrari F310
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1997: Ferrari F310B
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1998: Ferrari F300
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1999: Ferrari F399
Foto: Sutton Images
Fahrer: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher
2000: Ferrari F1-2000
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
Foto: Ferrari Media Center
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2004: Ferrari F2004
Foto: Bridgestone Corporation
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2005: Ferrari F2005
Foto: LAT Images
Fahrer: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2006: Ferrari 248F1
Foto: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher
2007: Ferrari F2007
Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2008: Ferrari F2008
Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2009: Ferrari F60
Foto: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Luca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2010: Ferrari F10
Foto: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2011: Ferrari F150
Foto: Ferrari Media Center
Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2012: Ferrari F2012
Foto: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2013: Ferrari F138
Foto: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2014: Ferrari F14 T
Foto: Rainier Ehrhardt
Fahrer: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen
2015: Ferrari SF-15T
Foto: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2016: Ferrari SF16-H
Foto: Pirelli
Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2017: Ferrari SF70H
Foto: Sutton Images
Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2018: Ferrari SF71H
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fahrer: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2019: Ferrari SF90
Foto: Ferrari
Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto: Ferrari
Fahrer: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel
Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950
